Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lenovo prevents price comparing (andrewtobias.com)
1 point by collinmanderson 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





> Companies have found a way to keep consumers from price comparing. Lenovo (largest PC seller) makes the SAME model for Best Buy, Costco, Wal-Mart, etc., but gives them each a slightly different model number. Lenovo also sells the same unit on its own website with a slightly different model number. The one character difference in model numbers is probably a code indicating which store is selling it. So, not only can’t you price compare, but you can’t get a refund from your credit card company for the difference even if you have ‘price match’ on your credit card.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: