C++11 FAQ (stroustrup.com)
Good stuff, I can also heartily recommend Scott Meyer's Effective Modern C++ book which covers idiosyncrasies and some unexpected behaviour (at least to me).

Also Stroustrup's 4th edition of The C++ Programming Language is invaluable, if not just for the more-readable sans-serif font compared to the 3rd edition! And of course the coverage of all C++11 changes in it...

I can also recommend the Overload journal for interesting C++ articles (https://accu.org/index.php/journals/c78/)

And cppcon videos on YouTube - there's a wealth of info there, free.

