Show HN: Discover Forever, a Set-And-forget to Save Your Spotify Discover Weekly
2 points
by
novinicus
11 minutes ago
1 comment
novinicus
10 minutes ago
This is something I made to learn Ruby on Rails, Spotify's Web API, and solve a problem I personally, had over winter break. It's really small and simple, but you gotta start somewhere
