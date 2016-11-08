Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
This doesn't appear to include student offices, which, especially at large state universities, are very powerful and misunderstood.

If you are a student, consider running for student office. It's likely (in fact almost certain) that your student government makes more decisions that impact your life and spends more of your money than the national government does.

They typically have multi-million dollar budgets, seats on powerful state-wide committees where tens or hundreds of millions are spent, and the ability to impact academic policy for students of the next generation.

Some also run sprawling field campuses, nature preserves or camps. I'm particularly fond of one that is run by the Albany Student Gov: Dippikill. Very special place.

Students in decades past fought very hard for the power and placement that today's student governments enjoy, and education "administrators" are always looking to carve them out and take them away. They need to be continually defended and used.

Apparently they're looking for volunteers (http://getinvolved.runforoffice.org/volunteer). I'm not involved with the project (although seriously considering volunteering), and it looks like they mostly just have scraped state/federal senate/congress/governor information and plugged it in, but aim to add more.

I applied as a candidate for the local planning commission because I think that restrictive zoning is driving some portion of inequality in this country, and also has a lot of problems in terms of long term financial stability (see: Strong Towns). I've never done anything like that before; we'll see how it goes.

That's awesome! Are you keeping a journal of what's happening with it? Maybe we should stand up an invite-only Discourse site for people doing this kind of stuff.

Also, knowing you only on HN, but also knowing that means I probably know you better than most voters know any candidate for local office --- I'd totally vote for you.

There's a powerful social permission / imposter syndrome thing that works against people running for office, so an effective thing you can do even if you yourself can't bring yourself to stand for office is to convince friends to do it, and offer to support their candidacies.

I've found it's remarkably easy to have that conversation with people. Ultimately, telling someone you'd support them if they ran for elected office is a pretty major compliment. And you don't really need any context or permission to bring it up; like saying "that's a nice jacket", you can say it any time. More importantly: when someone they know gives them permission, people actually will consider running.

I would much rather get 10 of my friends into local office around the country than run myself, so that's the goal I've set for myself. I'm making decent progress!

You or your friends should consider (and probably prefer) local administrative offices, like park districts or water reclamation. You don't need to be a subject matter expert to run for these --- that's not expected of you (source: friends who have these jobs). If you're wondering "why bother?", the answer is that having any kind of elected office magnifies your influence with other representatives and stakeholders. It's also great practice.

If you're on a (recreational) Slack right now, consider opening up a channel and inviting people into it and spontaneously getting a couple people interested in running. I was on IRC channels in the 1990s that started companies that later sold for 9 figures (and the #!w00w00 people can tell you better stories). Getting a couple friends elected to their local library board seems like an extremely reasonable expectation to set for yourself.

If you're organizing something to get people to run for local office, I'm interested in talking/helping. I think there are a bunch of useful applications to be built here, and also a lot of opportunities for people to get together to share encouragement and notes.

True. And, if you see a news report about somebody whose positions you like deciding to run ... send them a campaign contribution. Running for office is quite costly these days, and no-strings-attached contributions are really helpful.

(Many contributions have strings attached. Yours doesn't have to.)

I know this might run somewhat counter to the point of the site, but I'd love more information about what the effective qualifications for filling the positions are. Obviously any moron can get elected, but that doesn't mean I'd feel particularly good about, for instance, running for SF Public Defender without being a lawyer, or city treasurer without any background or knowledge in finance.

I work fulltime. Can we filter for positions that do not require a fulltime commitment?

Stale data, unfortunately. I could run for the US federal legislature, with an election day of Nov 8, 2016.

Also, no local elective offices in my jurisdiction.

Yeah, and it isn't like it is Nov 9 and they didn't have a chance to update the data. It mostly had high level state and federal ones here (I know all of them already). Where are all of the local ones? Great Expectations on my part I guess...

It's unlikely your local governments have added or subtracted a lot of positions since the last election, so just look at the 2017 elections on the list.

Is there any contact information for the site itself? The "APPLICATION GUIDELINES" and "submit application to" information for one of the positions I just viewed is inaccurate...

Is this a (clever) marketing stunt for NationBuilder?

Very cool! I like how you also provide resource to get one's candidacy started

I didn't see it on the site, but there's also an advocacy group for science / STEM folks who want to run for the first time: http://www.314action.org/want-to-run/

Doesn't seem to list president.

Oddly, it gave me an office in Chicago when I searched my home address in Atlanta...

Is your name Richard Daley? :-)

Why would you want to become a cog in a machine when you can build your own?

Many people run for office thinking they can change the fundamental culture entrenched around them. But then they realize that there are so many existing systems safeguarding the status quo, that one person can't do it. You'd need to hire a whole new administration.

Instead, what if organizations would contract with one another for services and respect each other's cultures as a take-it-or-leave-it kind of thing? Then market discipline would apply.

That's a really appealing platitude, but can you make it concrete?

What machine should each of us, individually, build? How will it function in a world where an overwhelming majority of people view their government (broadly) as legitimate? Why is someone in office necessarily a "cog" rather than someone with agency and the ability to influence the machine's overall direction?

Not all of us can live our lives inside the lyrics of a Tool song.

