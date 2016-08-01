When Florida was abuilding like crazy after WWII for the next 25 years, the lot was usually about 10%.
reply
Also, I judge the lot value by how much it would sell for without the house. The price for empty (fill-in) lots is ridiculous. I'm all for the market setting prices, but this isn't that. This is Federal interference and local building lobbying.
Description:
- 40ft x 9″6″ High Used reefer container.
- Bathroom with shower.
- Kitchenette.
- Electricity.
- Two large glass sliding doors.
- Security Bars on Doors.
- Painted
Link:
https://containerhomes.net/products_prices/reefer-home-12900...
Video walk through:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeM1ed7Wrl0
ADDED: The cost of housing in rural Nevada isn't what people are complaining about when they talk about the high price of housing.
When Florida was abuilding like crazy after WWII for the next 25 years, the lot was usually about 10%.
reply