Ask HN: Do you use any sort of “function-code visual map”

I am currently using Visual Studio Code for doing web dev stuff. I'm finding it easy to get lost in my code. It just becomes convoluted/too much and I have to start over again and chunk things-write separate functions. I've also made really tiny text so I can "overall see" code. I've considered orienting my monitor vertically. I was just thinking about a visual representation of the code and how it connects to other functions. It would be cool to see real-live execution like the code blocks light up or something as they "turn on". Like a circuit diagram or something. I don't know. I'm not necessarily talking about those boxes with arrows pointing to other boxes (not a flow-chart) the ones you see when working with Java for instance. Atom is cool but also uses more resources than Visual Studio Code, where Atom you could to me mod it easier since it's using familiar language eg. JavaScript versus something like C# or whatever VS Code uses. I have junk computers so that's where I'm at right now.