|Ask HN: Facebook is listening to your conversations
2 points by samblr 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|This happened in last 5 minutes.
Was speaking to a friend about Wix website builder.
And within a minute in my FB news feed - I see Wix relevant link (link was from techcrunch: http://tcrn.ch/2jdnFeM)
The news item is published on Jan 19th i.e 6 days ago! I haven't seen that link in my last week of social media browsing. How did it all of a sudden became relevant ? Freaky!
http://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/ftc-android-developers-a...
