In Its Third Month, India’s Cash Shortage Begins to Bite (nytimes.com)
This is an unbelievably biased story. Reading the title you might assume as if there were widespread protests e.g. the term "begins to bite". In fact on the contrary banks have noticed a decline in use of digital payments due to remonetized currency notes. It appears that NYTimes really wanted a story about large scale panic/riots but not having found any it is now left with bunch of anecdotes while keeping a ridiculously click bait headline.

https://www.google.com/amp/www.livemint.com/Politics/uJnq2fp...

I did a little video about this last week: http://wakey.io/47 and tl:dr; All this does it punish the poor for using cash.

It's not so much that demonetization is bad - it's that it's hard to do with no notice. in a country this big. all at once. with so little time to phase out old bills. All the proposed benefits: more ecommerce, reduced black market transactions, better tax accountability could have been accomplished without going to such extremes. I mean, India isn't even using polymer bills yet -- so there will be at least one more big demonetization in the next 10 years.

Black money is clearly a problem in India, and figuring out how to address it is almost certainly critical to the well-being of the nation. That said, simply cancelling 86% of the currency seems like an absolutely terrible solution, and possibly one of the most regressive monetary policies I've ever seen. Does anyone have more insight into what the government thought would happen? Did they expect the cash crunch? Did they simply not care that it would be those who are most likely to depend on regular work for basic necessities (the poor) would be hit hardest? Or was there some kind of plan here that wasn't rolled out well?

They simply didn't care. They cared about a number of elections and falling reputation of Narendra modi. Nothing else.

India has a history of demonetization, this is the third and the biggest attempt.

The first demonetization occurred on Jan. 12, 1946 when India was still under British colonial rule. In an effort to decrease black market activity and address a post-war economic slump, the government decided to remove 500-, 1,000- and 10,000-rupee notes from circulation.

In 1978, the government publicly announced the demonetization of 1,000-, 5000- and 10,000-rupee notes and gave people three days to exchange currency. Again, the government was motivated to take such action as a means of controlling illegal transactions.

India wants to move to biometric payments, http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/19/technology/india-cash-biomet...

"Amitabh Kant said that even electronic payment methods may be "totally redundant" by 2020. Instead, all Indians will need for transactions is their thumb or eye.

"Each one of us in India will be a walking ATM," Kant said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. That would represent "the biggest technological leapfrogging ever in the history of mankind," he added.

... nearly 1.1 billion of India's 1.3 billion people have already registered their biometric data under the government's unique identification program.

The Indian government is testing a payments app that makes use of that biometric data, coupled with portable fingerprint scanners that cost about 2,000 rupees ($30) each."

I gotta figure it's a big risk and an uphill battle trying to push so much technology to such an underdeveloped place. "Biggest technological leapfrogging ever in the history of mankind" may be right, but there's big risks and growing pains that come along with that.

Oh boy. This definitely won't have massive fraud issues at all. Nope.

Extracting fingerprints from selfies: http://www.dailydot.com/layer8/peace-sign-selfies-privacy-ri...

and credit cards dont?

Getting a replacement credit card is much easier than replacement fingerprints or eyes.

I'm not sure how current this story is. As of a week ago, in Pune and Delhi, all the ATMs seemed to have plenty of money. The withdrawal limit has been raised to the normal 10k/day. I suspect things will go back to normal soon.

One thing I've been pretty shocked by is how people are taking it. In India, the ATMs don't work, people are losing their jobs, but it's just a topic of discussion. You can think it's a good or bad idea, all opinions are tolerated.

Compare to the insanity currently happening in the US - riots and political violence spreading, dissidents afraid to speak [1], virtually everyone is angry. It's quite a contrast to see up close. (I flew to India shortly after demonetization, and came back to the US a day ago.)

[1] Just after the election my social calendar was full. All the secret Trump supporters were desperate to talk to someone and I was the only person they felt safe speaking to.

It seems like the issue is more about workers who depended on payments in cash (thus untaxed and the source of the black money in the first place) no longer being able to find enough work to pay for basic necessities. The implication is that their employers are simply not hiring as many people to make up for the additional taxes they are paying (this is my interpretation, this is really the first I've read about this, so if I am wrong or misunderstanding, very interested in learning more)

In India, if you earn < 2.5 lac/year (about $3500), you don't owe any taxes. The gdp/capita is about 1 lac/year (about $1500). The worker described in the article is making about $200/month or 1.6 lac/year.

The actual issue right now isn't so much taxes. It's not having physical cash. No matter how many crores you have in your bank account, you can't pay workers (many of whom have no bank account) if you can't withdraw physical bank notes. Further, even if you could transfer money to those workers, they can't buy vegetables unless they can find a vegetable seller who takes PayTM.

In India, most of the economy is cash based. The primary exception is in major cities where credit cards and PayTM (think Indian version of WeChat payments) have suddenly become vital. Suddenly many autowales and small restaurants have PayTM QR codes. Even some vegetable sellers take PayTM!

Sorry, I didn't think the issue was the poor not paying taxes. Perhaps this is just me applying US tax paradigms to India, but what seemed to be the issue to me was employers paying those workers in cash, thus avoiding any taxes the employer would need to pay. Your point on not being able to pay workers in cash when actual cash is just not available is a good one though, and definitely helped me in understanding what is going on a bit more, thanks.


The US doesn't have the freedoms people have in India.

Central bankers experimenting with people's lives. Bold move for Modi. If people start starving and losing their way of life, things will change.

> In the first month alone after the currency ban, micro and small-scale service industries cut staff by 35 percent, the All India Manufacturers’ Organization said, based on a survey.

> The International Monetary Fund this month cut its projected growth rate for India by one percentage point for the current fiscal year, to 6.6 percent.

What are those predictions made of?

This is still the most likely way World War III could break out in the next two years. Economic shock leads to food shortages. Food shortages lead to food riots. Riots lead to unrest. Unrest leads to war.

