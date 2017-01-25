I use the Steam Link + Steam Controller to play games from my PC in my home office on my TV in my living room, a lot. I would say in the last year I've spent at least 80-100 hours using my Steam Controller in different situations and games.
It's hit or miss in many games, the best experience I've had with it is in Civilization. In some games it's _so_ close to perfect but the game disables mouse-input if you are using a controller, which means you can't use the Steam Controller to its full capability.
All in all, I mostly use my Xbox controllers (connected to my PC via the Microsoft adapter) to play on my Steam Link, mainly because the Steam Controller just feels cheap.
When they first talked about open sourcing all the designs for it I was hoping someone would take the specs and make a all-metal version of the controller, with some more heft.
I love the Steam controller, but it just feels so cheap so that when any growing-pains pains get in my way, it's one more negative against it compared to just using my other controllers.
I may be part of a small niche market but I would gladly pay $150-$250 for a good feeling controller that does exactly what the Steam Controller does. I think if I paid a bit more for it and it felt more premium, I'd be more invested in taking the time to configure it just right.
Yeah, the Valve team (and me, I'm the OP) are specifically pushing hard on this -- an emerging best practice is to always allow simultaneous mouse & gamepad input.
But if what you want is just exactly the Valve Steam Controller model with more heft, I guess we'll have to wait and see.
I kept hitting the buttons on the back by accident, but I never tried using it on my computer or anything outside of the Xbox itself.
It felt really good in my hands though. I'm going to go try right now, thanks for the reminder!
My biggest complaint is finding games that I can scale the UI up enough to be comfortable viewing from 8-10 feet away. My eyes just can't read 12pt text at that distance...
I have an old PS3 I've not used in years (stopped using anything Sony when they sued GeoHot). If the controllers for that work with Steam, it might be worth digging them out and putting them to use. :)
* Update: Doing some basic DDG searching shows that it should work. I might as well see if they still hold a charge. ;)
If you're using Windows, ScpToolkit works really well ( https://github.com/nefarius/ScpToolkit ). There are also lots of scammy adware-ridden ps3 controller drivers which are easier to find on Google
A few hiccups, but a very good controller.
You may have to launch the game through Steam on your PC, but not necessarily acquire it through the Steam distribution system.
edit: forgot the link: https://www.reddit.com/r/SteamController/comments/53ftxp/sup...
