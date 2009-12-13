Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
It feels like such a strange time to be alive. Even if you disagree with the concept of man-made climate change the distortion of scientific studies seems like something that everybody can agree is wrong. So much of science is funded by govt grants. The idea that everything must conform to the view of the current administration or it is not worth funding seems dangerous and economically limiting.

I think many would make the argument that not enough is being done environmentally and that more action needs to be taken. Cutting funding to the EPA and lifting restrictions are reversing the progress that we have made environmentally in the past couple decades.

No one is talking about staffing. We're talking about the executive gag order and similar policies. The number of employees is irrelevant if they aren't allowed to communicate their findings in a transparent way.

All of these changes that Trump is making in his first week are making me wonder: what's the population limit, really, for a well functioning democracy? I'm no historian, but didn't the United States go around saying how great democracy is? I don't know about you, but to me it definitely feels like it doesn't work quite as intended.

As for the article at hand, all I can offer is this" Trump's blatant distrust for climate change is just mind boggling. What exactly is he afraid that'll happen? [1] Why all of the resistance? These aren't rhetorical questions. I'm genuinely curious.

[1] http://www.gocomics.com/joelpett/2009/12/13/

It's worth noting that 3 million more people voted for Hillary. I wouldn't chalk this one up to a design issue, rather implementation (in this case, weighting votes by geographic region).

We've submitted a patch and are waiting for enough reviewers to approve: http://www.nationalpopularvote.com/

Campaign trails are also designed with the electoral vote in mind. Saying Hillary would have won if the election was based on popular vote, is not necessarily true.

This is a good point. If it was known to be a popular vote from the beginning, the strategy of the campaigns would have been different, so it's difficult to tell what would have happened. It seems common sense, but thanks for this input because it pulled my brain out of a bubble for a moment.

This. Trump optimized to win the election, and Hillary ignored a bunch of states she thought she'd easily win (some of which she didn't).

I'm not sure Trump optimized for anything. Rumors from his inner circle suggest he didn't expect to win, and was surprised when he did.

Doesn't that make Hillary's loss all the more embarssing then?

A true popular vote would be just as horrible... minority interest gets buried...

But honestly, its the size of the nation thats the problem. People in the northeast have fundamentally different beliefs than those in, say, Alabama and california... and trying to rule over all of them as a single government is only going to cause pain...

It's also worth noting that 90 million people who are eligible to vote didn't vote at all.

It's also worth noting the first past the post system encourages duopolistic government (Almost China and NK's monopolistic government ;) ) People vote against their sincere choice by voting for one of the two most popular candidates instead.

Some other systems: http://www.aec.gov.au/Voting/How_to_Vote/Voting_HOR.htm http://www.elections.org.nz/voting-system/mmp-voting-system

> Almost China and NK's monopolistic government

That's one of the most perniciously false equivalence I've seen in a while, and that's saying something. The US has elected congressmen, elected senators, elected governors and an elected president. Even the top two presidential candidates are chosen from a wide field in primary elections. Portraying that as a stark choice between only two options and saying it's practically the same as China and North Korea, which provide no choice whatsoever, is really pretty disgusting.

Joke or not, the comparison to China or North Korea is awful, and not at all close to accurate. For example, when the BBC went to report on an independent candidate in China, plainclothes policemen blocked them from entering the building[0]. North Korea is at least an order of magnitude worse off.

[0] http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-38005603

What do you think of range voting?

http://rangevoting.org

I'm doubtful if this would make things better. More likely it might make it worse. In US political scene, most people are divided strongly on one or other side and therefore moderates gets to chose in the end. This is better than any extremist from either side getting in to power (well, most of the time). With range voting, power of moderates would diminish and it would be matter of which side has slightly higher number of extremists.

I think what would improve US elections is rather this: Keep election open for 48 hours and publish results in real time. Most people don't seem to realize consequence of not voting . If results comes in real time then people who are lazy might get extra prode. If 95% of the population votes, there is less likelyhood of nasty surprises as opposed to say only 60%.

The electoral college is not the problem. If we remove that, than states that lose representation they were promised when they joined should have the right to secede.

The electoral college no longer provides the intended benefit to those states anyways -- it just makes swing states more important.

This is a bad thing how? Serious question. The US would be a much happier and healthier place if it were more like the EU.

The US is quite a bit like the EU.

The average German has less say in EU politics than the average Luxembourger.

Similarly, the average Californian has less say in US politics than the average Wyomingite.

The electoral college is antiquated and premised on an idea that didn't pan out. Specifically that people would have a primary allegiance to their state and not the federation. This was true since World War I at the latest, and Reconstruction at the earliest.

Quite frankly it's asinine that my town has more population and less representation than 6 states.

As a non-American, I have to ask why the large, liberal states don't embrace States' Rights? I know that historically, "States' Rights" has been a codeword for racism, but times change.

Why don't liberal states push for a smaller federal government, and more power for their own governments? Mitt Romney introduced a law to hat became a blueprint for Obamacare, when he was governor of Massachusetts..if Trump were to abolish Obamacare, why couldn't states introduce their own programs? Similarly, if Trump appoints a conservative who wants Roe v Wade overturned, states that want to maintain abortion could do so, right?

Pollution is often a cross-border problem, but why couldn't states sue each other to enforce pollution controls? Why couldn't liberal states impose taxes and fund their own EPAs (perhaps with bigger budgets, since federal taxes would be cut, or do interstate compacts to fund agencies for basic science that would be too expensive to fund alone?

The constitution and Bill of Rights would still be in force, but it seems like the federal government's actions seem to lead to great unhappiness, from both sides, when the other party is in power. Why is their such opposition to cutting the power of the federal government from liberal Americans?

Why? They would get the chance to participate in any amendment to abolish the electoral college.

> It's worth noting that 3 million more people voted for Hillary.

She has, in many respects, just as many problems as Trump. If the US used the popular vote, we would just be screwed in a different manner.

This is not a "patchable" problem with some implementation detail. It's a fundamental problem with trying to force hundreds of millions of people with dozens of vastly different cultures to live under the same overburdened legal and regulatory system.

I was 4 when such a system collapsed around me in the Balkans. It was interesting, I don't remember much, but 25 years later a lot of the politics still revolve around it.

Arguably the US 2 party system is still better than the Yugoslav 1. And while the multiparty system common in much of EU is crazy inefficient, it sure makes This Current Problem high unlikely.

reply


This is a silly argument. Trump and Clinton competed for the electoral college, not the popular vote. Which means that Trump spent a lot of time campaigning for one electoral vote in Maine and almost none in courting millions of people in California and New York. It's impossible to say what the outcome would have been if the popular vote would have mattered, because both campaigns would be run totally differently.

Actually, no it's not. The electoral college was setup in 1787. What it has to do with politics two centuries later in the age of the internet seems out of date. Yet it's the rules we live by, not the rules we like.

Since 2000, it's clear that voter majorities have been underrepresented in presidential elections. And as we claim to be the world's largest democracy, we have been, in fact, the world's largest republic.

reply


reply


reply


That isn't the alternative. The alternative is to let the sum of each equal individual vote determine the outcome. Metro areas don't vote. Neither do farms. People vote. Just like most of us presumably agree that gender, ethnicity, etc. shouldn't affect the impact your vote has, I don't think that the amount of land you own or the population density of the area you live in should affect the impact of your vote.

This is how you get the Roman/Parisian mobs that were the downfall of the Roman and French Republics. All you have to do is promise the mob everything and they'll give you the support to suppress the provinces. The Founders had the Roman example to draw on, as well as Venice's devolution into an urban oligarchy.

reply


With the electoral college al you have to do is appeal to the mob in the swing states. Then you give that select group of voting Americans the ability to suppress the rest of the population. How is that any better?

reply


You need to review your Constitutional history. The Constitution mandates that the president is elected by the states, via electors who are selected in each state "in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct." It's not a direct popular vote and never has been.

reply


I don't see the parent comment implying the US had ever used popular vote, so I'm not sure where you're getting that from.

I am well aware of how it is. I just think it ought to be different.

Because one person, one vote. I don't give two shits how many acres you own, you should get one vote (and that was the justification from the beginning -- a compromise so slaveholding scum would be overcounted). The country would have been so much better had Sherman executed the treasonous slavers, rather than burning the land. But alas, the story of the US is "well-meaning moderates" bending over themselves to placate backwater racist scum.

reply


Slavery was added to the Articles and Constitution because South Carolina's support was deemed as critical to the rebellion against Britain.

The other colonies begrudgingly added this, opting for changes to the wording of the clause to enshrine slavery into the constitution, and did everything they could to violate their constitution until South Carolina wrote them back saying it is best if South Carolina exited.

"most of the rest of the country" by square miles, perhaps, but citizens are not square miles. Why should someone's vote count less because they happen to live in a more densely populated area?

reply


reply


> What exactly is he afraid that'll happen? [1] Why all of the resistance?

He is afraid of being proved wrong. It's a very common problem with climate change deniers. Facts and figures keep piling up but they always grasp any possible alternative explanation. The longer they sustain their position, the fooler the look if they backtrack, so they tend to become more and more entrenched in their opinions. Trump just happens to have the opportunity to silence government funded organizations.

Nop. There is huge amount of vested interested in denying climate change. All the big industries including oil, gas, coal have regularly sponsored "studies" that would twist facts and have spent enormous in lobbying to push back on climate change theories. Many other industries such as automotive has interest in curbing regulations that says reduce pollution by x% by y year. Climate change affects almost all of the manufacturing in one way or another.

Thing is that once you accept climate change as man made event, the immediate consequence is asking all the businesses to spend extra on minimizing impact. That never goes well with businesses. My theory is that republicans initially started denying climate change due to lobbying and then they had to take that as religion because science doesn't support it.

reply


When you say he denies climate change, are you referring to climate change itself, or man made climate change? I know man made climate change deniers who fully believe in climate change. But the term "climate change denier" gets thrown around so loosely (sometimes I wonder if that's intentional), that I don't know what people are actually referring to.

Man made climate change, AKA, the extreme levels of change in temperature, atmospheric composition and acidity levels in the oceans we are experiencing right now.

I think splitting hairs over the term is unnecessary. I'm sure there are people who believe earth's climate has always been the same but they are probably very few. The most popular position among climate change deniers, as far as I know, is that this changes are part of the natural cycle and humans have little or no impact.

reply


https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/26589529219124838...

Edit:

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/40897761692683059...

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/41854213789949132...

Didn't he admit in an interview that this was a joke? Edit>> Found the source http://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-china-created-cl...

I think most, when referring to "climate change denier" mean to say "anthropogenic climate change denier". Most people who are "climate change denier"s in the above sense do actually believe in climate change in general just not the fact that we have influenced it.

reply


You'd be surprised the amount of people who very seriously say "Global warming isn't real! There's snow outside!".

This is why there's been a push towards the "climate change" wording in the first place.

There's also the folks who believe we are causing it, but don't think we should bother to prevent that.

reply


The description here applies to both.

The United States can't be a functioning democracy not because of it's size but because our actual political rules are awful. The electoral college, built in gerrymandering, weak restrictions on lobbying, the rules of our democracy are immensely undeomocratic when compared to other first world nations.

reply


It's also difficult to get consensus when you have several large demographic groups with radically different cultures.

To take the South as but one example, the average African-American lives in a world that is completely different than your average white Southerner. The interaction on political, social and even geographic levels is extremely limited. They may as well live in different countries.

Then there's regions like New England that don't interact with the Southern group, and the West Coast which does its own thing as well. You're left with these quasi-independent groups of states that are thrown together under a single national banner and forced to pick who gets to drive every four years.

Spain has a similar problem, as does Belgium, and in more extreme cases such as Iraq where stark religious and tribal differences make conflict very difficult to reconcile.

It's not population, it's consensus, and that gets harder and harder to achieve when you have large, demographically incompatible groups.

No amount of fussing with the rules is going to fix this. Weakening the Federal government and empowering the states could alleviate some of the pressure, but it also puts a lot of people in a very bad place: They have to pick between living with their family in the place where they have a lot of roots, or cutting loose like some refugees for another state that will treat them better.

This is related to an observation I've made before.

Name any country that's been as functional as the United States has been, given our size, and especially given the enormous amount of diversity we have?

We've been doing the grinding, painful and hard work of real national diversity, at scale, for hundreds of years.

We've gotten it wrong a lot; we're still getting a lot of it wrong.

But here we are, perhaps the most vibrant, large population in the world. We have a lot of problems...more problems now than we had 10 or 15 years ago.

But damn it, looking back, it's really an amazing thing we've accomplished.

Trump seems to be, more than anything, an agent of chaos. I suspect his presidency will harm us. But we've handling a lot worse in the past, from within and from without.

Indeed, I like to think that the beautiful and painful results of our centuries long diversity have made us exceptionally strong.

Arguments for a plebiscite - a full-democracy - were pretty much shot down in the Federalist Papers and haven't been entertained seriously since.

My understanding is "denying climate change" is less so about the science of it and the reality that it's a nod to supporting industries that would be regulated away due to their climate impact.

reply


> What exactly is he afraid that'll happen?

Regulations on the corporate donors and friends of his that can't trash the environment as much as they'd like and hinder their profits.

reply


reply


#alternativeclimatefacts

aka

#profitdecreasinginconveniences

I'm just curious, what are the absolute best articles/papers that prove the following:

1) Climate change (meaning the planet is warming).

2) Climate change is man made and causing the planet to warm.

Well there's this meta study of about 12000 papers on the subject http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/8/2/0240... which finds that roughly 97% of the published literature support that conclusion.

reply


I am more interested in a single paper which really proves either point, or at least presents compelling evidence. Im sure there are a bunch out there, so id like to read some of them.

Wikipedia's stuff is excellent.

reply


> what's the population limit, really, for a well functioning democracy?

I think that's the wrong question but it leads us to the corrective answer.

The founders provided us with a Bill of Rights, a constitution, separation of powers, and democratic processes for 2 of the 3 branches.

Of these, the first two scale to as large a number as you wish. We need to start insisting on a robust interpretation of our civil rights. That was always the intended protection mechanism.

[fix typo]

Not so. Until the early 1900's, the interpretation of the Bill of Rights was strictly on the behavior of the federal government.

reply


The democracy is nominally functioning "by design" and by that I mean the law is still being followed.

I'm convinced there are spiritually two Americas here and I'm not sure the founding fathers could have forseen that. There are slow-motion economic wars happening. They are happening at a global level between China and the US and they are happening at a national level in the US between the red and blue states.

I don't think the founding fathers could have forseen the exponential growth in the haves and have nots.

The United States isn't a democracy. It's a Republic. A lot of the apparent jingoism was first WWII propaganda, then cold War propaganda. Prior to that, Americans simply considered the rest of the world to be mostly irredeemably corrupt.

I don't know if we can determine Trump's actual opinion on climate change. He's opportunistically jumping on a bandwagon.

reply


North Korea is a Republic. Communist China is a republic. The Soviet Union was a republic. Russia is a republic.

None of them are democratic.

Canada is not a republic. The United Kingdom is not a republic.

Those countries are democracies.

The United States is a republic... And a democracy.

All that being a republic means is that you are not governed by a monarch. Whether or not you are a democracy is completely orthogonal to whether or not you are a republic.

A democratic republic is still a democracy, albiet an indirect one.

reply


>The United States isn't a democracy. It's a Republic.

I'm really really tired of this misinformation.

A republic simply means that you're a democracy without a king.

Whether it's direct or representative democracy is immaterial.

Unless you somehow think that Canada is a republic and France is not.

The population limit for democracy is about 500 people. That's why we have a republic.

reply


Republic doesn't mean what you think it does.

You'll have to enlighten me as to my own thoughts!

reply


reply


Err, how so? There is no direct vote on any governance; certainly not at the federal level.

reply


reply


What other form of government do you propose?

reply


reply


One where one person in power, president or not, can not do pretty much what ever they like

This isn't just Trump's work, though. He can do "whatever he likes" because both houses and the senate are all red. If he changes his mind halfway through and becomes a liberal, watch him become somebody who cannot do whatever he likes.

This just makes it worse because I've seen so many people defending Trump, or adopting a "what's the worst that could happen?" attitude because they are used to a president who, for 7 years, 10 months and 2 weeks didn't have an ounce of power in congress.

reply


Trump can do what he wants because his party now has control of the Presidency, the Senate, the House, AND the Supreme Court.

It was a huge, overarching win granting Republicans unprecedented power. Much like Obama's 2009 win which gave Democrats a ton of power.

There's nothing "single person" about Trump's victory. The fact of the matter is that Republicans won more States, Representatives, and Senators in local elections across the country. So yeah, the Democracy is working fine, as long as you sorta ignore the electoral college stuff.

reply


Horrible comic and completely misses the point.

Trump was voted in by coal miners. Coal Miners whose jobs have been slipping away and towns devastated by the "Heroin Epidemic"

https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/national/white-death...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/the-h...

Continuing to ignore rural America will only make them more angry and continue to vote in assholes like Trump. Clinton lost precisely in the rural states that mattered: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, etc. etc.

As long as liberal Americans are unable to understand that coal miners are literally losing their jobs and dying in their hometowns, then the discussion will not move forward.

The numbers aren't pretty for rural America. It's a legitimate problem, and those citizens are blaming the EPA.

What are you even talking about?

1. I completely understand that coal miners are literally losing their jobs.

2. I understand that Trump was voted in by coal miners.

3. I didn't mention Clinton, like, at all.

> I understand that Trump was voted in by coal miners.

Yes, tens and tens of millions of Americans work in coal mines. No.

reply


Yeah, I have the feeling that people view from Wyoming to West Virginia as one giant smoking pit crawling with Uruk Hai Trump voters.

reply


Clinton was the only hope at defeating Trump. I cast my vote multiple times against Trump (in the primaries AND in the final election). I am personally outraged that Trump won this election.

In any case, Clinton's failure to rally rural America to her side cost her the election. She tried of course. In any case, you gotta offer something to the Coal Miners.

They're not stupid ya know. They know that pro-environmental policy is hurting their jobs and they voted somebody in to push back against the EPA. Seems like a legit strategy to me.

Trust me, I'm pretty mad that Trump won. However, your post seems to be a tangent from the point I was making in the grandparent post.

Coal and the environment had nothing to do with Trump's win.

reply


Indeed. The electoral college overriding the popular vote was a bigger issue at hand.

reply


reply


Unfortunately, the popular vote doesn't matter.

Clinton lost Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Michigan, the entire damn south (aside from New Mexico), etc. etc.

If Clinton had slightly better showing with manufacturing-based southerners or the energy sector, she would have won.

Since when does the south or west virginia go for democrats?

Clinton lost because she wasn't able to get out her base in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

If Trump lost Texas you wouldn't be talking about how he failed to reach voters in Washington.

reply


He has been a climate change denier for a long time now. I think he genuinely believes -and surrounds himself with people that believe- that climate change is a disputed fact.

reply


reply


Around man-made structures you'll not appreciate it because the trend is the opposite, we usually gain land to the sea with construction. Shoreline of San Francisco in 1900 probably reached far beyond the actual point in the developed areas.

Water lines are not necessarily indicative and we didn't have satellite pictures or detailed measurements 100 years ago but you can definitely see the sea rise affecting some areas in the world, like islands in the Pacific Ocean or the extensions of salt water marshes. In satellite pictures is posible to appreciate the change the shape of the shores in some points of the globe, if you have a good resolution capture, comparing pictures of just a decade ago.

Here's the kicker. You don't even need to see pictures. We have constant detailed measurements of sea levels (better than water lines) taken all around the planet going back to several decades.

If you want to check them, NASA has a great page for it. http://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/sea-level/ (and yes, they have pictures too).

And if you think NASA is somehow biased, you can check pretty much any other environmental agency or space agency in the world.

Climate change is about changing temperatures. Not necessarily about changing water-lines.

We've got over 150 years of solid temperature measurements. We can reach into historical measurements of varying accuracy as well (such as that Japanese ritual where they measured an ice bridge for the past 600 years for religious reasons).

The average temperature of the world has rose by approximately 1.5 degrees Celsius since the 1850s. Do you agree or disagree with this fact?

http://imgur.com/p46gi7L

reply


These jobs are not coming back, period.

But the social issues do merit addressing

> These jobs are not coming back, period.

Yeah, but that's not a winning message to the Coal Miners. Trump's fake promises won them over.

reply


You're right. Its a legitimate problem and there should be schemes / policy to address that but going backwards is not the solution.

We rather give coal-miners theirs old jobs back rather than protect the future generations.

An official at EPA who worked under Obama isn't buying into this hysteria.

> Longtime employees at three of the agencies — including some career environmental regulators who conceded that they remained worried about what President Trump might do on policy matters — said such orders were not much different from those delivered by the Obama administration as it shifted policies from the departing White House of George W. Bush. They called reactions to the agency memos overblown.

> “I’ve lived through many transitions, and I don’t think this is a story,” said a senior E.P.A. career official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the news media on the matter. “I don’t think it’s fair to call it a gag order. This is standard practice. And the move with regard to the grants, when a new administration comes in, you run things by them before you update the website.”

reply


This is very worrying as it's starting to look like the same BS that Harper tried to push in Canada. Which was just bad policy and the kind of thing that can keep scientists away from doing valuable research for years.

Seems like an interesting similarity to the Soviet 'politruk'[0], a Communist Party official assigned to maintain the political control of the armed forces. A familiar example is the politruk who voted to launch nuclear warheads during the Cuban Missile Crisis with his submarine Captain, but First Officer Vasili Arkhipov voted to wait for orders from Moscow.

Similar functions also existed in their academic structures, but the official-ness of this order certainly smacks of the politruk.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_commissar

Wow this is getting ugly. What are some actionable things we can do as US citizens to actually have some kind of an impact on this situation? Not just specifically environment, but in general.

reply


Expand your perspective. Try very hard to get into the heads of the 40+% of the population that voted for Trump. Do this with a completely open mind.

There are reasons why all of this is happening. People like us (I guess...I don't want to define your personal echo chamber) look at those tens of millions of people and just can't understand why they voted for Trump, or why they seem to believe what they seem to believe.

But they are people, just like us, but with different and diverse backgrounds.

That's really the answer. If most or all of us can break out of our echo chambers, we might start to develop a path out of this mess.

What this probably leads to is scientists losing their jobs or their willingness to work in the US. Under the current president their only option seems to be to move to another country where they can do their work and discuss their findings in public. Science with a political filter is no longer science but only politics with the illusion of factual justification...

reply


Which is also very sad for the families of those scientists :(

So I'm confused what has actually happened here. "(epa transition communications direector) said there was no mandate to subject studies or data to political review."

Then what is actually going on? This article is very confusing on that point.

reply


reply


Does FOIA cover previously released studies that have been revoked "pending review"?

reply


Maybe, but I don't think FOIA will last long, to be honest, given the steps the current administration has taken in the first 5 days.

Access to information is being attacked at the State level as well.

http://www.wyomingnews.com/news/wyoming-court-ok-to-charge-f...

reply


Did the Times change the title? It now reads EPA Science Under Scrutiny by Trump Political Staff

reply


reply


reply


So remind me again what tax dollars are for...?

reply


To fund research that benefits The Party.

reply


Like it or not, increasing fossil fuel extraction and cutting environmental regulations is now the policy of the President of the United States. The public communications of the executive branch are under his authority and he's not just going to let the EPA run its public relations and releases contrary to his agenda.

Like others have pointed out, there are other ways the public can get the information. But it won't be the EPA running a press office counter to the President's.

For policy statements, yes. But scientific reports, from agencies that have a scientific civil service, like the DoE, NASA, EPA, DARPA, etc. are traditionally considered to be different from policy statements, and lots of them are released every month by low-ranking scientific staff without needing approval from the administration's political appointees.

reply


Yes, I expect goverments to vet release of data by all statistical agencies. Unemployment goes up? Just withhold the data! Problem solved.

reply


Like it or not, the Internet is here for those who want to fact check:

https://news.vice.com/story/president-obamas-climate-change-...

The fact that Obama wasn't as environmentalist as some would have liked doesn't change the fact that Trump is clearly much much less so.

reply


Please don't do this here.

