* Build up some content first. It's easy to write a first blog post, harder to write regular blog posts. Life gets in the way unless you are dedicated. If you had 10+ posts, that would have been a better start...
* Writing style:
You prose is readable up to a point, but use bold and italic for emphasis, because capitalisation sounds like shouting and breaks the flow of your text.
Ampersand (&) was overused. As a programmer, that sort of grates on me.
* Audience:
Write a short background and description of yourself and co-workers you intend to talk about.
Be vague, make up amusing names for them, but make them more than a passing reference.
Build some multidimensional characters. I don't care about your co-worker because you just described "generic guy programmer in a senior role" not much to really grab me there.
Look at what went on before. Look at some contemporary blogs, this being a wonderful example: http://www.jemjabella.co.uk/
reply
* Build up some content first. It's easy to write a first blog post, harder to write regular blog posts. Life gets in the way unless you are dedicated. If you had 10+ posts, that would have been a better start...
* Writing style: You prose is readable up to a point, but use bold and italic for emphasis, because capitalisation sounds like shouting and breaks the flow of your text.
Ampersand (&) was overused. As a programmer, that sort of grates on me.
* Audience:
Write a short background and description of yourself and co-workers you intend to talk about.
Be vague, make up amusing names for them, but make them more than a passing reference.
Build some multidimensional characters. I don't care about your co-worker because you just described "generic guy programmer in a senior role" not much to really grab me there.
Look at what went on before. Look at some contemporary blogs, this being a wonderful example: http://www.jemjabella.co.uk/
reply