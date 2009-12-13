reply
As for the article at hand, all I can offer is this" Trump's blatant distrust for climate change is just mind boggling. What exactly is he afraid that'll happen? [1] Why all of the resistance? These aren't rhetorical questions. I'm genuinely curious.
[1] http://www.gocomics.com/joelpett/2009/12/13/
We've submitted a patch and are waiting for enough reviewers to approve: http://www.nationalpopularvote.com/
But honestly, its the size of the nation thats the problem. People in the northeast have fundamentally different beliefs than those in, say, Alabama and california... and trying to rule over all of them as a single government is only going to cause pain...
Some other systems:
http://www.aec.gov.au/Voting/How_to_Vote/Voting_HOR.htm
http://www.elections.org.nz/voting-system/mmp-voting-system
That's one of the most perniciously false equivalence I've seen in a while, and that's saying something. The US has elected congressmen, elected senators, elected governors and an elected president. Even the top two presidential candidates are chosen from a wide field in primary elections. Portraying that as a stark choice between only two options and saying it's practically the same as China and North Korea, which provide no choice whatsoever, is really pretty disgusting.
[0] http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-38005603
http://rangevoting.org
I think what would improve US elections is rather this: Keep election open for 48 hours and publish results in real time. Most people don't seem to realize consequence of not voting . If results comes in real time then people who are lazy might get extra prode. If 95% of the population votes, there is less likelyhood of nasty surprises as opposed to say only 60%.
The average German has less say in EU politics than the average Luxembourger.
Similarly, the average Californian has less say in US politics than the average Wyomingite.
Quite frankly it's asinine that my town has more population and less representation than 6 states.
Why don't liberal states push for a smaller federal government, and more power for their own governments? Mitt Romney introduced a law to hat became a blueprint for Obamacare, when he was governor of Massachusetts..if Trump were to abolish Obamacare, why couldn't states introduce their own programs? Similarly, if Trump appoints a conservative who wants Roe v Wade overturned, states that want to maintain abortion could do so, right?
Pollution is often a cross-border problem, but why couldn't states sue each other to enforce pollution controls? Why couldn't liberal states impose taxes and fund their own EPAs (perhaps with bigger budgets, since federal taxes would be cut, or do interstate compacts to fund agencies for basic science that would be too expensive to fund alone?
The constitution and Bill of Rights would still be in force, but it seems like the federal government's actions seem to lead to great unhappiness, from both sides, when the other party is in power. Why is their such opposition to cutting the power of the federal government from liberal Americans?
She has, in many respects, just as many problems as Trump. If the US used the popular vote, we would just be screwed in a different manner.
This is not a "patchable" problem with some implementation detail. It's a fundamental problem with trying to force hundreds of millions of people with dozens of vastly different cultures to live under the same overburdened legal and regulatory system.
Arguably the US 2 party system is still better than the Yugoslav 1. And while the multiparty system common in much of EU is crazy inefficient, it sure makes This Current Problem high unlikely.
Since 2000, it's clear that voter majorities have been underrepresented in presidential elections. And as we claim to be the world's largest democracy, we have been, in fact, the world's largest republic.
Furthermore, the Constitution can change. That's why there's amendments; quite a few have already gone through, in fact.
The other colonies begrudgingly added this, opting for changes to the wording of the clause to enshrine slavery into the constitution, and did everything they could to violate their constitution until South Carolina wrote them back saying it is best if South Carolina exited.
He is afraid of being proved wrong. It's a very common problem with climate change deniers. Facts and figures keep piling up but they always grasp any possible alternative explanation. The longer they sustain their position, the fooler the look if they backtrack, so they tend to become more and more entrenched in their opinions. Trump just happens to have the opportunity to silence government funded organizations.
Thing is that once you accept climate change as man made event, the immediate consequence is asking all the businesses to spend extra on minimizing impact. That never goes well with businesses. My theory is that republicans initially started denying climate change due to lobbying and then they had to take that as religion because science doesn't support it.
I think splitting hairs over the term is unnecessary. I'm sure there are people who believe earth's climate has always been the same but they are probably very few. The most popular position among climate change deniers, as far as I know, is that this changes are part of the natural cycle and humans have little or no impact.
Edit:
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/40897761692683059...
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/41854213789949132...
This is why there's been a push towards the "climate change" wording in the first place.
To take the South as but one example, the average African-American lives in a world that is completely different than your average white Southerner. The interaction on political, social and even geographic levels is extremely limited. They may as well live in different countries.
Then there's regions like New England that don't interact with the Southern group, and the West Coast which does its own thing as well. You're left with these quasi-independent groups of states that are thrown together under a single national banner and forced to pick who gets to drive every four years.
Spain has a similar problem, as does Belgium, and in more extreme cases such as Iraq where stark religious and tribal differences make conflict very difficult to reconcile.
It's not population, it's consensus, and that gets harder and harder to achieve when you have large, demographically incompatible groups.
No amount of fussing with the rules is going to fix this. Weakening the Federal government and empowering the states could alleviate some of the pressure, but it also puts a lot of people in a very bad place: They have to pick between living with their family in the place where they have a lot of roots, or cutting loose like some refugees for another state that will treat them better.
Name any country that's been as functional as the United States has been, given our size, and especially given the enormous amount of diversity we have?
We've been doing the grinding, painful and hard work of real national diversity, at scale, for hundreds of years.
We've gotten it wrong a lot; we're still getting a lot of it wrong.
But here we are, perhaps the most vibrant, large population in the world. We have a lot of problems...more problems now than we had 10 or 15 years ago.
But damn it, looking back, it's really an amazing thing we've accomplished.
Trump seems to be, more than anything, an agent of chaos. I suspect his presidency will harm us. But we've handling a lot worse in the past, from within and from without.
Indeed, I like to think that the beautiful and painful results of our centuries long diversity have made us exceptionally strong.
Regulations on the corporate donors and friends of his that can't trash the environment as much as they'd like and hinder their profits.
aka
#profitdecreasinginconveniences
1) Climate change (meaning the planet is warming).
2) Climate change is man made and causing the planet to warm.
I think that's the wrong question but it leads us to the corrective answer.
The founders provided us with a Bill of Rights, a constitution, separation of powers, and democratic processes for 2 of the 3 branches.
Of these, the first two scale to as large a number as you wish. We need to start insisting on a robust interpretation of our civil rights. That was always the intended protection mechanism.
[fix typo]
I'm convinced there are spiritually two Americas here and I'm not sure the founding fathers could have forseen that. There are slow-motion economic wars happening. They are happening at a global level between China and the US and they are happening at a national level in the US between the red and blue states.
I don't think the founding fathers could have forseen the exponential growth in the haves and have nots.
I don't know if we can determine Trump's actual opinion on climate change. He's opportunistically jumping on a bandwagon.
None of them are democratic.
Canada is not a republic. The United Kingdom is not a republic.
Those countries are democracies.
The United States is a republic... And a democracy.
All that being a republic means is that you are not governed by a monarch. Whether or not you are a democracy is completely orthogonal to whether or not you are a republic.
I'm really really tired of this misinformation.
A republic simply means that you're a democracy without a king.
Whether it's direct or representative democracy is immaterial.
Unless you somehow think that Canada is a republic and France is not.
This just makes it worse because I've seen so many people defending Trump, or adopting a "what's the worst that could happen?" attitude because they are used to a president who, for 7 years, 10 months and 2 weeks didn't have an ounce of power in congress.
It was a huge, overarching win granting Republicans unprecedented power. Much like Obama's 2009 win which gave Democrats a ton of power.
There's nothing "single person" about Trump's victory. The fact of the matter is that Republicans won more States, Representatives, and Senators in local elections across the country. So yeah, the Democracy is working fine, as long as you sorta ignore the electoral college stuff.
Believe it or not, that's what people "wanted". The Democrats IMO were just too lazy with the get-out-to-vote attempts and support Clinton. The Republicans wanted victory more, and managed to pull it off.
Trump was voted in by coal miners. Coal Miners whose jobs have been slipping away and towns devastated by the "Heroin Epidemic"
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/national/white-death...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/the-h...
Continuing to ignore rural America will only make them more angry and continue to vote in assholes like Trump. Clinton lost precisely in the rural states that mattered: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, etc. etc.
As long as liberal Americans are unable to understand that coal miners are literally losing their jobs and dying in their hometowns, then the discussion will not move forward.
The numbers aren't pretty for rural America. It's a legitimate problem, and those citizens are blaming the EPA.
1. I completely understand that coal miners are literally losing their jobs.
2. I understand that Trump was voted in by coal miners.
3. I didn't mention Clinton, like, at all.
Yes, tens and tens of millions of Americans work in coal mines. No.
In any case, Clinton's failure to rally rural America to her side cost her the election. She tried of course. In any case, you gotta offer something to the Coal Miners.
They're not stupid ya know. They know that pro-environmental policy is hurting their jobs and they voted somebody in to push back against the EPA. Seems like a legit strategy to me.
Clinton lost Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Michigan, the entire damn south (aside from New Mexico), etc. etc.
If Clinton had slightly better showing with manufacturing-based southerners or the energy sector, she would have won.
Clinton lost because she wasn't able to get out her base in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
If Trump lost Texas you wouldn't be talking about how he failed to reach voters in Washington.
Water lines are not necessarily indicative and we didn't have satellite pictures or detailed measurements 100 years ago but you can definitely see the sea rise affecting some areas in the world, like islands in the Pacific Ocean or the extensions of salt water marshes. In satellite pictures is posible to appreciate the change the shape of the shores in some points of the globe, if you have a good resolution capture, comparing pictures of just a decade ago.
Here's the kicker. You don't even need to see pictures. We have constant detailed measurements of sea levels (better than water lines) taken all around the planet going back to several decades.
If you want to check them, NASA has a great page for it. http://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/sea-level/ (and yes, they have pictures too).
And if you think NASA is somehow biased, you can check pretty much any other environmental agency or space agency in the world.
We've got over 150 years of solid temperature measurements. We can reach into historical measurements of varying accuracy as well (such as that Japanese ritual where they measured an ice bridge for the past 600 years for religious reasons).
The average temperature of the world has rose by approximately 1.5 degrees Celsius since the 1850s. Do you agree or disagree with this fact?
http://imgur.com/p46gi7L
But the social issues do merit addressing
Yeah, but that's not a winning message to the Coal Miners. Trump's fake promises won them over.
We rather give coal-miners theirs old jobs back rather than protect the future generations.
> Longtime employees at three of the agencies — including some career environmental regulators who conceded that they remained worried about what President Trump might do on policy matters — said such orders were not much different from those delivered by the Obama administration as it shifted policies from the departing White House of George W. Bush. They called reactions to the agency memos overblown.
> “I’ve lived through many transitions, and I don’t think this is a story,” said a senior E.P.A. career official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the news media on the matter. “I don’t think it’s fair to call it a gag order. This is standard practice. And the move with regard to the grants, when a new administration comes in, you run things by them before you update the website.”
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/01/25/us/politics/some-agenc...
Similar functions also existed in their academic structures, but the official-ness of this order certainly smacks of the politruk.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_commissar
There are reasons why all of this is happening. People like us (I guess...I don't want to define your personal echo chamber) look at those tens of millions of people and just can't understand why they voted for Trump, or why they seem to believe what they seem to believe.
But they are people, just like us, but with different and diverse backgrounds.
That's really the answer. If most or all of us can break out of our echo chambers, we might start to develop a path out of this mess.
Then what is actually going on? This article is very confusing on that point.
http://www.wyomingnews.com/news/wyoming-court-ok-to-charge-f...
Like others have pointed out, there are other ways the public can get the information. But it won't be the EPA running a press office counter to the President's.
Like it or not, the Internet is here for those who want to fact check:
https://news.vice.com/story/president-obamas-climate-change-...
