A Deep Dive into HandBrake and Video Transcoding (robservatory.com)
55 points by tambourine_man 1 hour ago | 13 comments





When I open Handbrake, it's usually because I have a video that won't play in some device/program. For example, I have an mkv but my Chromecast only supports MP4. I found out recently that Handbrake isn't always the best option.

Oftentimes you want to remux the video, which means copying it to a new container format without touching the underlying stream. Handbrake doesn't support remuxing (no idea why); you have to turn to ffmpeg on the commandline [1]. Remuxing works if the video and audio codecs are supported by your target but the container isn't, and is very fast—about as fast as copying the file.

With remuxing you still have the option of changing the order of the audio tracks. For example, you can take a Cantonese film with a Mandarin dub and make the Mandarin dub primary so you don't have to fiddle with it (protip if you're learning Mandarin: all the good movies are in Cantonese but they all have Mandarin dubs).

[1] There are GUI options that I haven't explored, see below.

I realise you didn't ask, but having tried a bunch of macOS demuxers, I've found MP4tools to be the best fit for me:

http://www.emmgunn.com/mp4tools-home/

I have a command line script for doing this exact thing in ffmpeg

for i in *mkv; do ffmpeg -i "$i" -vcodec copy -acodec copy "${i%.mkv}.mp4"; done;

Yup this is my favourite way too. The annoying thing is that the audio and video codecs are supported most likely by the problem device just the container that is not. My Samsung TV (KS8000) supports MKV though which is superb for me.

Explore MKVMerge in the MKVtoolnix set. It can de-mux and re-mux really well, and has a good GUI.

Thanks for the tip!

I keep a random google doc of some of my magical ffmpeg incantations that have worked in the past. I usually use it for cutting video segments out of longer vids. Seems like different versions have had different ways of handling things, and/or I really don't know what I'm doing!

Some interesting analysis here, but I think you are analysing a video far too heavily in the spatial space i.e at frame level, this doesn't particularly give reliable results as compression and hence artifacts can vary according to frame in time.

Video needs to be analysed ideally in the temporal space (i.e as a sequence). I see no mention of the GOP structure or length of the encoding chosen, which would need to be considered.

For example the one frame you have chosen to compare could be an I frame in some of the video compression or could be a P or B frame which would result in slight variance in quality and artifacts.

Also, reading back, this is a huge huge red flag:

> "I dumped all the images into separate PNG files, and then used sips to convert the PNGs to somewhat-more-reasonably sized JPGs"

You are adding further compression to the PNGs (the frame grabs) by using JPEG (I assume you are using it in lossy mode), which is basically adding another form of compression to your results.

The fact you used JPEGs (further compression) for comparison basically null and voids all the results I am afraid.

I've done shedloads (500+ discs) of rips through hand brake, mostly DVDs and some Blu-Rays.

What I discovered was, that unless you are rippling losslessly, your results will vary greatly from film to film.

The advice I give out is:

1. Start with the recommended defaults in Handbrake.

2. Rip a film you know well.

3. View that film on ALL platforms you are likely to view it on. [a]

If you are happy. You are done - keep ripping discs.

If not:

4. Adjust quality up/or down goto #2. Repeat until happy.

Do the above for each GENRE of film - Bright Action movies need different ripping specs compared to period dramas.

--

[a] I did not do this step originally, and the first batch of rips I did, looked good on my 24" monitor, good on my 50" plasma, and awful on my 9ft projector screen!

I was using Handbrake to rip the DVDs of a certain low-budget 90's TV show (I am too embarrassed to say which) and noticed that certain special effects could confuse/anger Handbrake. Specifically, some cheap effect used to give a flat image the illusion of depth by making its outline gyrate back and forth combined with a lens flare, the effect was muted/eliminated when Handbrake ripped it, as though Handbrake was trying to stabilize the video or something. The effect was still visible on the raw MKV rip, but not after Handbrake's transcode.

Google Cache since I'm seeing a 500 error page:

http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:robserv...

Both of this tools use the same encoders under the hood, what you see here is just comparing different settings in default presets they provide. If you would like to experiment yourself with x264 encoding you can find descriptions of possible options here http://www.chaneru.com/Roku/HLS/X264_Settings.htm

Also this guide looks good for some general advice: https://www.reddit.com/r/trackers/comments/wevh2/good_beginn...

