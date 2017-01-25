Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Steam Controller Configurator's Untapped Power (gamasutra.com)
I'm still working my way through this article (after watching the video at the beginning) but one random comment about the Steam Controller I want to drop in:

I use the Steam Link + Steam Controller to play games from my PC in my home office on my TV in my living room, a lot. I would say in the last year I've spent at least 80-100 hours using my Steam Controller in different situations and games.

It's hit or miss in many games, the best experience I've had with it is in Civilization. In some games it's _so_ close to perfect but the game disables mouse-input if you are using a controller, which means you can't use the Steam Controller to its full capability.

All in all, I mostly use my Xbox controllers (connected to my PC via the Microsoft adapter) to play on my Steam Link, mainly because the Steam Controller just feels cheap.

When they first talked about open sourcing all the designs for it I was hoping someone would take the specs and make a all-metal version of the controller, with some more heft.

I love the Steam controller, but it just feels so cheap so that when any growing-pains pains get in my way, it's one more negative against it compared to just using my other controllers.

I may be part of a small niche market but I would gladly pay $150-$250 for a good feeling controller that does exactly what the Steam Controller does. I think if I paid a bit more for it and it felt more premium, I'd be more invested in taking the time to configure it just right.

> but the game disables mouse-input if you are using a controller, which means you can't use the Steam Controller to its full capability.

Yeah, the Valve team (and me, I'm the OP) are specifically pushing hard on this -- an emerging best practice is to always allow simultaneous mouse & gamepad input.

I'm only halfway through the written post right now but it's absolutely amazing so far. Thank you for writing this!

I should also make sure to mention that most popular controller models are now supported by the Steam Controller configurator, so if the main thing that appealed to you was the configuration, you can get that with a DS4, an XBox360 pad, an XBox One controller, or basically any XInput device. There's also some experimental DInput support, too.

But if what you want is just exactly the Valve Steam Controller model with more heft, I guess we'll have to wait and see.

You might want to check out the Xbox One Elite controller. Sounds like what you're looking for - a much better feeling, and it makes a regular Xbox One controller feel cheap.

Oh this reminds me I actually own an elite controller... I put it back in the box after trying to use it a few times with my Xbox.

I kept hitting the buttons on the back by accident, but I never tried using it on my computer or anything outside of the Xbox itself.

It felt really good in my hands though. I'm going to go try right now, thanks for the reminder!

I actually took those paddles off for the same reason! Don't forget that you can remove them :)

In my experience it really shines with turn-based games; I've played way more XCOM, Civilization, and South Park: Stick of Truth from my couch with the Steam Link + Controller than on my PC.

My biggest complaint is finding games that I can scale the UI up enough to be comfortable viewing from 8-10 feet away. My eyes just can't read 12pt text at that distance...

Interesting. Wonder if the PS3 controller will be supported at some point?

I have an old PS3 I've not used in years (stopped using anything Sony when they sued GeoHot). If the controllers for that work with Steam, it might be worth digging them out and putting them to use. :)

* Update: Doing some basic DDG searching shows that it should work. I might as well see if they still hold a charge. ;)

If you're using Ubuntu-ish Linux, PS3 controllers have been supported for a while, search for a package. Wired is generally more robust than Bluetooth.

If you're using Windows, ScpToolkit works really well ( https://github.com/nefarius/ScpToolkit ). There are also lots of scammy adware-ridden ps3 controller drivers which are easier to find on Google

I just purchased a used PS3 wireless controller to use with a Raspberry Pi 3.

A few hiccups, but a very good controller.

If you have the money to spare, the PS4 controller is better in almost every way - triggers, concave sticks, etc.

And for getting it to work with most games, DS4Windows is what I use. Some games natively support the DS4 ("DualShock 4" is the PS4 controller's actual name) but most don't.

Thanks, but not really willing to actually spend money on anything Sony ever again. :)

I'm typically a keyboard and mouse gamer but I do really like the steam controller. I played psychonauts with it all the way through (having used keyboard and mouse the first time I played it) and I loved it. I didn't do massive customization but I did play with it and I have so far been impressed how good a lot of the default configurations have been.

With the not mentioned massive downside: it only works when you distribute your game through Steam.

I don't think that's accurate anymore. Here's a 4-month-old reddit thread helping someone get an Origin game working with the SC.

You may have to launch the game through Steam on your PC, but not necessarily acquire it through the Steam distribution system.

edit: forgot the link: https://www.reddit.com/r/SteamController/comments/53ftxp/sup...

Can confirm. I play Final Fantasy XIV as a non-steam game with my Steam Controller and don't lose any features, including the ability to share mappings with the community. As a nice plus, it even works in the launcher which is a separate process, so I can fully play from the couch without fiddling with my computer (most of the time!)

reply


Well that's good.

That is a very in depth article. Seems like everything you'd ever need to know is there.

