Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Invite friends to SSH into your laptop using their GitHub handle (gravitational.com)
40 points by twakefield 44 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





Would be neat if having done

    teleconsole -i other_users_github_id
my teleconsole session ID would be sent to server along with my Github ID (optionally other user's too) so that they could

    teleconsole -j my_github_id
to join instead of having to share session ID and fumble around with that.

No more/less secure that I can see, but it would be more convenient.

reply


Hey HN - This is basically a hosted version of Teleport[0], which may scare some people. We don't store the sessions and you can always self-host if you prefer.

[0] http://gravitational.com/teleport/

reply


> ssh-import-I'd gh:my-gh-name

That little command will pull down your GitHub public keys and add them to authorized key file for the user who runs it. Great for setting up new computers. I run it on boot-time for imbedded devices so that I can always access them.

reply


I would rather invite 4chan to my laptop than my friends ;]

reply


I don't have friends that know what SSH is. Just wonderful colleagues.

reply


I'm guessing the SSH session between me and my friend is not encrypted end-to-end because of proxies and what not in between?

reply


It is properly encrypted:

Your machine, being an SSH server, gets to decide who can login. The encryption works just with any normal SSH session: between the end user and the server (your machine).

The cloud bridge running on https://teleconsole.com simply acts as a proxy connecting sockets between two users who are behind NAT (without being able to decrypt).

Disclaimer: I'm the author of Teleconsole. [edit: formatting]

reply


Thanks for your reply. And apologies for my short attention span. I read "proxy", "NAT" and jumped to conclusions.

reply


It's very easy to get an authorized_keys file for a GitHub user account; just download (e.g.) https://github.com/geofft.keys .

Presumably all this does is spawn a local SSH server with the appropriate authorized_keys file, and forward the TCP connection through the company's servers for NAT traversal. The actual connection is encrypted end-to-end.

reply


Correct. Another thing it does is "merging" the incoming connections into the current bash session, so you can see each other type, the idea here was to work on the same machine together kind of like in Etherpad.

reply


Yeah, what a great idea, let random "cloud" services authenticate who gets to login to your machine!

reply


Being unconstructively snarky about a concept that another member of this forum has presented is both poor manners and defies the guidelines linked in the bottom of the page

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: