You know what I can use text anyone, anytime without having to worry about ads? My phone.
I feel like there's a downward trend of companies using free stuff to "hook" people and then just feed them an inferior product over and over and over again (more ads, etc). It's not just creating worse products, but it's creating worse customers (who don't understand actual costs when they see other products that are "free").
What happened to just "paying for x, get x." As a customer, I miss those business models and as a business, I miss those customers.
I dont like many of those business models. Its basically push everybody out of game by offering a great product for free and then when nobody is there make it worse.
This sure opens a space for a new player, but this new player will just play the same game ( offer something for free then make it worse and so on )
Of course I don't like that it's controlled by FB, because I hate FB, but I'm probably going to keep using it until it's replaced by another free social media platform that 'everyone' is on by default.
I'm using an app (messenger?) that just puts a slightly better UI on Android texting, but it's still pretty bad. I should look into using Telegram, though.
By far the biggest gripe with texting is that it's not persistent across devices. That's a core requirement that seems like it should have been solved a decade ago.
In such a unique platform such as Messenger you could get a bit more creative. One such example: Suggested pages to message. This would get companies leads and keep people on the Messenger platform. This might not be the best use, but with this product, Facebook can do better than just a re-skin of mobile banners.
Invariably Facebook's ads are either a) highly non-relevant [the vast majority of ads], or b) I already know about what they're advertising. I even try to help, to make the ads relevant: every so often, I go through Facebook's list of my interests to weed out the many ridiculous inferences Facebook has made about me. I bet that's more than 99% of the Facebook population does!
Yes, people hate ads. But, if you were Facebook, what would you do differently?
