Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New Spacesuit Unveiled for Starliner Astronauts (nasa.gov)
25 points by daegloe 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





> Touchscreen-sensitive gloves

So... has anyone rocked some snapchat during a spacewalk yet?

reply


These are just suits meant for in-vehicle use and not meant for EVAs, correct?

reply


Correct. I don't think Starliner has any EVA capability in fact.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: