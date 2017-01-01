Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Using Immutable Caching to Speed Up the Web (mozilla.org)
84 points by discreditable 1 hour ago | 28 comments





I'd be very wary of using any HTTP headers with permanent effects. They seem like a way to get easily burned by accident. For immutable caching in particular, I'd probably try to utilize some variation of content-based addressing, eg having the url have the hash of the content.

See also: http://jacquesmattheij.com/301-redirects-a-dangerous-one-way... and the related HN thread with good discussion

It's not permanent if you don't make it permanent - like the other cache-control headers, you can specify the amount of time that a resource is considered immutable. All this does is change the time period in which the browser avoids sending 304s.

You can get burned using 301 redirects over 302 just as easily if you are not careful. But it does not mean that we should abandon using 301 redirects.

What is the difference between an immutable resource and setting the resource to expire in 10 years?

Many websites already do that, they change the URL each time the content changes.

They say the difference goes back to this observation[1] from Facebook:

"we've noticed that despite our nearly infinite expiration dates we see 10-20% of requests (depending on browser) for static resource being conditional revalidation. We believe this happens because UAs perform revalidation of requests if a user refreshes the page"

It sounds like immutable is being introduced so that Firefox can leave the current behavior in place, and only instantiate the new behavior for "immutable" resources.

This seems different than the chrome approach, where they plan on changing the behavior for all "unexpired" resources.

[1]https://www.ietf.org/mail-archive/web/httpbisa/current/msg25...

The reality of most browsers is that they ignore the cache time in many cases, like refreshing, in order to work with broken pages.

In a perfect world, we'd just be able to max-age and immutable would be redundant.

Which raises the question: How long until browsers start ignoring the immutable header to work around broken pages?

I'm not sure if this is in-use anywhere, but it may lead to better "cache eviction" policies. Saying something is immutable has different implications than saying "I want it cached for 10 years".

The former would allow a browser to apply some heuristics and say for example evict something from the cache when it hasn't been referenced on a page for the last 5 times you went there (the assumption being that it was changed and the new resource is taking over in it's place).

That can lead to things being held in the cache for longer without having to use a straight "oldest evicted first" kind of method which can lead to thrashing if the cache size is too small or some resources are too big.

I'd imagine 'immutable' but not recently used things will still be evicted from the cache at some points, when space is needed. There's no reason for them not to be, is there?

A browser can already apply different eviction policies to things with very long `expires`, I don't know if any do.

I'm having trouble seeing what this adds practically, too. I guess it's more of a clear semantic intent to say 'immutable' when you need that, instead of 'expires a long time from now'. Practically though?

> Saying something is immutable has different implications than saying "I want it cached for 10 years".

Only if you have a system that you keep for more than 10 years. If a browser dumps stuff that it was told it can keep for a decade that means it can also dump stuff that it was told will never change. If the cache is full of things that are immutable something still has to go.

Oh definitely, I meant more in the sense of being able to evict things more "intelligently".

If stuff needs to go, it needs to go. It's going to happen. But if you have to choose between a file which was told to be cached for 10 years, and one which was labeled "immutable" but hasn't been referenced on the page it was previously for the last 10 loads, it might be a better choice to evict the immutable one.

The difference is that in the case of immutable the browser does not send a 304 conditional.

Really? The article implies that the whole point of Immutable is that the browser won't revalidate contents.

(Also, "304" is an HTTP response code -- "Not Modified" -- not something the browser sends.)

Meant to say that there's no conditional with immutable. Corrected, thanks.

Firefox won’t reload the resource, even if the page the resource is on is POSTed to.

Use case: Logging into Facebook, previously browsers reloaded all resources.

Why would the browser need to reload all resources after a POST request?

Presumably, only the main (HTML) page should be refreshed and other linked items (CSS/JS/media) with high max-age (and no 'must-revalidate' cache control header) should use the previously cached content.

You typically do a 302 redirect AFTER the POST authentication. This feels more of a publicity stunt more than anything. It might affect very few use-cases. Bulk of the requests on the web are GETs anyway.

This is related to the Chrome caching update; as discussed here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13492483

Two wholly different strategies, which has ultimately split how the browsers handle caching.

I wonder if this will bring back the "hard refresh".

I'm curious, too. The blog post says refreshing the page won't revalidate the immutable resources, but doesn't say what happens for a CTRL+SHIFT+R hard refresh.

The Firefox bug mention hard refresh, but don't say what was implemented:

https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1267474

With WiFi hotspots dropping connections more often than not, how many people would know they need to CTRL-F5 to "fix" a broken page/image/JS/CSS?

I just hope the draft as-is expires and never makes it to an RFC.

Could you clarify your objection? Presumably clients would never immutably cache a resource they couldn't validate.

How does validation work in the case of a 200 status and no Content-Length header?

I'd also like to know. I hope subresource integrity can be implemented alongside the cache control and prevent caching a bad file.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Security/Subres...

Why would a browser cache an incomplete response? Content-Length exists, and failing that, there are chunked transfers.

Content-Length MUST be ignored in some cases (encoding). Not all send a Content-Length header (it's a SHOULD not a MUST).

If you don’t tell the browser in some way where your response ends (with Content-Length, chunked, or HTTP/2 [?]), you can’t reuse connections, as far as I know. If that’s the case, you probably don’t care enough about performance to use `immutable` anyway.

Just playing devil's advocate there for a minute. And this is definitely one of those things I've had to work around.




