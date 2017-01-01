See also: http://jacquesmattheij.com/301-redirects-a-dangerous-one-way... and the related HN thread with good discussion
Many websites already do that, they change the URL each time the content changes.
"we've noticed that despite our nearly infinite expiration dates we see 10-20% of requests (depending on browser) for static resource being conditional revalidation. We believe this happens because UAs perform revalidation of requests if a user refreshes the page"
It sounds like immutable is being introduced so that Firefox can leave the current behavior in place, and only instantiate the new behavior for "immutable" resources.
This seems different than the chrome approach, where they plan on changing the behavior for all "unexpired" resources.
[1]https://www.ietf.org/mail-archive/web/httpbisa/current/msg25...
In a perfect world, we'd just be able to max-age and immutable would be redundant.
The former would allow a browser to apply some heuristics and say for example evict something from the cache when it hasn't been referenced on a page for the last 5 times you went there (the assumption being that it was changed and the new resource is taking over in it's place).
That can lead to things being held in the cache for longer without having to use a straight "oldest evicted first" kind of method which can lead to thrashing if the cache size is too small or some resources are too big.
A browser can already apply different eviction policies to things with very long `expires`, I don't know if any do.
I'm having trouble seeing what this adds practically, too. I guess it's more of a clear semantic intent to say 'immutable' when you need that, instead of 'expires a long time from now'. Practically though?
Only if you have a system that you keep for more than 10 years. If a browser dumps stuff that it was told it can keep for a decade that means it can also dump stuff that it was told will never change. If the cache is full of things that are immutable something still has to go.
If stuff needs to go, it needs to go. It's going to happen. But if you have to choose between a file which was told to be cached for 10 years, and one which was labeled "immutable" but hasn't been referenced on the page it was previously for the last 10 loads, it might be a better choice to evict the immutable one.
(Also, "304" is an HTTP response code -- "Not Modified" -- not something the browser sends.)
Use case: Logging into Facebook, previously browsers reloaded all resources.
Presumably, only the main (HTML) page should be refreshed and other linked items (CSS/JS/media) with high max-age (and no 'must-revalidate' cache control header) should use the previously cached content.
Two wholly different strategies, which has ultimately split how the browsers handle caching.
The Firefox bug mention hard refresh, but don't say what was implemented:
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1267474
I just hope the draft as-is expires and never makes it to an RFC.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Subres...
