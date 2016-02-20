reply
"I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived."
Dense, incredibly difficult to parse, with a non-standard use of "front" as a verb and what seems to be a triple-negative. If I said that sentence to you, out loud, I doubt you would catch the meaning of it on the first pass. The book is filled with stuff like that.
That said, I really do want to get better at non-fiction writing, specifically technical writing, but I haven't found any good recommendations for "canonical" books on technical writing. If anyone can suggest a decent, pragmatic (as opposed to Strunk-and-White style prescriptivism) introduction to technical writing specifically, I'd appreciate it.
Not a book, but this essay[0] by George Orwell has a number of great tips.
[0] http://www.orwell.ru/library/essays/politics/english/e_polit
Fyi... it was an old style of speaking relevant to Thoreau's time. "Front" was another way of saying "confront". It's wasn't example of "verbing" a noun in a nonstandard way.[1]
[1]http://www.gocomics.com/calvinandhobbes/1993/01/25
Out of the 250+ books I have notes on, this is in my top 10.
Here are some excerpts from it:
https://sivers.org/book/OnWritingWell
Huh? Shouldn't you provide a birds-eye view of the topic first? Answer questions such as: why should the reader be interested in the topic in the first place, and quickly scan over the relevant issues, make it clear what issue you are going to discuss next, and why.
