Oftentimes you want to remux the video, which means copying it to a new container format without touching the underlying stream. Handbrake doesn't support remuxing (no idea why); you have to turn to ffmpeg on the commandline [1]. Remuxing works if the video and audio codecs are supported by your target but the container isn't, and is very fast—about as fast as copying the file.
With remuxing you still have the option of changing the order of the audio tracks. For example, you can take a Cantonese film with a Mandarin dub and make the Mandarin dub primary so you don't have to fiddle with it (protip if you're learning Mandarin: all the good movies are in Cantonese but they all have Mandarin dubs).
[1] There are GUI options that I haven't explored, see below.
for i in *mkv; do ffmpeg -i "$i" -vcodec copy -acodec copy "${i%.mkv}.mp4"; done;
I keep a random google doc of some of my magical ffmpeg incantations that have worked in the past. I usually use it for cutting video segments out of longer vids. Seems like different versions have had different ways of handling things, and/or I really don't know what I'm doing!
Video needs to be analysed ideally in the temporal space (i.e as a sequence). I see no mention of the GOP structure or length of the encoding chosen, which would need to be considered.
For example the one frame you have chosen to compare could be an I frame in some of the video compression or could be a P or B frame which would result in slight variance in quality and artifacts.
> "I dumped all the images into separate PNG files, and then used sips to convert the PNGs to somewhat-more-reasonably sized JPGs"
You are adding further compression to the PNGs (the frame grabs) by using JPEG (I assume you are using it in lossy mode), which is basically adding another form of compression to your results.
The fact you used JPEGs (further compression) for comparison basically null and voids all the results I am afraid.
What I discovered was, that unless you are rippling losslessly, your results will vary greatly from film to film.
The advice I give out is:
1. Start with the recommended defaults in Handbrake.
2. Rip a film you know well.
3. View that film on ALL platforms you are likely to view it on. [a]
If you are happy. You are done - keep ripping discs.
If not:
4. Adjust quality up/or down goto #2. Repeat until happy.
Do the above for each GENRE of film - Bright Action movies need different ripping specs compared to period dramas.
--
[a] I did not do this step originally, and the first batch of rips I did, looked good on my 24" monitor, good on my 50" plasma, and awful on my 9ft projector screen!
