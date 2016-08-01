Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Building affordable housing (urbankchoze.blogspot.com)
In every American city I know, 80%-90% of the cost of an existing home is the lot, not the house. I don't know how to overcome this, but I understand it is caused by politics, suggesting it needs a political solution.

When Florida was abuilding like crazy after WWII for the next 25 years, the lot was usually about 10%.

I suspect your familiarity is with areas that are much higher cost than average. I've owned houses in two different MSAs in the top 25 in the US and the land value was much lower than 80% of the total value. Land value is also very demand-driven though local zoning regulations (multi-family units, proximity to commercial zones, etc.) do drive some of that demand.

Yeah, my familiarity is with the city proper, original streetcar suburbs, etc. I know modern suburbia is cheaper the further one travels from the city center, but this seems just another high price.

Also, I judge the lot value by how much it would sell for without the house. The price for empty (fill-in) lots is ridiculous. I'm all for the market setting prices, but this isn't that. This is Federal interference and local building lobbying.

One thing that I've seen quite a bit in Europe is people buying "unfinished" homes. They pay a builder to build a concrete structure with a tile roof, and get it plumbed and wired up to code. But then all the interior finishings (and sometimes even the doors/windows) are done by the owners, by trading a couple years of spare time for substantial cost savings.

I heard about something similar in Chile on a 99% Invisible podcast. http://99percentinvisible.org/episode/half-a-house/

Tiny homes are 150 to 250 square feet homes that that can be built anywhere from ~$20,000 to ~$50,000. The person who figures out how to mass produce these houses (each one is only about maybe the size of two RVs) for ~$10,000 will change this world.

I ran across the Reefer Home for $12,900 a few days back.

Description: - 40ft x 9″6″ High Used reefer container. - Bathroom with shower. - Kitchenette. - Electricity. - Two large glass sliding doors. - Security Bars on Doors. - Painted

Link: https://containerhomes.net/products_prices/reefer-home-12900...

Video walk through: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeM1ed7Wrl0

So what land is your tiny one story home going to sit on (and be connected to utilities)? Of course, if you're flexible where you live such things exist and are called mobile homes.

There's plenty of land in the United States. Maybe it'll sit on some of that?

Sure, there's plenty of dirt cheap land in the US some of which even has electricity and water available for a possibly non-trivial hookup charge. (Or maybe you tank in water and use solar.) But the problem with building a house on that land (or plopping a mobile home) isn't the cost of the house. It's the fact that it's nowhere near jobs or other amenities people want to live near.

ADDED: The cost of housing in rural Nevada isn't what people are complaining about when they talk about the high price of housing.

You make good points, but they're completely irrelevant.

I think the lack of entry level housing is a massive reason the tiny house movement has become so popular. I think people are willing to reevaluate the space they require to live in so as not to spend a life paying off debt.

We need more industrial solutions to housing. Cheaper, more efficient and better quality. Something like http://www.kodasema.com/en/

That website is awful. Is it yours? A bunch of links are dead and the auto-playing video made me seasick. I was trying to figure out whether there's a model with a double bed or you're just supposed to stay single forever, but gave up.

