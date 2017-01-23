http://digitalcommons.ilr.cornell.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?ar...
reply
I'm originally from Italy. Growing up my mom and I tried all sorts of medications available in Italy, but none of them made a real difference. I moved to the US a few years back and I tried a few off the counter headache medications (Acetaminophen + Caffeine + Aspirine) and much to my surprised it really helped. I'm not sure why, but these are not available in europe. I started bringing them back home to my mom. It helps with the really tough migraines, instead of being in my room, lights off, puking, I can walk around and even do some work.
http://digitalcommons.ilr.cornell.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?ar...
reply