Ask HN: Revenue possibility from Chatbots

Let me start this on very simple note which is - there is no defined way to make money out of anything new (Chatbots are relatively new space), so the only thing is to try and experiment with couple of good ideas on making money from Chatbots. Advertisement is obviously not the only way of earning money in the chat bot space. There are multiple other ways like — affiliate marketing, cross-selling, up-selling, etc. We believe that these channels too will help developers sustain their development efforts and build great products on chat bots. I have few things in my mind which I would like to share on how Chatbots will help serving the needs of people and thereby making room for other services to loop in and charge for their services. Just to give an idea, if a bot helps you on how to do your simple daily tasks like sending mails, then bot can also tell you that - hey, many other people are using this gmail service, would you like to use it? So this way, it will behave like a personal opinion for end user which he might opt for, if information by Chatbot is good enough for him. Now, you can think of more ideas on how to add more services to Chatbots which are not necessarily chat intensive initially (like simple tasks via account linking etc.) but will become chat intensive later on when bots could have personal opinions about the service/product when more people start using services on bots. I would also like to mention that ChatterOn platform has started givings advertisement on messenger bots ,which might be a good start on monetization but certainly not future.