Feel like for the price, you could get a comparable laptop that's a hair lighter and just throw KDE onto it. The only thing I see on there that makes it inherently more FOSS-friendly is the inclusion of an Intel wifi card, that has a kernel-supported driver in Linux.
I'm also not too keen on the bezel size. I guess I've been spoiled by my XPS 13.
reply
Other than that, having a stable KDE Neon hardware platform is really exciting to me. I run KDE Neon full-time on my Macbook Pro.
Any other KDE Neon fans out there?
Slimbook site seems to have collapsed under the internet's hug.
It's much easier to do Apple-levels of QA when you have Apple-level hardware control.
Feel like for the price, you could get a comparable laptop that's a hair lighter and just throw KDE onto it. The only thing I see on there that makes it inherently more FOSS-friendly is the inclusion of an Intel wifi card, that has a kernel-supported driver in Linux.
I'm also not too keen on the bezel size. I guess I've been spoiled by my XPS 13.
reply