The Heroism of Incremental Care (newyorker.com)
There's a great book by Paul Dutton of Northern Arizona University called "Differential Diagnoses" comparing US and French healthcare in depth that talks about the ratio of GP's to specialists and its direct correlation with positive health outcomes, among other things. If you're interested in the field, worth a read, here's a good introductory portion:

http://digitalcommons.ilr.cornell.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?ar...

I suffer from severe migraines. My mom does too. I get them at least 3 times a week, and it really knocks me down. This really struck a chord with me. After a couple of paragraphs I couldn't stop reading. Very encouraging.

I'm originally from Italy. Growing up my mom and I tried all sorts of medications available in Italy, but none of them made a real difference. I moved to the US a few years back and I tried a few off the counter headache medications (Acetaminophen + Caffeine + Aspirine) and much to my surprised it really helped. I'm not sure why, but these are not available in europe. I started bringing them back home to my mom. It helps with the really tough migraines, instead of being in my room, lights off, puking, I can walk around and even do some work.

In general, I think the linking of good with heroism is a net negative for society. Articles like these are a reminder of how much space there is to redefine heroism, or abandon it altogether, and how important it is to remember the good that is done that is not dramatic, individual, and quick.

This is a bigger issue in the whole society. People who do a good, steady, useful job without much fuzz don't get appreciated. It's like the focus on "job creators" but they also need people who buy their stuff and work for them. A society where everybody needs to be a "hero" will go under quickly.

What a great article. Thanks for sharing!

