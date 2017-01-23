reply
It sounds like they got hit by people who were unaware of what FetLife is following due diligence in processing card transactions. As far as I can discern, it's just a social network with a darker focus, which led to an overreaction from a card network.
Why haven't you embraced Bitcoin to get away from the restrictions of the banks / credit card companies? - @Eibon
Answer:
We used to accept bitcoins through Coinbase. They dropped us a year ago because we are a kinky site. No joke.
If a Bitcoin site wants to accept credit cards, then they have to adhere to rules set forth by the credit card companies.
Yes, there are other options, and we are going to look into them, but options like Bitcoin are a nice to have and not currently a viable replacement for being able to accept credit and debit cards on FetLife, no matter how much one might want to believe otherwise.
When we offered Bitcoin as an option, it was responsible for less than 0.1% of our daily transactions.
In particular, I think Verotel does Bitcoin processing for adult merchants.
So it looks like any use of a cryptocurrency has to be completely decoupled from the credit card world.
Step two: Get in power
Step three: Make refusing credit transactions to patrons on grounds of "morality" illegal.
> Get in power
Almost impossible in a FPTP voting system
edit: I got this mixed up with F-List, which is similar in function with a narrower focus.
I think the objection today has mostly to do with the fact that they want to tell us what we do in our bedrooms.
Yeah we already see the first signs with Trump defunding abortion organizations. However I don't believe Trump to be behind this, much more Mike Pence.
And I'm really, really afraid that someone will either successfully impeach, maim or kill Trump - because then Mike Pence will succeed him, without anyone to check his powers, given that he'll have the entire extremist religious people in the GOP behind him.
And I believe that this will land him in jail or impeachment more sooner than later.
I'm glad to get more of the story.
IIRC cannabis merchants can't even open bank accounts, much less accept credit cards. The only way that they can be annoyed further is by restricting the amount of cash they can hold in the store - which actually would make sense, given that a pot stop filled to the brim with cash is a prime target for gangsters.
reply