I used to sort of solve this problem by writing it in my head over the course of a day or three and then spitting out some basic language to start things off.
Lately I've come to the realization that almost any level of first draft, no matter how awful or off the mark, is sufficient for me to dive right in and finish writing it quickly. So my go-to tactic is to verbally run down what I need written to someone else, like an assistant or someone who works for me who knows the topic, and then start with whatever they come up with and go from there, effectively eliminating the blank screen problem.
The basic premise of this is insightful, there's really no reason why writing has to start with an empty page. I think that's the more interesting observation than the specifics of how he gets the ball rolling, which could easily vary from person to person.
Like many things in life, you learn by doing.
A writer should absolutely have some kind of structure. Writing a novel, here are 4 Scrivener files that encode structure. Writing an essay, here are some structures.
But this author seems to think that the way to cash out the "don't start from scratch" is to collect quotes. I think this is not the best use of your time (you can google quotes on topics easily). Secondly, its not the largest challenge when writing, and thirdly, it sells short his own insight which I think can be taken further.
If any other HN reader has any ideas on how to "not start from scratch" in various kind of writing, I would be interested.
One way is a library of (I called it quotes, you called it stories. I think the right term is) anecdotes, which you gave. I think of that as just an example of a tool set that we can prepare.
But I think there might be other ways. I thought of "structures" off the top of my head, but surely there are even other ways of compiling a library of components so you don't start from scratch.
A library of metaphors?
A library of insights? (I suppose this is why people research and read)
Then, your first task when starting a new document can be to delete the irrelevant stuff from the template, if there is any. Next, I like to just start writing bullet points in whatever order/style they come to me in. Once you've done this, organize them in a coherent way that will be reflected in the finished product, cull the points you don't really want, fill in conceptual gaps, and think about whether/how you want to break the document explicitly into sections. Then, finally, start writing, expanding bullet points into prose.
Throughout this process, another important rule applies: if at any point something comes into your head that you actually want to write, even if its a random idea that you know will be be buried deep in the draft, write it immediately. You can work it into the rest of the draft later, once the rest of the draft actually exists.
Do you have any ideas around what tools for editing might look like/do for you?
One useful editing technique is reading your work aloud. But it's slow and annoying to do, so I'd like to see a word processor with visualization of the predicted sound of the words. There are already many good audio visualization techniques, but for full effectiveness this needs another tricky problem solved: speech synthesis with natural prosody. Again, this is an ongoing area of research where machine learning could be very useful.
I'd also like some kind of refactoring support for moving around blocks of text without breaking dependencies between them, eg. accidentally moving a paragraph where something is discussed to earlier in the piece than the paragraph where it's defined. Automatic detection of these kinds of dependencies would be ideal.
I revel in the joy of starting from scratch!
This approach works for some people, but creativity and writing are so personal that it's good to have different ways of working.
One of the super fun and satisfying things of being a competent musician is how quickly I can create basic components for my compositions.
That said, musicians tend to have a mental library of ideas and techniques they can employ to flesh out an inspired idea.
I also have a library of partially finished unused themes and ideas that I wrote, which I can bring in to start or expand a piece I'm working on.
So a library of my own partially finished writings would be far more analogous to how I work than a bunch of anecdotes and quotes from other people.
The anecdotes and quotes would be more analogous to other people's music which I've heard and internalized, but would never literally reference while I am composing. The last thing I want is those sorts of cut and paste elements to come anywhere near my work.
Paul McCartney dreamt the melody for 'Yesterday'. He was sure he'd heard it before, so he went around for weeks humming the tune to people, before deciding it was original. (I just found this story in my swipe file!)
For example when you "create" a drum pattern are you really "creating" it or are you simply remembering a drum pattern you've heard or played before that works well with the song or composition you are making. As you probably know brand new drum patterns are rare. Most of the time the specific instrument choices change but the pattern itself is familiar.
I'm not familiar with the parent poster's music, but I am pretty sure that "create basic components" refers specifically to that "copy-and-paste" from a concept into a more tangible form (like a drum loop). So it seems like they have considered this idea explicitly.
I'm not a pro, though I have to play a 3-hour solo gig tonight on piano, and most of it will be improvising ornaments over blues and jazz tunes that I already know.
One of the problems in this gig is that it becomes very easy to fall into rather generic patterns.
That repetition is a real short-coming of a lot of so-called original music that I, and many musicians I have heard and work with run into: a lot of original music is a bad copy of something that already exists.
However, in the process of re-implementing existing stuff (as opposed to consciously reworking a tune, re-performing a piece, or literally resampling audio) I tend to make mistakes, and I find that to be a good source of actually 'new' music.
I can't say for sure if my understanding is correct, but that's how I understand the parent poster's motivation.
Of course, I'm not a "composer" and I often have to create a whole lot of music without a lot of prep, so I am perhapshappier to have a large-ish library of known things in my brain that I can directly quote when I play.
When I cared more about my annual corporate review, for example, I would jot down things I was proud of so I could hype myself up and stand up for myself should I get a sub-par review or raise.
> Look at graphic designers, for example. If you’ve ever watched a graphic designer work, most of the backgrounds, icons and badges they use come from stock websites
> An efficient designer will normally buy a funnel diagram template rather than make one from scratch. For $5, why reinvent the wheel?
That being said, the general advice is solid. I'd add two more pieces:
1. Three-sentence drafts are your friend. When you think of something that might make an interesting blog topic down the line, write three sentences about it and let it germinate for a bit. (I've found Trello to be great for this, since you can easily add notes and links.)
2. Blog your email. (This advice is stolen blatantly from patio11.) Especially if you're writing to do content marketing, surfacing customer support + answers to interesting questions is a great way to get a jump start.
The point I'm making is that other creative processes let you start with something to build on. Maybe writing should be that way too.
As a amateur song writer, i try to write snippets of lyrics down as they come. Whenever I'm trying to finish something but can't think of anything suitable, I have my rhyme book with tons of stuff to refer to. In some cases it doesn't even have to be quotes from what I've already written down that I might end up using. It could be word/rhyme/rhythm patterns that i pick up from material that I have available.
So yeah I concur with the title of the article. :)
It said you should write or edit but not both at the same time. Writing is supposed to be more on the right side of the brain, editing on the left side so they don't mix well together.
