Help: Suicide note on blog
dennisforbes.ca
pragmatic
12 minutes ago
pragmatic
0 minutes ago
Is it appropriate to call the local police in this situation?
pragmatic
11 minutes ago
This is bad. I emailed this to what I believe is the local police department, Halton Regional.
