Ask HN: What frameworks are currently used in a modern web stack?
I'm curious which tools and frameworks are popular amongst today's web developers.





Check this out...

https://stackshare.io

and their blog for featured posts...

https://stackshare.io/posts

while True the javascript framework I created this morning, which I think is better than others

I'd be more curious to see a timeline of which tools and frameworks were popular over the last 10 years. I bet the amount of churn would surprise people.

I didn't know the website, thanks!

