Show HN: Command Line Challenge (cmdchallenge.com)
28 points by zoidb 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 24 comments | favorite 





  bash(0)> grep GET !$
  + grep GET '!$'
  grep: !$: No such file or directory
Mmm. Fake bash.

find . -type f -exec grep -q 500 {} \; -print

Prints the same list of files as grep -l 500 , but in a different order; doesn't pass the challenge.

Also, grep -Il 500 doesn't include README, for some reason. file README doesn't work :-(

Every command is in a new subshell

This was a small side project I completed recently, would love to hear feedback. Thanks!

I really like this; reminiscent of the Python Challenge, but for shell.

You should support bash's double-star wildcard, which works recursively. Several of the challenges that currently require

    find -name 'access.log*' -print0 | xargs -0 somecommand
could just use

    somecommand **/access.log*
instead.

You might also encourage people to look up manpages. For instance, someone who doesn't know about "grep -h" may want to look at the manpage for grep. You could make "man grep" link to http://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man1/grep.1.html .

Tab completion doesn't always include all files; for instance, it doesn't include split-me.txt

Have you considered logging all unique successful solutions (filtering out minor whitespace differences) to each challenge? That would let people who have completed each challenge see other potential approaches to the problem, and perhaps learn about new commands.

Ah good point, the commands are run in a bash 4 subshell actually but by default the globstar option is off.

I was on the 3rd challenge, listing files in a directory, one per line, and it didn't accept "ls -l", but it did accept "ls"

Same. Seems like the wording on some questions could use tweaking. Not bad overall, though.

Yeah it's particular about the output that it expects.

I guess my point is that "ls" shouldn't be an answer. Typically it will print out multiple files on a line. If it's just checking for output and not the actual command someone entered, there should probably be more than one file in the directory to show that it will actually print one file per line.

The mostly correct answer is `ls -1`. Just mostly, because it falls to the classic unix trap (filenames can contain almost anything) which also shows that the challenge is ill defined. What is the expected result if the filename contains newlines?

And this is not just some hypothetical scenario, just today at work I encountered a file with cursor movement terminal escape sequences in the filename.

Because it is executed outside of a terminal (the execution isn't in javascript) you get a single column output. Probably would be better to be more specific in the descriptions, thanks for the suggestion.

It seems to accept any command that produces the expected output, though. That question should specifically say that it only wants the filenames, which would make it clear that `ls -l` doesn't produce the desired result.

Have you considered running the commands directly in JavaScript, rather than via AWS? With some work, you could run everything inside emscripten in the browser, and then you don't need to worry about security, sandboxing, or scaling.

Yeah though this was pretty easy to setup and I was looking to replicate an authentic command line experience including the standard unix utilities.

I tried "rm -rf". Not sure if it worked.

    grep -rl 500 .
wasn't accepted. Am I wrong or is it wrong?

Only filenames matching access.log should be returned.

Unfortunately, since shopt globstar is disabled I ended up needing to do this:

    grep 500 $(find . -type f -iname "access.log*")

You could also include "shopt -s globstar; " at the beginning of your line.

You are: grep matches strings, not integers.

    grep -rl '500'
works just fine.

fun, although I did cheat a bit on the corrupted text and pulled the expected output from README instead of the input file :)

The answers I came up with are in https://github.com/jarv/cmdchallenge/blob/master/challenges.... if you are curious.

The description for remove_duplicate_lines needs some clarification, because as written it sounds like either "uniq" or "uniq -u". You should explicitly say that you want the first instance of every duplicated line printed, and all other duplicates not printed, even if not adjacent.

Thanks, also feel free to send a pull requests as I would definitely appreciate contributions.

