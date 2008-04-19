The body of the commit message can be several paragraphs, and
please do proper word-wrap and keep columns shorter than about
74 characters or so. That way "git log" will show things
nicely even when it's indented.
More seriously, it is quite hard to wrap text correctly after you submitted it. For example people add manual line breaks for structuring text and to separate things like quoted commands from the rest. It would be much more cumbersome to go back after a git commit to fix this, probably in multiple iterations until you get the intended presentation instead of just doing it right from the start.
A point of contention seems to be the choice of the imperative, at least for the subject line. While I'm really used to it, both when reading and writing, many people seem to strongly prefer past tense ("Fixed bug …" instead of "Fix bug …").
A good commit message looks like this:
Header line: explaining the commit in one line
Body of commit message is a few lines of text, explaining things in more detail, possibly giving some background about the issue being fixed, etc etc.
Reported-by: whoever-reported-it
Signed-off-by: Your Name <youremail@yourhost.com>
where that header line really should be meaningful, and really should be just one line. That header line is what is shown by tools like gitk and shortlog, and should summarize the change in one readable line of text, independently of the longer explanation.
Validation of email addresses now sends a test email to the user, instead of the old regex that never worked.
I'd use something like "Improve email validation" or "email: send a test email as validation" or such.
The body is where you can describe previous behaviour and give more details.
I understand that the Signed-off-by line is equivalent to a CLA, right?
Signed-off-by is fallout from the SCO lawsuit. It has nothing to do with agreeing to any sort of CLA; it's just another way to confirm that the code was written by the person in Signed-off-by, or that the person in Signed-off-by thinks it was created under appropriate open source conditions (e.g. the company who paid the developer to write it is okay with it being released).
And signed-off-by is essentially a shorthand for agreement to this document: http://developercertificate.org/
I once wrote "commit". A fellow coworker still makes fun of me for that, joking of course.
path dependency is hell of a drug.
