Ask HN: Best Domain Name Registrar?
1 point by aviraldg 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I have a few domains with Namecheap, but lately their lack of 2FA authenticator support (ie. they only support SMS) has caused me some trouble. What would be a good and similarly priced replacement that supports it?

I ran into https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10181931, but I didn't really see anything that stood out.






