KDE Slimbook (slimbook.es)
https://slimbook.es/en/store/slimbook-kde/kde-intel-i7-compr...

Feel like for the price, you could get a comparable laptop that's a hair lighter and just throw KDE onto it. The only thing I see on there that makes it inherently more FOSS-friendly is the inclusion of an Intel wifi card, that has a kernel-supported driver in Linux.

I'm also not too keen on the bezel size. I guess I've been spoiled by my XPS 13.

I have an XPS13 with an Intel wifi card; still has the occasional issues (wifi not picking up networks after waking up from suspend). I'd say it happens to me on average once every one or two months, seemingly at random.

There's Dell, sure, but by the looks I think this is trying to draw the Aluminum Apple crowds closer.

This is great. The only trouble is that it's only got two USB ports and no Ethernet. Secondarily, the USB ports are only 3.0 not 3.1.

Other than that, having a stable KDE Neon hardware platform is really exciting to me. I run KDE Neon full-time on my Macbook Pro.

Any other KDE Neon fans out there?

Yups. Neon is pretty solid at the moment, and just getting started. I run it on an XPS13 and have had no issues yet (but did not try working with an external monitor yet, which is known as sometimes giving issues)

There seems to be no mention of firmware on the site. Can someone in the know comment on if coreboot is supported?

KDE announcement: https://dot.kde.org/2017/01/26/kde-and-slimbook-release-lapt...

Slimbook site seems to have collapsed under the internet's hug.

The announcement gives a more understandable purpose to the laptop, namely: get the KDE developers and enthusiasts onto a uniform piece of hardware.

It's much easier to do Apple-levels of QA when you have Apple-level hardware control.

The picture provided isn't big enough to be 100% sure but as far as I can tell the super key features the windows logo...

According to OMG Ubuntu http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/slimbo...

This looks great; may well be my next laptop.

slimbook.es is down, anyone has the pricing info?

729€ for i5 and 849€ for i7.

