Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Webpack plugin/loader for SVG sprites (github.com)
2 points by jetpacmonkey 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





We've been using this internally at TodayTix for a month or two now, so I'm really excited to open it up to the community at large! It felt like something that should be doable with some combination of `svg-sprite-loader` and `extract-text-plugin`, but nothing seemed to do precisely what I wanted.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: