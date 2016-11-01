That said, it's been downgraded based solely on some people(?) losing trust in the government rather than actual hard data. Personally I think this is no more authoritative than a Facebook survey.
Their method deserves investigating though: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democracy_Index#Method
For example:
* "Whether national elections are free and fair";
* "The security of voters";
* "The influence of foreign powers on government";
* "The capability of the civil servants to implement policies".
This poll reeks of the same polls claiming 98% chance of Clinton winning the Presidential election, namely fudging it by sampling only folks with a certain political leaning.
http://www.economist.com/blogs/graphicdetail/2016/11/electio...
Sweden is one country who has what I'd call a "full" democracy. You can read about seat distribution here[0] and the method here[1].
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elections_in_Sweden#Seat_alloc...
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Webster/Sainte-Lagu%C3%AB_meth...
The US and UK likely won't fix their flawed system because it is perfectly designed to direct power to an elite few while locking out everyone else. The biggest problem is that people vote for parties, so the parties in most areas select the winner for the voter (i.e. if an area is a Tory/Republican/whatever stronghold, the voters are going to tick that box no matter the name, making the political party itself the ultimate kingmaker).
I've lived in multiple areas where the winner of the election had never set foot in that area before. They were literally plucked from thin air, placed in a "safe" area, and got the win. Because people vote political party, and political parties pick who gets the seats. Thus allowing an elite to pick our leadership.
That link also has a really nice interactive world map.
[1] http://www.economist.com/blogs/graphicdetail/2017/01/daily-c...
Guessing it is actually a combination of very low approval ratings across the board and the fact that the guy who was elected is encouraging distrust in the system.
So if you don't approve of / trust him, you don't trust the government. If you do trust him, you don't trust the government.
The ones who have destroyed the Middle East, armed the syrian terrorists, buried Osama Bin Laden without showing its corpse ( but they showed Gaddafi's one, and he was muslim too, really strange ).
And the same who are spouting nonsense on the "russian hacking" without showing proof.
Seriously, if the american people distrust the government, it is because of the globalist oligarchs puppets actions.
What's relatively new is that now, the President is asking people who are on his side to distrust the rest of the government.
As perceived by the media... the same media who wanted the other candidate to be elected.
I don't disagree that the media at large would have preferred the other candidate. That would be true if the media was a perfect statistical representation of the country, and the media is not, it's largely focused in population centers, where the preference was overwhelming.
Also notice that the US score only fell from 8.05 to 7.98 [2], from last year, so the difference isn't that big. It was barely in the top category (8+) to begin with.
[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democracy_Index
[2]: http://www.eiu.com/Handlers/WhitepaperHandler.ashx?fi=Democr...
We could talk about the lying of the government when they repeatedly and officially stated that Benghazi was because of a YouTube video.
My point -- nothing has changed -- only the people doing the lying and deligitimizing.
I get it, your person lost and you're mad about it -- but don't pretend that Trump is any worse than the guy that came before.
Same game, different players.
On top of his entry approval ratings.
So just another meaningless index that's playing politics instead of looking at facts.
Is 'trust' actually a metric? And if so, how is it measured? It sounds awfully subjective to me.
