Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Boring Job (girlfromkasargod.wordpress.com)
1 point by girlfrmkasargod 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Okay - friendly advice... This seems like a "new" blog. My advice is as follows:

* Build up some content first. It's easy to write a first blog post, harder to write regular blog posts. Life gets in the way unless you are dedicated. If you had 10+ posts, that would have been a better start...

* Writing style: You prose is readable up to a point, but use bold and italic for emphasis, because capitalisation sounds like shouting and breaks the flow of your text.

Ampersand (&) was overused. As a programmer, that sort of grates on me.

* Audience:

Write a short background and description of yourself and co-workers you intend to talk about.

Be vague, make up amusing names for them, but make them more than a passing reference.

Build some multidimensional characters. I don't care about your co-worker because you just described "generic guy programmer in a senior role" not much to really grab me there.

Look at what went on before. Look at some contemporary blogs, this being a wonderful example: http://www.jemjabella.co.uk/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: