teleconsole -i other_users_github_id
teleconsole -j my_github_id
No more/less secure that I can see, but it would be more convenient.
[0] http://gravitational.com/teleport/
That little command will pull down your GitHub public keys and add them to authorized key file for the user who runs it. Great for setting up new computers. I run it on boot-time for imbedded devices so that I can always access them.
Your machine, being an SSH server, gets to decide who can login. The encryption works just with any normal SSH session: between the end user and the server (your machine).
The cloud bridge running on https://teleconsole.com simply acts as a proxy connecting sockets between two users who are behind NAT (without being able to decrypt).
Disclaimer: I'm the author of Teleconsole.
Presumably all this does is spawn a local SSH server with the appropriate authorized_keys file, and forward the TCP connection through the company's servers for NAT traversal. The actual connection is encrypted end-to-end.
