Also Stroustrup's 4th edition of The C++ Programming Language is invaluable, if not just for the more-readable sans-serif font compared to the 3rd edition!
And of course the coverage of all C++11 changes in it...
I can also recommend the Overload journal for interesting C++ articles (https://accu.org/index.php/journals/c78/)
And cppcon videos on YouTube - there's a wealth of info there, free.
reply
Also Stroustrup's 4th edition of The C++ Programming Language is invaluable, if not just for the more-readable sans-serif font compared to the 3rd edition! And of course the coverage of all C++11 changes in it...
I can also recommend the Overload journal for interesting C++ articles (https://accu.org/index.php/journals/c78/)
And cppcon videos on YouTube - there's a wealth of info there, free.
reply