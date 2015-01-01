Sloppy. Calculation and dosage are points where mistakes are made.
"The students had volunteered to take part in a test in March 2015 aimed at measuring the effect of caffeine on exercise. They were given 30g of caffeine instead of 0.3g,"
Drug enhanced performance testing?
reply
Sloppy. Calculation and dosage are points where mistakes are made.
"The students had volunteered to take part in a test in March 2015 aimed at measuring the effect of caffeine on exercise. They were given 30g of caffeine instead of 0.3g,"
Drug enhanced performance testing?
reply