Ask HN: Facebook is listening to your conversations
This happened in last 5 minutes.

Was speaking to a friend about Wix website builder. And within a minute in my FB news feed - I see Wix relevant link (link was from techcrunch: http://tcrn.ch/2jdnFeM)

The news item is published on Jan 19th i.e 6 days ago! I haven't seen that link in my last week of social media browsing. How did it all of a sudden became relevant ? Freaky!






I read last year accusations some android apps were in trouble for undisclosed listening to identify ads on television, that might be a good starting point for more information, it's technically possible something was listening.

http://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/ftc-android-developers-a...

