Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Is there an open source equivalent to Palantir?
4 points
by
ljw1001
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
It seems to me that journalists and activists could benefit from software that could help track networks, timelines, etc., and organize unstructured data the way an intelligence analyst would. Anything like that out there?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: