Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: DocHUB – An easy way to create dynamic project docs with Markdown (restdb.io)
11 points by knutmartin 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Interesting. I had not seen FlatDoc (http://ricostacruz.com/flatdoc/) before. Similar purpose to what I was aiming for with Benchpress CMS (demo: https://srpeck.github.io/benchpress/ and repo: https://github.com/srpeck/benchpress). Not a huge fan of putting all the page-building client-side though and breaking the lightweight HTML web, regardless of how fast it can be.

reply


s/sentral/central/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: