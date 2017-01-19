https://www.google.com/amp/www.livemint.com/Politics/uJnq2fp...
It's not so much that demonetization is bad - it's that it's hard to do with no notice. in a country this big. all at once. with so little time to phase out old bills. All the proposed benefits: more ecommerce, reduced black market transactions, better tax accountability could have been accomplished without going to such extremes. I mean, India isn't even using polymer bills yet -- so there will be at least one more big demonetization in the next 10 years.
The first demonetization occurred on Jan. 12, 1946 when India was still under British colonial rule. In an effort to decrease black market activity and address a post-war economic slump, the government decided to remove 500-, 1,000- and 10,000-rupee notes from circulation.
In 1978, the government publicly announced the demonetization of 1,000-, 5000- and 10,000-rupee notes and gave people three days to exchange currency. Again, the government was motivated to take such action as a means of controlling illegal transactions.
"Amitabh Kant said that even electronic payment methods may be "totally redundant" by 2020. Instead, all Indians will need for transactions is their thumb or eye.
"Each one of us in India will be a walking ATM," Kant said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. That would represent "the biggest technological leapfrogging ever in the history of mankind," he added.
... nearly 1.1 billion of India's 1.3 billion people have already registered their biometric data under the government's unique identification program.
The Indian government is testing a payments app that makes use of that biometric data, coupled with portable fingerprint scanners that cost about 2,000 rupees ($30) each."
One thing I've been pretty shocked by is how people are taking it. In India, the ATMs don't work, people are losing their jobs, but it's just a topic of discussion. You can think it's a good or bad idea, all opinions are tolerated.
Compare to the insanity currently happening in the US - riots and political violence spreading, dissidents afraid to speak [1], virtually everyone is angry. It's quite a contrast to see up close. (I flew to India shortly after demonetization, and came back to the US a day ago.)
[1] Just after the election my social calendar was full. All the secret Trump supporters were desperate to talk to someone and I was the only person they felt safe speaking to.
The actual issue right now isn't so much taxes. It's not having physical cash. No matter how many crores you have in your bank account, you can't pay workers (many of whom have no bank account) if you can't withdraw physical bank notes. Further, even if you could transfer money to those workers, they can't buy vegetables unless they can find a vegetable seller who takes PayTM.
In India, most of the economy is cash based. The primary exception is in major cities where credit cards and PayTM (think Indian version of WeChat payments) have suddenly become vital. Suddenly many autowales and small restaurants have PayTM QR codes. Even some vegetable sellers take PayTM!
> The International Monetary Fund this month cut its projected growth rate for India by one percentage point for the current fiscal year, to 6.6 percent.
