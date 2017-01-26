Martin mentions HDFS in the first paragraph as an example. But HDFS does not use partitions or consistent hashing for data assignment. All replicas in HDFS are placed manually according to the placement policy currently in effect. Each block can have a completely different set of nodes. He mentions Kafka as "typically deployed in... JBOD configuration." But Kafka is actually typically deployed over a RAID configuration. JBOD support in Kafka is fairly new and still not often used. It would have been better to mention only the systems that this analysis is focused on (Cassandra might be one such).
This analysis leaves out a critical factor, which is that the distributed system will start re-replicating each partition once nodes are declared to be lost. Clearly, if this can be completed before any other nodes fail, no data will be lost. This is the reason why you want more partitions-- not less as this essay recommends. With more, smaller partitions, you can re-replicate quicker.
To see this, consider a thought experiment where there is one partition per node in a 5,000 node cluster. In this case, each gigantic partition will be replicated to three different nodes, and the nodes will be in lockstep with each other. But if one of those nodes is lost, only 2 other machines in the cluster can help with re-replication. It will be slow. In contrast, if you have 10,000 partitions per node, and you lose a node, you will be able to use the resources of the entire cluster for re-replication (assuming you have well-distributed partitions). This means 5,000 disks spinning, 5,000 network interfaces passing data, instead of 2.
And as HDD sizes grew larger, things would become complicate. To the point that the probability of loosing the second disk while still restoring the first one, since HDD sizes were so big that the time it takes to rebuild a whole 3TB disk is huge, in a environment that is in production, reading and writing things at the same time you're reconstructing the lost one.
[1] This is one of such articles: http://searchdatabackup.techtarget.com/video/Preston-As-hard...
[2] this is another: http://www.zdnet.com/article/why-raid-6-stops-working-in-201...
Are there any other large public hard drive failure datasets that could contribute to refining the type of analysis in this article?
https://www.backblaze.com/blog/hard-drive-failure-rates-q3-2...
