How to build the next Trello and sell it for $425M or more (medium.com)
21 points by ideaoverload 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Obviously I wouldn't look at this as a recipe for success, but the author does provide some pretty interesting insights. I do think that it is easy to look back at sparse events like acquisitions and try see patterns, whereas in fact there is a fair amount of luck, timing and personal connections involved in the acquisition game.

I don't think the author used Jira. Stopped reading at "Trello created a cheaper, simpler, and smaller version of Jira."

Hmm. I don't think I can get behind the idea that Trello "disrupted" Atlassian, and certainly not that it would have killed them (no more than Medium killed WordPress...). At most, it may have killed Jira, but Trello seems to capture a slightly different market. Could there be a slimmed version of Jira that could fit in place of Trello? Sure, but I don't think Atlassian would have gone that route (thus the acquisition, right?). Then, when their big product paid off, they bought the sub market as well.

Re:integration, I also think he shortchanges Atlassian. I like Atlassian, so I'm biased, sure, but I think that they could successfully integrate without "killing" Trello. Time will tell on that, I suppose. Also, to say that "Android isn't incorporated into Google" just doesn't seem right. It's also completely different. Google acquired Android, which is a mobile platform, where they're a web company. Atlassian and Trello both offer web based services, and in this case even the same type of product.

This article was well written and surprisingly did give a plausible reason why Trello grew and was later acquired.

Trello grew because it was very KISS. The features were so-so but everyone could use it easily. Atlassian just purchased the bottom segment of the project market, the segment that would never use JIRA in a million years because of it's complexity.

What if we all did this and got hundreds of millions of dollars! Think of the inflation! ;)

