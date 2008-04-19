Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
        The body of the commit message can be several paragraphs, and
	please do proper word-wrap and keep columns shorter than about
	74 characters or so. That way "git log" will show things
	nicely even when it's indented.
Software should help me, I shouldn't have to help it. Why doesn't git handle this formatting automatically? I shouldn't need to manually break lines for typographical (not paragraph) reasons.

That software is called a text editor and you can configure it to do the paragraph wrapping for you.

More seriously, it is quite hard to wrap text correctly after you submitted it. For example people add manual line breaks for structuring text and to separate things like quoted commands from the rest. It would be much more cumbersome to go back after a git commit to fix this, probably in multiple iterations until you get the intended presentation instead of just doing it right from the start.

Here's what, Tim Pope, our favourite vim nerd has to say about this: http://tbaggery.com/2008/04/19/a-note-about-git-commit-messa... (Same, but with more words.)

A point of contention seems to be the choice of the imperative, at least for the subject line. While I'm really used to it, both when reading and writing, many people seem to strongly prefer past tense ("Fixed bug …" instead of "Fix bug …").

Great system about our commit system at work is that every commit starts with the name of a ticket of our ticket system (jira) so you can go back to that ticket whenever that commit comes up anywhere and understand the commit better

even better systems allows to link tickets to commits.

Just for those who are tired of sites that disable both 2tap-zoom and 'pre' block wrapping on mobile.

---

A good commit message looks like this:

Header line: explaining the commit in one line

Body of commit message is a few lines of text, explaining things in more detail, possibly giving some background about the issue being fixed, etc etc.

The body of the commit message can be several paragraphs, and please do proper word-wrap and keep columns shorter than about 74 characters or so. That way "git log" will show things nicely even when it's indented.

Reported-by: whoever-reported-it

Signed-off-by: Your Name <youremail@yourhost.com>

where that header line really should be meaningful, and really should be just one line. That header line is what is shown by tools like gitk and shortlog, and should summarize the change in one readable line of text, independently of the longer explanation.

I made this git commit template sometime ago. Check it out if it is of any help: https://gist.github.com/adeekshith/cd4c95a064977cdc6c50

Should be noted, it is often tempting to describe everything about the change in the commit description rather than comments in the code. Remember, git commits disappear from sight pretty soon and become fossils, whereas there may be something important that should be said in the code itself.

I think that on the contrary, everything should be in the commit. The commit message is dated, it has an author and a context. How often do you come across stray comments which shouldn't be here because the code got refactored away? Commis are often just a git blame away anyway.

Also: avoid using comments where proper names would suffice:

  // cleans responses
  function zrgfy(response){
    ...
  }
should be something like:

  function cleanResponse(response){
    ...
  }

Highly disagree. As long as the code lives, the commit lives.

Recently, I try to write the first line of my commit messages so they describe what the system now does, compared to before the commit. This makes reading the history much more fun. Like:

    Validation of email addresses now sends a test email to the user, instead of the old regex that never worked.
This style does not work for all kinds of changes, but when it works, it creates a nice history of how the functionality of the system grew...

Including the old bit is meaningless noise there.

I'd use something like "Improve email validation" or "email: send a test email as validation" or such.

The body is where you can describe previous behaviour and give more details.

Looks too long to me, will end up looking bad in most things.

For those who aren't familiar with the kernel process, what's the Reported-by line? Simply the reporter of any original bug that the patch was written to fix?

I understand that the Signed-off-by line is equivalent to a CLA, right?

Yes, Reported-by is the original reporter.

Signed-off-by is fallout from the SCO lawsuit. It has nothing to do with agreeing to any sort of CLA; it's just another way to confirm that the code was written by the person in Signed-off-by, or that the person in Signed-off-by thinks it was created under appropriate open source conditions (e.g. the company who paid the developer to write it is okay with it being released).

Yes, and many of the maintainer automations will email the reporter about the patch being merged into the various releases.

And signed-off-by is essentially a shorthand for agreement to this document: http://developercertificate.org/

Yes and yes.

Relevant xkcd https://xkcd.com/1296

I once wrote "commit". A fellow coworker still makes fun of me for that, joking of course.

My commit messages are (usually) one-line, starting early in the sentence with the focus of the effort, and ending with a clear statement of what happened.

Url changed from https://gist.github.com/matthewhudson/1475276, which (kind of) points to this.

>74 characters

path dependency is hell of a drug.

if you open a terminal window on mac with any kind of display 1080p, 4k whatever with any resolution you will still get a 80x24 terminal by default. Which is the whole purpose of `git log`. Using it on a terminal / ssh session / whatever.

I use ~80 cols terminal because everything is designed to fit in 80 anyway. More than that and it's just whitespace.

People use VMs, print stuff on paper, have 10'' laptops, etc.

