Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Discover Forever, a Set-And-forget to Save Your Spotify Discover Weekly (noeltrivedi.com)
2 points by novinicus 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This is something I made to learn Ruby on Rails, Spotify's Web API, and solve a problem I personally, had over winter break. It's really small and simple, but you gotta start somewhere

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: