Hugo Barra Joins Facebook to Lead Oculus
cloudwalking
39 minutes ago
cloudwalking
37 minutes ago
What happened to Palmer Luckey?
Shad0w59
21 minutes ago
It was revealed that he had been funding online fascist hate groups late last year so he has been removed from the spotlight.
Also, he is heavily involved with the Zenimax lawsuit.
