Hugo Barra Joins Facebook to Lead Oculus (facebook.com)
What happened to Palmer Luckey?

It was revealed that he had been funding online fascist hate groups late last year so he has been removed from the spotlight.

Also, he is heavily involved with the Zenimax lawsuit.

