Webpack plugin/loader for SVG sprites
github.com
2 points
by
jetpacmonkey
12 minutes ago
1 comment
favorite
jetpacmonkey
9 minutes ago
We've been using this internally at TodayTix for a month or two now, so I'm really excited to open it up to the community at large! It felt like something that
should
be doable with some combination of `svg-sprite-loader` and `extract-text-plugin`, but nothing seemed to do precisely what I wanted.
