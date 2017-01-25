Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Deep learning algorithm diagnoses skin cancer as well as seasoned dermatologists (stanford.edu)
38 points by capocannoniere 44 minutes ago





This is the second major study applying deep learning to medicine, after Google Brain's paper in JAMA in December, and there are several more in the pipeline.

Eric Topol puts this up there as the most impressive AI/medicine publication to date. https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/824318469873111040

The paper ends with "deep learning is agnostic to the type of image data used and could be adapted to other specialties, including ophthalmology, otolaryngology, radiology and pathology."

This is not hard to imagine at all. I know that there must be some absolutely excellent doctors out there, but I don't trust the bottom 80% of doctors much at all, and honestly would rather have an algorithm most of the time, especially starting off. The lack of robust consumer level 'medical doctor apps' is one of the biggest mysteries to me.

Honestly, I can't wait for deep learning and computational methods to dethrone doctors and upend the medical profession. In the next five years, expect a computer to be able to predict most diseases a lot better than doctors can -- and with none of the attitude, high cost, or inconvenience.

Mind you I'm not talking about researchers, who will always have a job. I'm talking about practitioners. I've had a medical condition from birth and I've had to deal with my share of doctors. Outside of the insurance system, they are easily the most unpleasant part of the whole ordeal to deal with. There are some gems, but most you will encounter are pompous, arrogant, and "commanding" -- when they enter a room, they are flanked by "residents", "assistants" and generally give off this air of superiority which is really just because of their route experience. The whole thing comes off more as a performance than anything else. Worse, they often get mad when you question them or ask them to explain themselves, or how they arrived at a conclusion.

Good luck finding work when an algorithm can do your job better than you. It's only a matter of time.

Not so sure were going to see an automation completely replace doctors. There are enough problems both technical and social in trying to get automation for self-driving cars, and there lot more people are qualified to be drivers than to practice medicine.

Instead, I think we'll see more powerful diagnostic tools at the disposal for physicians to use. Doctors will still play an important role in treating their patients and will be more effective because they'll have powerful tools assisting them.

But to your point, will technology help patients feel more empowered in their medical encounters? Or to get more value out of their interactions with their doctors? https://www.remedymedical.com/ seems to think their platform will do just that for primary care / telemedicine visits.

Systems that outperform doctors in some specific area of diagnostics aren't new. One of the earliest examples of such systems is Mycin [1], which also was developed at Stanford, but around forty-something years ago. Never went to production because of practical issues that have nothing to do with its accuracy. It's interesting that all of those "practical issues" are no longer relevant, and yet we don't see a widespread use of similar software.

[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mycin

Comparing apples and oranges here. Mycin is an expert system dealing with changing rulesets with A LOT of manual teaching. The current papers deals with computers discerning visual patterns by itself.

I disagree. Data isn't magic fairy dust, and romaniv is correct -- plenty of expert systems-based approaches did perform well in practice.

Many of the barriers standing in the way of wide-spread use diagnostic software are not technological in nature.

Ignore those barriers at your own risk.

This is why we need a platform for these models asap. I would totally download this app today and use it regardless of what the FDA thinks.

Are you sure about that? Playing devil's advocate here, we have plenty of examples of scientists jumping the gun without being peer reviewed or going through a rigorous follow up testing progress, especially when it comes to medicine. The alzheimer's 60FPS blinking light example is pretty good - some scientists got it working on mice, but we don't know any potential side effects it could have on humans. Maybe none and that'd be great! Maybe it causes schizophrenia, who knows? We have no way of knowing yet! Just very very educated guesses.

I say when it comes to medicine, err on the side of caution. Obviously a diagnosis app isn't too dangerous - worse case scenario the app gives you a positive diagnosis, so you go into the doctor's, they take a sample, and find the growth to not be cancerous. No harm, no foul. But other ideas could be more dangerous.

I'd love that. I'm still irritated that the FDA forced 23andme to remove the Alzheimer's/Parkinson's report (though I completely understand why). Now I have to run all my 23andme data through promethease, which is significantly more complicated to understand.

Basic income can't come soon enough.

