Lenovo prevents price comparing
andrewtobias.com
collinmanderson
31 minutes ago
collinmanderson
30 minutes ago
> Companies have found a way to keep consumers from price comparing. Lenovo (largest PC seller) makes the SAME model for Best Buy, Costco, Wal-Mart, etc., but gives them each a slightly different model number. Lenovo also sells the same unit on its own website with a slightly different model number. The one character difference in model numbers is probably a code indicating which store is selling it. So, not only can’t you price compare, but you can’t get a refund from your credit card company for the difference even if you have ‘price match’ on your credit card.
