Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
New Spacesuit Unveiled for Starliner Astronauts
(
nasa.gov
)
25 points
by
daegloe
3 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
santaclaus
1 minute ago
> Touchscreen-sensitive gloves
So... has anyone rocked some snapchat during a spacewalk yet?
reply
The_Magistrate
16 minutes ago
These are just suits meant for in-vehicle use and not meant for EVAs, correct?
reply
DavidSJ
13 minutes ago
Correct. I don't think Starliner has any EVA capability in fact.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
So... has anyone rocked some snapchat during a spacewalk yet?
reply