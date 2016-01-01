Hacker News
How we fought bad ads, sites and scammers in 2016
1 point
by
ZoeZoeBee
54 minutes ago
atxlurker
3 minutes ago
This is an interesting humble brag from google, considering there have been several (at least 3) posts to hacker news this year concerning scam ads on some rather high profile search results (youtube.com, bestbuy.com, and amazon.com). In the case of the youtube and amazon ads, they both had youtube.com and amazon.com in their green text, yet the ads went to completely different domains. It doesn't seem like it would require any high tech algorithm to prevent these types of bad actors, as verifying the textual link is the same as the actual link is pretty simple.
