Contact Ben Horowitz for $20.00 (21.co)
15 points by aaawow 43 minutes ago





It may could encourage people to contact him more by giving them a form of permission:

> To come to our surprising conclusion, Uri ran an experiment: Out of 10 daycare centers across Haifa, they randomly chose six and introduced a small fine for parents who showed up more than 10 minutes late in each of them. In day cares where the fine was introduced, parents immediately started showing up late, with tardiness levels eventually leveling out at about twice the pre-fine level. That is, introducing a fine caused twice as many parents to show up late. What about the remaining four day care centers that remained fine-free? Tardiness didn’t change at all

Source: http://freakonomics.com/2013/10/23/what-makes-people-do-what...

Arguably better deal: contact me for $2.00 (cbswishes@gmail.com). All proceeds will be used towards buying a new pair of pyjamas

Am I the only one who read this as Ben Horowitz giving $20 to each person who contacts him?

Are any popular Bitcoin apps using their APIs? I don't really see how an API marketplace paid via Bitcoin is better than a credit card bill at the end of the month based on API usage.

HN upvotes some right shit sometimes.

It was 5 dollars when he announced it on Twitter. I guess he adjusted it after seeing the response.

21 raises $120 million. Releases a raspberry pi and a bad fiverr clone.

Neat idea. It does seem like a bit of a publicity stunt - I don't think Ben Horowitz really needs the 20 bucks, but this is a cool use case for bitcoin.

"Proceeds will be donated to Black Girls Code"

I missed that. Well still, I don't see this as something he will keep up. I still think it's mostly a temporary publicity stunt.

