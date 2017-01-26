Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Do you keep a personal journal?
79 points by pawelwentpawel 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 53 comments | favorite
Hey all,

I have been keeping a personal journal for a bit more than 2 years now. Mostly for the purpose of retrospective analysis, tracking my goals, challenges and general mood. For now I was just dropping my thoughts into a simple text file with timestamps. I'm looking to improve in this area through tracking things more systematically and developing a stronger habit. I have some general questions to the community here :

Do you keep a personal journal?

If yes, do you find it useful?

What tools would you recommend?

Is there any specific methodology that you follow?

When journaling, do you try to track any specific aspects of your life or just write about anything that is currently occupying your mind?

Any advice on how to get the most out of personal journaling?

Thanks for the answers!

tl;dr : I'm looking for your advice on journaling.






Yes.

I tried to for many years with paper and pen. It never worked for me until I started using DayOne [0] on iOS and Mac. Simply superb design and one of my favorite pieces of software to use because it does (almost) exactly what I want it to .

When I type, I'm able to render my thoughts directly into text, whereas when I write with a pen I have to think about the physical process of writing. I imagine I'm not the only one here who feels this way.

A valid criticism of DayOne is that they don't currently support strong encryption, and their (optional) sync service stores your entries on their server. Their blog said that they are working on a good client side encryption implementation [1], however the last update was some time around the middle of last year [2].

[0] http://dayoneapp.com/

[1] http://dayoneapp.com/2016/05/end-to-end-encryption-for-day-o...

[2] http://dayoneapp.com/2016/08/encryption-update/

Their site doesn't seem to have a lot of info about its features, but from the screenshots it doesn't seem to do much that the built-in Apple Notes doesn't do. Weather and geotagging are unique, of course, but I'm not sure those are worth $45 (for the iOS and macOS app together) to me.

What in particular do you think DayOne offers that can't be offered by Notes on iOS or macOS?

You can do journaling in Notes or any notetaking app for that matter. The difference with Day One doesn't really appear in a feature list... it's the user experience. It's built around making journaling a smooth experience and presenting the result as a journal, rather than a collection of notes.

It's not necessary. But, it's nice.

Do you keep a personal journal?

Yes.

If yes, do you find it useful?

Yes

What tools would you recommend?

A well-crafted acid-free paper notebook, comfortable pens.

Is there any specific methodology that you follow?

Yes.

When journaling, do you try to track any specific aspects of your life or just write about anything that is currently occupying your mind?

I keep a system of journals. One series for personal thoughts, current life events, moods, reflections. One series for my mathematical explorations. Another for ruminating on the literature and polemic I consume. One for musical notes and development.

Any advice on how to get the most out of personal journaling?

Develop a process. A habit. Have a plan. Journalling for me is about making my thoughts concrete and objectifying my beliefs, opinions, and self. Writing is thinking.

Thanks for the answers!

Hope that helps.

What is your specific methodology? Or is that what you mean by your next answer?

Also, do you revisit your journals?

Yes, I use two things, no affiliation to either.

1) Five minute journal. Used to keep track of mental state and review day mostly.

https://www.amazon.ca/Five-Minute-Journal-Happier-Minutes/dp...

2) Way of Life app for iPhone

http://wayoflifeapp.com/

I track about 40 things from floss, to running, to meditation, etc. It's a very easy way to, in under a minute, run through and check off the things you did, or didn't do if the task is something like "eat fast food".

It's great for reviewing over time like a month or quarter to see how you are making out.

I really think these guys have nailed simple task tracking.

Thanks for the recommendation. They also have an Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wayoflife....

Ya! Love way of life! I look at the trends to make sure I am always improving.

Yes I keep a journal and have done so for over 5 years now. It's interesting to be able to go back in time and see what exactly I was thinking. However the most useful benefit is immediate/short-term introspection. I tend to first just dump my stream of consciousness into text form, and if it's an interesting topic I'll take another pass and read through it and start shaping those thoughts with critical thinking. This leads me to more balanced opinions and also helps me deal with personal issues.

I use plain text files where I just prefix every entry with a timestamp. Whenever some major topic starts reoccurring I create a separate file for that topic. For example I have separate files for various project ideas, a file with a list of things I want to teach my children, a file with a list of things to consider when choosing a residence country.

Yes, I've written for 27+ years now [1]. It's a significant source of my personal serenity/peace of mind. Advice: find pens and paper that you like. Write if you feel like writing, don't write if you don't. Be honest to yourself: it's only for your eyes. Write down your concerns, your joys, things for which you are grateful. Organize your life. [1] http://therandymon.com/index.php?/archives/332-Twenty-Seven-...

I stopped keeping a personal daily journal when ohlife shut down. It was a service that would email you every day and you would respond with your journal entry. I don't know why it worked for me-- i could just email myself each day-- but it did. I do find my old entries useful for remembering my state of mind and the timing of events. Since this was data in the cloud managed by people I didn't really know, I mostly kept positive notes of stuff that I wouldn't mind being exposed.

I've been keeping one since 4th Feb 2008. It's simply a Word document stored on an encrypted drive. Currently 153 pages, with my last entry 5 days ago.

It's intended for my eyes only. I record my moods, personal battles, health and weight information, self-development. I record snippets from good books, attempts to implement changes in my life, what happened and why.

It's a real eye-opener to look back over the years and see myself hitting the same problems over and over, such as overeating and procrastination.

Occasionally I distill all the positive, uplifting and useful bits into a "Highlights" document, which is really good to dip into when I need self-motivation. Whilst reading books and articles by others can be useful, there's nothing like reading your own advice from years ago, and re-living your victories, to get yourself back on track.

I recommend it, making it private, and being totally honest in what you write.

Good luck.

Funny you ask this, my girlfriend was reading a biography about Lincoln and noted that it seemed like everyone kept a diary in those days. I said that I should start keeping one in case I ever become famous.

But seriously, I've thought about doing journaling for a long time and have never really done it in earnest. I keep copious work notes on a combination of a pen and paper notebook and a digital notebook. I've developed my own system for tracking tasks and notes over the years that works for me. Its not too unlike Bullet Journal except I don't do all of the monthly tracking stuff.

I started a personal notes journal on my PC, but I only put goals and important ideas that I have in it. I haven't made a good habit of writing daily. I believe that a honest journal would consist of daily freewriting and recalling/reflecting on the events of the day.

For my digital journals I wrote a couple of scripts for automatically entering in the dates. Used to use Evernote, but I dropped it after I started realizing it was a kind of shitty walled garden and it would be hard to get some of my notes out of it down the road. Plus they began restricting the amount of device for the free tier.

I tried keeping a journal (to track what I did each day...otherwise it felt like the days were just blending together) but kept failing over and over because I just couldn't get into the habit.

For people who have the same issue, I came up with https://www.60secondseveryday.com

It's the fastest way of daily journaling - you make a 60 second phone call every night to answer the question "What do you want to remember about today?". From there, it gets transcribed, archived, and it's all searchable as well.

Disclaimer: I came up with the service after having a need for it myself

The general idea sounds good to me (just spend 60 seconds on it, and no more).

But I wouldn't use it on principle because a journal is private, and having it handled by a third-party doesn't sound like a good idea at all. Especially when you explicitly state that it is transcribed, archived, and searchable.

reply


I've just recently within the past couple of weeks started bullet journaling[0]. I have already noticed huge benefits in my productivity and organization. I was never that good of a note-taker so having this "method" to follow gave me the boost that I think I needed.

[0]: http://bulletjournal.com/

Can you please recommend an easy to get started guide. I have checked out some written ones and even some videos but I always become confused.

reply


If yes, do you find it useful?

Yes. I mostly do it to unwind/relax. I think it's a good way to get your brain to slow down and collect your thoughts.

What tools would you recommend?

I use pen and paper. I stare at a computer all day and it's nice to take a break. Obviously, there are a ton of upsides to doing things digitally but for my particular use case I wouldn't benefit.

Is there any specific methodology that you follow?

I used to keep several notebooks for various purposes. I found it to be a burden. I'm way less organized now but it's easier to just put everything in one notebook.

When journaling, do you try to track any specific aspects of your life or just write about anything that is currently occupying your mind?

A lot of what I write about are problems I'm working on. I also write a lot of reviews, movies, restaurants, things I drank, etc. If I can't think of anything I'll usually write a short story from some writing prompts. I have no aspirations of being a writer, it's just fun sometimes.

Any advice on how to get the most out of personal journaling?

Try to do it everyday. My life isn't exactly full of excitement so sometimes it's hard to get motivated to write about it but there's always something I could be writing.

Since I began my PhD I started writing a personal journal about my research.

I write down all things in my mind, things I tried out, things that did not work, etc. Every time I get new results or evaluate something, I also try to include a table or graph with intermediate results.

The journal helps me to see my progress over time. I can grep through it and see if I already tried something. I can go back and see how my results get better over time or whether I hit a dead end somewhere.

I also write a small summary directly after meetings and talks and note feedback from supervisors.

I use org-mode (emacs) for this and can recommend it. All my entries are sorted by year and week number, so I try to write a summary at least once a week. As I use Emacs for all my programming related tasks, the org-mode file is open all day anyhow, so I usually add things more often than that.

I keep a written personal journal where I write whatever I'm concerned with, mostly along the same areas as you mentioned too. And I preform a weekly review and rating every Sunday. Have been doing so for about 3 years.

I started to aid my sleep, putting all the racing thoughts in my head down on paper and closing the book on them was very calming, I can then forget them for a while.

I also love the act of translating your nebulous thoughts into (semi) clear language of written words, to me it's a focusing lens on your life, and allows associations, perspective and ideas that may not come about otherwise. Even if just because it forces you to reflect for more than some fleeting seconds.

I never see myself changing the primary method of writing these down freeform. But every time I finish a journal I do read back through and write up in google docs some bullet point style wisdoms and take-aways to remember for the future .

Glad to know there's others that get benefit from journaling too.

"Journaling" seems like a broad term for everything that you want to do. Some people journal about their day, others jot down ideas, some people use it to bookend their day.

Goal setting, Mood Tracking, Habit Tracking, Reflection Etc. is hard to lump into one system, but I have seen it done by a few people.

I personally (and know hundreds of others) spent years writing in a blank notebook with a structure that I created for myself.

Something that would allow me to write my goals, map out my day, write what I'm grateful for, track my important tasks, etc.

I saw this as a problem, asked some friends if they had the same issue, and decided to create something that would have everything above.

You can check it out here: https://bestself.co/products/self-journal

This is not a "plug"

You can download the PDF on this page and check it out first.

I believe in it that much that I want everyone to have access to this.

Cheers!

-Allen Co-Founder | BestSelf Co.

I've been keeping a journal for a while (mainly for therapeutic purposes).

I've given it a shot several times but have failed in the past, but what has made it easy to keep up as a routine this time around is a finite duration to write within + the requirement of continuously typing w/o breaks; to achieve those two things (shameless plug), I built http://write.surge.sh: it basically allows you to set a duration within which you journal, and if you stop typing for more than a few seconds within that duration, your current session is completely reset.

It's also open source at http://github.com/krrishd/write for those who are interested in how I built it :)

Just went back to paper and pen this last December. I like the immediate access to pen/paper and I use it to get "salient" thoughts out of my brain and onto something safe. I always keep it nearby. (As long as I remember!) Meanwhile, at home, I use a nice fountain pen that makes it a pleasure to write and practice good/fast penmanship.

I've already filled up one notebook in a month's time, and it has served as a very low-stress way to keep my stream of thinking clean and unburdened from previous thoughts. I know that they're safe on paper, and I can move on from them. When it's time to pull all my thoughts together (for example, I just finished a lengthy proposal) all I have to do is refer to my notes, which were put down when they occurred naturally, and not in a "forced" deadline environment.

The paper/pen comes in most useful at night – at bedtime – when my mind throws up two or three ideas that I'd like to keep. (But not get out of bed or stare at a screen.) After I jot down my two or three intrusive thoughts, I sleep more soundly.

I use notational velocity for logging. Every day I create an entry with today's date. For example, today I am writing on "20170126".

I use it primarily as a todo-list.

Each morning I write down what I plan to do today.

I also try to plan each task in terms of time, so for example:

---

9am - 10am: work on task A

10am - 11am: look into task B

...

---

Then as the day progresses I mark down things as [DONE] when I finish them.

What's cool is at the end of the day you're left with a journal of:

1. What you intended to do 2. What you actually did 3. What you didn't do

I've started to keep a journal last year. I find it very useful and important to my life now. I've started it as a way to record how I felt about things and what my thoughts are since my mood used to very unstable and vary a lot, and journaling is considered helpful for mental health since you can dump your thoughts out and review them. I also wanted to practice handwriting and I enjoy writing as a process. I always write in cursive.

I don't use any computer tools at this time. I use a Black and Red notebook, because I didn't like the ratios of paper quality, sizes, or lining of others that I tried. Writing on the computer doesn't seem to have the same effect (and this is confirmed by various studies, from the looks of it).

There's no particular methodology. I try to write often, but don't find it necessary to write every day. If I don't feel like writing, I don't, usually, I do. I put the date down, and that's it.

Pretty much anything goes there. Events that happened, predictions and outcomes, personal concerns, dark thoughts, quotes, prayers, litany, ideas for projects, mini-stories about fictional worlds, notes about topics, insights, poems, math problems, diagrams, doodles.

Do you keep a personal journal?

Yes. Org-Mode+Org-Capture

If yes, do you find it useful?

Yes. There are many advantages to keeping a personal journal. It allows you to have better recollections about what actually happened in the past, which is important taking into account that memory is constructive and prone to distortion. Many ideas and insights are forgotten, recording them is a way to fight that.

What tools would you recommend?

Emacs and Org-Mode. Git. Markdown and any other editor is a good option also.

Is there any specific methodology that you follow?

I use some ideas from GTD. Explaining my whole methodology would take more time than I have right now.

When journaling, do you try to track any specific aspects of your life or just write about anything that is currently occupying your mind?

Both.

Any advice on how to get the most out of personal journaling?

Make it an habit. Put a time or word limit and just let the words flow. Make it seamless, for me capturing an entry is pressing 3 keys.

I also journal using org. The only reason it stuck for me was exactly what you said. It's 3 keypresses when I'm already in the application and I find my mind wandering.

I've been doing it for close to a year. I basically just have a bunch of text files in a folder. A text file for each day I make an entry.

Usually when I think a thought of note, or I'm experiencing a particularly strong emotional response, or just general dilemma running through my mind I'll write down what it is I'm experiencing or thinking.

Some days are quite long with multiple entries, some times I go a few days without writing a thing. I've thought about littering my entries with "tags" for easier searching, but I haven't done it yet. I don't really review what I've written very often. Plus the entries don't take long to review whenever I'm in the mood.

I use it more as a therapeutic tool, a way to discuss my thoughts with myself.

As for an application, I use Writely pro. But any text editor for Android that can open/save text files to a folder will work for what I do. Plain text synchronized across all my devices is the main thing. Future proof, plus it's my data.

Yes, I've recently started building a system to store journal entries among other types. They're markdown files in a Git repo which can then be processed (using Hugo) to make a browsable static site.

I'm storing four types of content:

- J, journal entries, one file per day with a summary of what I've done that day. Already proving useful, I forget what I did three days ago.

- N, notes, working notes on a topic. I treat this like a half neat half messy notebook. I write things in topic files while working through a problem.

- T, thoughts, similar to notes but much neater. Often longer form and drafted and rewritten a few times these are small 'articles' on my thoughts on a particular topic. One or two may get converted into blog posts.

- Q, quotes, if I find a quote in a book or online I find interesting it gets a file in here.

The output is a linear weblog style currently.

I've only had this running for a few weeks and it's rather cumbersome at the moment. What I hope to improve on:

- Improve onboarding, hugo has a nice tool which sets up new documents and opens the editor: `hugo new n/topic.md`. I want to build on top of this to reduce friction when writing.

- Away from PC. This system works very well when I'm in front of a computer. When I'm not I have read-only view on mobile. I take notes on paper, the best of these get transcribed into the system. I'd like a way to write on mobile and have that automagically get added into the system. The backend would probably be an AWS lambda function, frontend, perhaps a web app?

- Frontend, I want search and better browsing, tagging &c. But this will come later, when I have more content.

I'm trying to stay detached from any 'app' and maintain control of my data. The 'solution' I'm building will hopefully serve me for a long long time.

Doing same thing here, all notes are in markdown and stored in a git, then I use mkdocs to generate them for html view. the pros is that mkdocs can generate htmls without any special requirements(just run it on all your markdown files recursively, unlike jekyll hugo etc requires you set something first), however mkdocs has some issues on its theme, still looking for the best and simplest way to present a markdown cluster.

for the moment I use drupal's book module to take notes, it's hard to "extract" them and the support for markdown is not the best I expected.

I wish there is a CMS that can render flat markdown files ..

What features from a CMS would you want? Web editor: Github edit button, prose.io?

If simple text has been working for you for 2 years, why make the switch?

I have over 100,000+ words sprawled across 15 years of plain text notes and it works wonderfully.

Yes, I started a few years back and it has been great, its become one of my most valuable possessions. Its the record of my life and the things I do.

I have one file per year, I write one entry per day, mostly what happened during the day, in the "journal" part, and make notes in the "notes" section, notes can be writeups, code snippets etc. Each new year, I condense the best of the notes section into the next years new note section.

I do this in org-mode, using Spacemacs, its a bit of learning curve involved with Emacs/Org-mode but Spacemacs sets it up for you very neatly.

I store the files on dropbox.

Since its my journal, that I want to make sure that my kids still can read when the times come, this UTF8 text file format that Org-Mode is, is absolutely essential.

I'll answer these questions one by one:

> Do you keep a personal journal?

For the last two years I've written a journal entry almost every day. Some days I didn't write, like during travels, but I added information about these days afterwards. Sometimes those entries were pages long and contained conversations or dreams, sometimes it was just: "1. Dezember - 3. Dezember: much work, travelled to Budapest"

I stopped writing about three weeks ago.

> If yes, do you find it useful? > When journaling, do you try to track any specific aspects of your life or just write about anything that is currently occupying your mind?

My purpose of the journal was to keep track of my motivation and good mood, so I put mostly positively worded events in there, like "* Went to training, despite mismotivation of the last days". I also recorded things that I never / seldom do.

It served that purpose well. I don't need it anymore, that's why I stopped, but I'll probably pick it up again someday.

> What tools would you recommend?

Plaintext Files. Or MacOS Notes. It doesn't matter really. Finding the perfect journal is procrastination to prevent having to write a journal.

> Is there any specific methodology that you follow?

Write an entry for every single day, no matter when, no matter how short it is (but make it at least one grammatically correct sentence). If you forget, just write the entry for yesterday. Mark the entry with date and time.

> Any advice on how to get the most out of personal journaling?

After doing it for a while, you will develop a feeling about whether and how it benefits you. Follow that feeling.

Apart from that: Keeping a journal will always enable you to reconstruct and remember details of your life 10 years from now. One key sentence is often enough to help you remember the day.

That is why I'm going to pick it up again.

evernote has been my go-to for journaling and note taking for the last five years or so, but i have been keeping notebooks for ages. they are where i keep my thoughts. random ideas, stream of consciousness, stories, poems, quotes, outlines, sketches. i will often have a page where i keep track of the goals and/or metrics that i care about measuring/tracking.

the switch from analogue to digital has been interesting. my content is now organized by topic, rather than being a chaotic mess of thoughts and feelings; tags make things searchable, but i don't sketch as much as i used to, which i miss. i'm slowly getting used to having a stylus rather than a pen, but i don't know how long it will take for it to feel natural.

No, because it would be used against me in a court of law.

Don't fall victim to the chilling effect. There are ways to safely keep a journal. If you're afraid of being actively targeted you could even use a airgapped journaling laptop that never gets connected to anything or updated.

Org-mode in spacemacs is my choice, though that is more of a TODO list keeper than writing down personal thoughts. But it is plain text and has timestamps. It is also very flexible and powerful.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJTwQvgfgMM&t=1271s

I keep a personal journal.

I have yet to find looking back over it useful. I helpful in organising my thoughts when writing it down.

I used to use Day One but now I use a simple web app running that I built to replace Day One and Evernote late last year.

I'd build your own journal setup. Plain text files would likely work too. Make sure to back it up. It's a pain changing the system after you've written out 1000's of entries.

I tend to write about what's going on and what's coming up as well as what I'm thinking / worrying about.

Advice would be to just write it for yourself - assume it'll only ever be read by you. I find that helps me get things down without fussing.

I do not. I try to record photos of as much as I can instead so I can look back on my life. I do however dump my thoughts in to to notes all over the place (Apple Notes, iAWritter (icloud), Dropbox, Evernote, OrgMode).

I tried Day One, but I got mad that they switched away from dropbox. They honestly could have solved the problems, but I can't fault them entirely for taking the easier route here to make supporting it much easier.

I'm not sure what I would journal if I did keep one for real.

what a coincidence? I got my 5-minute journal from Amazon yesterday evening and started using it straight. I did yesterday evening and today morning. I am not sure how it works but I was tracking my sleep before and will do after. I bookmarked this thread and will come back and let you know my thoughts.

Do you ever have ideas? Things that seemed interesting? That's pretty much what goes into the notes section of my journal. It's all on my phone so it's always with me.

I keep an unstructured, personal journal, and half of what's in there are thoughts I have, going to bed or waking up in the morning. There are some good pieces of writing that've come out of it and just yesterday, a former coworker and friend thanked me for some observations I had about the company we once worked at. Sometimes the things we reflect on can be a big deal.

I started a personal project for logging my life, first steps were location tracking but features like connecting my lastfm account, pictures taken and inserting notes will come.

The idea is having a mobile application for tracking to a self-hosted api and a web-client for having a feed (like facebook about myself).

This will be released open source once it's somewhat presentable.

I don't keep a personal journal but I take a lot of notes, mostly for "retrospective analysis, tracking my goals" and my ideas.

I use Evernote.

Evernote is my commonplace book. I started with TiddlyWiki and Wiki on a Stick before Evernote, and I might use a different app or methodology if I was starting now. The ability to link notes together was very useful in the Wiki, and part of the reason I moved to Evernote, but I use it much less these days.

I only do regular tracking of two data points: books I've read (a simple list in Evernote) by year, and board games I've played against a human opponent (on BoardGameGeek).

Whenever I have an idea or thought I want to remember and expand on, I post it as a note to Evernote. Then as my interest in it continues, I revisit, expand, or revise each post. Some of these have grown to thousands of words or whole notebooks unto themselves.

I think you should watch Cody's Lab's Q&A where he takes out his journal and shows off what's inside of it. It'd like to do that some time when I finally have extra money and time to spend on cool side projects. He just keeps logs of experiments. Title + Picture + explination of idea. I think it's a good formula and I've love to try it.

I don't keep a journal. I beliebe I would find it tremendously useful. N/A I believe—though I haven't read it yet—that GTD (by David Allen) has some elements about personal retrospectives in it: have a look at what you did, what you wanted to do, compare and improve.

Again, I don't do this (though I want to) but I'll follow this discussion with interest!

My friend's mom has a journal entry for everyday of her life. I'm jealous she has all those memories stored like that. It's a vast collection of notebooks

I have a dedicated gmail address from which I receive a daily prompt email, scheduled with a cronjob. I usually reply with 2-3 lines about my day.

I've been keeping a bullet journal-style journal for the past month and a bit, and I've found it pretty useful. I don't write any "dear diary" style entries, but I do write down thoughts I have about game ideas, camera gear research that I might want to use/rent/buy, vacation ideas, and so forth, in the bullet journal style.

Here's an example empty page for a week - https://www.instagram.com/p/BPUIKR1Am3o/

I track some things daily:

* quality things

-- mood

-- energy levels

-- activity level

-- productivity

* tick-box things

-- did I wake up before 8am?

-- did I get to work before 10am?

-- did I hit my step goal?

-- did I do any additional exercise like a really long or strenuous walk?

-- did I do some work on a personal project? (taking photos, working on my game, looking at houses, whatever...)

-- did I record my weight and blood pressure?

-- did I follow my morning/evening routine? (pack/empty dishwasher, did I remember to take my pills, ...)

On a weekly basis, I tally up a few things from my activity trackers - how many days did I hit my sleep goal of 8 hours, what was my average weight/blood pressure, how many total steps did I do, and so forth. I also convert the daily quality things into the number of "good" days and "bad" days in that week on that scale - so maybe one very good mood day and two bad mood days (and the rest acceptable).

I then write down any non-technical-work tasks (we have a task tracker already at work for technical things, after all) I want to get done (either in the future, or on a particular day), or events that I need to remember, generally in the bullet journal style. These are things like:

* Collect building badge

* Write talk submission for conference

* Develop the iPhone photos from the weekend

* Remember that the new X book is out (today, on day X) and I should read it next

* On the 30th of January, remember to send out the invite to the event

Then every Sunday I make a new weekly page, migrate all the unfinished entries forward into the next week, and start again. I'll cross out things I realise that I don't care about any more, and move things that are further in the future than the upcoming week into the "future log". Pick two to three main things to keep in mind, schedule some work onto particular days, if appropriate, and the rest into a general weekly tasks list.

I also move things like vacation or camera gear or game idea one-liners onto a dedicated page - either a full page for the idea, or a page that has a list of those one-liners.

Yes. I keep a daily journal for all my programming related work with sources,ideas,debugging notes.

Reviewing them really helped me evaluate and improve my software architecture patterns.

No. If there is something I need to keep track of or be reminded I use notes + reminder app on iOS.

> Do you keep a personal journal?

Yes, I find it very useful.

> What tools would you recommend? Is there any specific methodology that you follow?

Sure, here is my current framework:

https://pastebin.com/djyFiZkz

I keep all text files in a journal folder with subfolders for each year. At the end of each week I review the last week's journal entries for information which is applicable to future projects or needs, and move that information into systems of frameworks, which are also described in text files in a different location.

> When journaling, do you try to track any specific aspects of your life or just write about anything that is currently occupying your mind?

Both.

I track my mood, as you can see by the DaySCOR item (this rating system is a work in progress and has an alternate look when I use it on paper; it's more of a multidimensional graph on paper).

I've learned that most days are around a 3/5 _no matter how much I accomplish_ unless I make a conscious effort to enjoy the day and just be a happy person. That has been a lesson I didn't expect. I thought that getting more done would make me a happier person, but upon reviewing my numbers, that hasn't been the case at all. Productivity is something of a psychological fake-out, but I haven't gone too deep into why just yet. Psychologically, it seems that a person is much more than just their accomplishments. Also at HN many of us tend to project a very strong productive aspect, which could compound this issue. (That would indicate that we repress an inner lazy person, for one...lack of time off, time out, time away, inability to give the finger to work and just waste a day...the boundary there is not an easy one to navigate for productive people)

I also open a new file for each client project and keep those separate. It's helpful to be able to open my last client project file when working on a new file. I also try not to let information build up in email threads and immediately move project information out of emails and into text files. This is in part because GMail search is so slow and long threads are a pain to search.

> Any advice on how to get the most out of personal journaling?

Build your own journaling framework to improve your journaling system. Watch for leverage points that work for you, write them down, and change/refine your framework. This will keep the practice enjoyable and effective for you.

Through two years of journaling I went from obese to healthy weight and only did it by addressing the subject of my weight directly. If you feel like you cannot address tough subjects directly, you may need to change your journaling technology or system or it may fail in its role as a problem-solver. In order to address difficult subject in my paper journals, I leared the simple Ford Shorthand technique at fordshorthand.com and am worry-free when it comes to others possibly prying through my journals. I keep one on the mantle in my home, in fact. Being able to address difficult topics at a time of your liking is crucial.

