Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Help: Suicide note on blog (dennisforbes.ca)
5 points by pragmatic 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Is it appropriate to call the local police in this situation?

reply


This is bad. I emailed this to what I believe is the local police department, Halton Regional.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: