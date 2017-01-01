Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Your Android device’s Pattern Lock can be cracked within five attempts (lancaster.ac.uk)
1 point by denzil_correa 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





To sum up the article, if you record someone, with a camera, entering their pattern, you can narrow the possibilities with some software that watches your finger.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: