Meet the woman who put 50M stolen articles online so you can read them for free (independent.co.uk)
54 points by Jerry2 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Upvoting because I'm interested in the discussion of the ethics surrounding 'leaking' scientific papers out into the Web, not so much in this particular case itself but as a general sort of act.

HN, what is your opinion on all this?

All scientific research should be freely available to the public, without reservation or condition.

I have my reservations about leaking political or classified information in some cases, because as Wikileaks has demonstrated, leaks can be used to push a political agenda, rather than serve the cause of unbiased truth.

But scientific knowledge benefits the progress of humanity as a whole - the truth doesn't have a political agenda, although it certainly can discredit political axioms. Trying to keep it contained, controlled or limit its access to a select few should be considered a crime against humanity.

It's a very very bad idea if you are going to do this sort of thing to attract any media attention or to ever talk to them about anything, much less let them take a picture of you.

Why?

Check out what happened to the last guy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Swartz

Because it paints a nice target upon which the gatekeepers can set law enforcement.

