Ask HN: Less well known opportunities for STEM PhDs in the technology industry?

It is that time of year again. A sizable proportion of graduating mathematics/science PhD students (including myself) didn't get that university position they were jockeying for and they are now wondering what to do after graduation in April. If you spent your time in graduate school working on something popular like machine learning, programming languages or financial mathematics, getting a job is pretty easy. If instead, you worked on something more esoteric, things are harder. In my experience, employers don't care about research or manuscripts unless they are directly related to the job. This makes sense: if you are hiring someone to do a specific job, then who cares what else they know how to do. Most of us know about the standard Data Science/Finance/Software careers paths and a lot has been said on this site and elsewhere about how to prepare for such jobs, but I am interested in what other opportunities exist. Maybe your company has some biologist or mathematician on staff doing something cool... I would be interested in hearing about it!