Ask HN: How many comments do you read on HN? Is it worth it?
Top posts get lots of comments ("Ask HN" especially). Do you read them all? Scan them all? Read only the top few? Is it worth the time?





I'll check the comments if I'm interested in the topic, but aside from that I tend to avoid HN comments. The comments as a whole seem to be overly negative and contrarian...to the point where often there isn't a whole lot of value to be derived.

Isn't this comment negative and contrarian?

And this one really.

I usually read the top comment and a few branches, then I scroll down and start reading from the bottom and upvote stuff that might have missed the cut.

I scan most comments but I usually don't read discussions that have become too long (more than 2 or 3 back and forth replies) unless they're really relevant.

Same as you, but I also aggressively use the [-] button to prune back side branches, allowing me to browse "wider" :-)

I like Ask HN, but I am selective about which other threads I get too deep into the comments on. Many of the discussions on here break down into quibbles over wording or minor points. Or pointless, showboating pedantry.

When I do go comment diving, I'm looking for substance. Not grammar, spelling, or minor wording or terminology back-and-forth.

HN has an awesome community so I generally read more. I start of with the top ones (and their branches) and agressively use the (-), and then follow down.

If it's something I'm really interested about, I check back in ~12 hours to see if something new has shown up - at which point it's a scan to see the new comments.

I come here for the comments. The links you can find elsewhere. A calm community able to discuss topics? Now that's gold.

The discussion is a big part of HN for me. Like early reddit, you often get experts in their field, or constructive, thoughtful criticism of an article.

Jokes and other low-effort replies are thoroughly discouraged.

I'll just leave this here...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sampling_bias

I probably scan at least 50% of the comments of the stories that reach the front page. (I.e. all of the comments on the 50% of the stories that I'm reasonably interested in.)

I'm relatively good at scanning large volumes of text but it's a bit of a chore. So far I feel it's worth the effort though. The comments are usually more interesting than the linked articles.

One note: While I do think HN is reasonably effective at ranking interesting stories, the ranking of the comments do leave something to be desired. I do feel like I need to scan all of the comments - something interesting/valuable is almost about as likely to appear towards the bottom of the comments page as towards the top.

If it's an article I'm interested in, I'll generally read all the comments. If I want to bring up a particular point, I'll skim them to see if it's been brought up already and then read that tree of comments and post there if I still want/need to. I pay close attention to grayed out comments when I'm reading in order to make sure they are justified and up-vote them if I don't agree with the down-votes.

Echoing GFischer and scott_karana that my own browsing habits tend to mirror theirs. It's definitely worth it, there's not really a better general tech discussion forum anywhere on the web right now.

Some discussions around technical solutions people deployed are interesting. I was recently reading an old thread about challanges with replication of postgres-xl nodes (!) :-)

I usually read the entire comments section on HN. There's a high signal-to-noise ratio and a "big" discussion is only maybe 300-400 comments.

If the topic interests me I quickly browse through the comments. Quite often I find them interesting / added value. Sometimes they are also just rather white noise of the internet.

