Show HN: DocHUB – An easy way to create dynamic project docs with Markdown
restdb.io
11 points
by
knutmartin
2 hours ago
2 comments
favorite
srpeck
11 minutes ago
Interesting. I had not seen FlatDoc (
http://ricostacruz.com/flatdoc/
) before. Similar purpose to what I was aiming for with Benchpress CMS (demo:
https://srpeck.github.io/benchpress/
and repo:
https://github.com/srpeck/benchpress
). Not a huge fan of putting all the page-building client-side though and breaking the lightweight HTML web, regardless of how fast it can be.
jlpdyh
41 minutes ago
s/sentral/central/
