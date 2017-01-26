Ask HN: Do you keep a personal journal?

I have been keeping a personal journal for a bit more than 2 years now. Mostly for the purpose of retrospective analysis, tracking my goals, challenges and general mood. For now I was just dropping my thoughts into a simple text file with timestamps. I'm looking to improve in this area through tracking things more systematically and developing a stronger habit. I have some general questions to the community here :

Do you keep a personal journal?

If yes, do you find it useful?

What tools would you recommend?

Is there any specific methodology that you follow?

When journaling, do you try to track any specific aspects of your life or just write about anything that is currently occupying your mind?

Any advice on how to get the most out of personal journaling?

Thanks for the answers!

