Mirroring US climate data (climatemirror.org)
Can I be the first to claim that the people running the mirror are changing the data for their own nefarious purposes?

Not that I believe this or anything, but come on - you know that accusation is going to go around. It might make sense to use a remote server to timestamp files as they're uploaded, or something like that.

On the actual mirrors site you can see some have been signed and verified: https://climate.daknob.net/

Ultimately still comes down to trust. Still better to have a backup of data that MIGHT be poisoned vs not having it at all. If we have multiple copies from the original source we should be able to determine if somethings been messed with.

When there is a broad consensus across the scientific community about climate change, does it even matter at this point if the data has been changed? The U.S isn't the only country that collects this data. So even if changed, it doesn't matter.

Actually it really does matter. The US collects far more of this data than anybody else and archives far more of it.

Losing that collection or archive would be a disaster for science and a loss for all of humanity. Destroying that data would be reminiscent of ISIS destroying relics in Palmyra except that destroying that data jeopardizes our future.

