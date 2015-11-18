Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dutch secret service tries to recruit Tor-admin (burojansen.nl)
I am really not sure how I feel about this, being dutch myself. Isn't this how any country would recruit new people? I don't see what is so wrong about it. Isn't it logical for secret agencies to monitor possible recruits? Isn't that what other companies do as well, to an extent? (Using linkedIn, buying data from Facebook/Twitter/whoever sells).

I am not really patriotic, but this is about 'protecting' your country, right? And if we will have some WWIII I think it will be mostly 'cyber'.

Regarding the threat: well duh, you are doing something that might make you an accomplice of a crime (with whatever law they make) so yeah, they could arrest you then. How is that even surprising?

But eh, I am not an (ethical) hacker, I just build software...

Running a Tor node doesn't make you an accomplice of a crime. That's like saying a taxi driver is an accomplice because he (unwittingly) drove a terrorist around.

That student's account of meeting those AIVD suits reads like a spy-thriller fanfic, but if it's true then he's pretty brave publishing it like this.

I'm sure the AIVD's cyber division has some talent, but the AIVD leadership is pretty naive about the internet. Last year the director publicly criticized WhatsApp for providing end-to-end encryption because it makes his job harder. Sure. It's not as if any half-decent terrorist wouldn't use advanced cryptography or simply use burner phones to plan and coordinate their attacks.

You'd be surpised: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20151118/08474732854/after...

Naive or pushing a narrative to people who are naive themselves.

I'm surprised they're interested in infiltrating hackerspaces. Is this where they spend our tax money on? Our surveillance state is going in the wrong way.

This is pretty worrying, I've shared the story around.

