Ask HN: How many comments do you read on HN? Is it worth it?

And this one really.
I scan most comments but I usually don't read discussions that have become too long (more than 2 or 3 back and forth replies) unless they're really relevant.
When I do go comment diving, I'm looking for substance. Not grammar, spelling, or minor wording or terminology back-and-forth.
If it's something I'm really interested about, I check back in ~12 hours to see if something new has shown up - at which point it's a scan to see the new comments.
Jokes and other low-effort replies are thoroughly discouraged.
I'm relatively good at scanning large volumes of text but it's a bit of a chore. So far I feel it's worth the effort though. The comments are usually more interesting than the linked articles.
One note: While I do think HN is reasonably effective at ranking interesting stories, the ranking of the comments do leave something to be desired. I do feel like I need to scan all of the comments - something interesting/valuable is almost about as likely to appear towards the bottom of the comments page as towards the top.
