Testing Ads in Facebook Messenger (messengerblog.com)
This is why it's annoying to me that so many people use Messenger.

You know what I can use text anyone, anytime without having to worry about ads? My phone.

I feel like there's a downward trend of companies using free stuff to "hook" people and then just feed them an inferior product over and over and over again (more ads, etc). It's not just creating worse products, but it's creating worse customers (who don't understand actual costs when they see other products that are "free").

What happened to just "paying for x, get x." As a customer, I miss those business models and as a business, I miss those customers.

nothing happened, its just psychology. "predictably irrational" by dan ariely does a great explanation of free vs paid.

I dont like many of those business models. Its basically push everybody out of game by offering a great product for free and then when nobody is there make it worse.

This sure opens a space for a new player, but this new player will just play the same game ( offer something for free then make it worse and so on )

You may not have to worry about ads, but some people have to worry about costs - $12 for me last month sending international texts to one person.

Maybe I'm just using the wrong app, but as far as I know texting on Android is garbage. Plus having to get phone numbers is annoying when we're already connected on FB. And phone numbers are randomly loseable when getting new phones, and I can't access my texts from my computer, and I lose texts if I get a new phone, and attaching media barely works, and messages get broken apart at a character limit, etc etc. I'd rather use Messenger any day.

Of course I don't like that it's controlled by FB, because I hate FB, but I'm probably going to keep using it until it's replaced by another free social media platform that 'everyone' is on by default.

I use hangouts (project fi) for texts. It's great! But yeah, the default messenger app for Android isn't good IMO.

Hm. I really dislike Google's ecosystem, so I don't think I'm interested in switching to it. And my initial experiences with hangouts were super negative.

I'm using an app (messenger?) that just puts a slightly better UI on Android texting, but it's still pretty bad. I should look into using Telegram, though.

By far the biggest gripe with texting is that it's not persistent across devices. That's a core requirement that seems like it should have been solved a decade ago.

I really don't like ads just like most everyone else, but I can't help but feel there is a missed opportunity here. Facebook just put classic mobile letterbox ads in a side scrolling container.

In such a unique platform such as Messenger you could get a bit more creative. One such example: Suggested pages to message. This would get companies leads and keep people on the Messenger platform. This might not be the best use, but with this product, Facebook can do better than just a re-skin of mobile banners.

Time to start using other apps more. I already have other chat app contacts for most everyone I use Facebook Messenger with, and there is no friction to switch.

If anyone's ever clicked on an ad on Facebook not-by-accident, I would love to know.

Invariably Facebook's ads are either a) highly non-relevant [the vast majority of ads], or b) I already know about what they're advertising. I even try to help, to make the ads relevant: every so often, I go through Facebook's list of my interests to weed out the many ridiculous inferences Facebook has made about me. I bet that's more than 99% of the Facebook population does!

I understand the complaint, but what is the alternative? As a social network - you cannot charge to be on the site; otherwise you will never be more than just a niche.

Yes, people hate ads. But, if you were Facebook, what would you do differently?

Eww. Any replacement suggestion? Paid/subscription app is welcome, too.

What's wrong with email? (Honest question. Based on this discussion it is not considered an option worth mentioning.)

There are so many apps available for messaging right now. I use SMS, Hangouts, Twitter, Allo. Many people like Snapchat and Allo. You can try asking your friends which ones they use.

Thx. But many of those are counting on ads too, like Twitter/Snapchat/Allo(maybe). I figure SMS might be my the only choice out there though.

signal

I second this.

Texting. Using your phone.

Maybe this will be the tipping point that gets everyone to switch to Allo

I don't understand why this is getting so many upvotes. Do people enjoy being flooded with ads wherever they go?

Because it's something that HN users want to see on the site. Upvoting has nothing to do with endorsing what it says.

I submitted the post precisely because I dislike being flooded with ads wherever I go. I imagine most are upvoting it for similar reasons?

It's being upvoted for visibility. That said are people really complaining about ads on an otherwise totally free platform?

You only upvote good news?

