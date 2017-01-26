Ask HN: Do you keep a personal journal?

|Hey all,
I have been keeping a personal journal for a bit more than 2 years now. Mostly for the purpose of retrospective analysis, tracking my goals, challenges and general mood. For now I was just dropping my thoughts into a simple text file with timestamps. I'm looking to improve in this area through tracking things more systematically and developing a stronger habit. I have some general questions to the community here :
Do you keep a personal journal?
If yes, do you find it useful?
What tools would you recommend?
Is there any specific methodology that you follow?
When journaling, do you try to track any specific aspects of your life or just write about anything that is currently occupying your mind?
Any advice on how to get the most out of personal journaling?
Thanks for the answers!
tl;dr : I'm looking for your advice on journaling.
I tried to for many years with paper and pen. It never worked for me until I started using DayOne [0] on iOS and Mac. Simply superb design and one of my favorite pieces of software to use because it does (almost) exactly what I want it to .
When I type, I'm able to render my thoughts directly into text, whereas when I write with a pen I have to think about the physical process of writing. I imagine I'm not the only one here who feels this way.
A valid criticism of DayOne is that they don't currently support strong encryption, and their (optional) sync service stores your entries on their server. Their blog said that they are working on a good client side encryption implementation [1], however the last update was some time around the middle of last year [2].
[0] http://dayoneapp.com/
[1] http://dayoneapp.com/2016/05/end-to-end-encryption-for-day-o...
[2] http://dayoneapp.com/2016/08/encryption-update/
