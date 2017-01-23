Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FetLife Announcement (pastebin.com)
89 points by dohqu8Zi 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 26 comments | favorite





But note that it has been suggested that this is actually an internal political purge with the payment processors and politicians as convenient red herrings: http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/01/23/links-117-inaugurl-addr...

reply


If there was ever a use for [insert favorite crypto currency here] gaining adoption, the killer feature is that payments can't be halted or frozen to accounts.

It sounds like they got hit by people who were unaware of what FetLife is following due diligence in processing card transactions. As far as I can discern, it's just a social network with a darker focus, which led to an overreaction from a card network.

reply


The the post lies this answer:

Why haven't you embraced Bitcoin to get away from the restrictions of the banks / credit card companies? - @Eibon

Answer:

We used to accept bitcoins through Coinbase. They dropped us a year ago because we are a kinky site. No joke.

If a Bitcoin site wants to accept credit cards, then they have to adhere to rules set forth by the credit card companies.

Yes, there are other options, and we are going to look into them, but options like Bitcoin are a nice to have and not currently a viable replacement for being able to accept credit and debit cards on FetLife, no matter how much one might want to believe otherwise.

When we offered Bitcoin as an option, it was responsible for less than 0.1% of our daily transactions.

reply


While this may be true, Coinbase isn't synonymous for Bitcoin -- the true "idealized" version is that you generate your own BTC transaction system (or use an off the shelf one?) -- not use a processor (ergo, not Coinbase).

reply


Still have to cash out through somebody if you want ActualMoney(tm).

reply


You only need to cash out the amount you can't spend in bitcoins. The more things you can buy in bitcoins, the less powerful politically-controlled money becomes.

reply


Where there is one, there may be more

reply


The problematic part for Coinbase is probably automatically selling the coins and depositing USD into their checking account. There are other vendors to handle the Bitcoin itself.

In particular, I think Verotel does Bitcoin processing for adult merchants.

reply


The linked text mentions that even Coinbase dropped Fetlife, because they (Coinbase) still processes credit card transactions.

So it looks like any use of a cryptocurrency has to be completely decoupled from the credit card world.

reply


Step one: Start a political party

Step two: Get in power

Step three: Make refusing credit transactions to patrons on grounds of "morality" illegal.

reply


> Start a political party

> Get in power

Almost impossible in a FPTP voting system

reply


What exactly is the difference between enforcing morality with law and enforcing no morality with law? Morality is an incredibly subjective thing between differing cultures, I don't think it has a place in the justice/civil law systems.

reply


It's not dark at all. It's just a place for people to list their kinks. Nothing nefarious. It's very popular in the kinkier sub-communities of the furry fandom.

edit: I got this mixed up with F-List, which is similar in function with a narrower focus.

reply


There is definitely a seedy (read: illegal) element to the site which seems to have been going on for years without concrete efforts on the staff's part to eliminate. I'm not talking about kinks, I'm talking about pedophiles and rapists.

reply


I got it mixed up with a similar site with the same acronym. I don't know much about FetLife.

reply


We need more sex positivity in this world. While I agree that some of the contents of Fetlife was objectionable from a legal standpoint the owners did a good job at getting rid of those things.

I think the objection today has mostly to do with the fact that they want to tell us what we do in our bedrooms.

reply


I have more faith in the greed of bank CEO's than to believe this is anything other than risk avoidance.

reply


> I think the objection today has mostly to do with the fact that they want to tell us what we do in our bedrooms.

Yeah we already see the first signs with Trump defunding abortion organizations. However I don't believe Trump to be behind this, much more Mike Pence.

And I'm really, really afraid that someone will either successfully impeach, maim or kill Trump - because then Mike Pence will succeed him, without anyone to check his powers, given that he'll have the entire extremist religious people in the GOP behind him.

reply


I live in Indiana, and I've been living under a Pence government with a Republican supermajority for the last 4 years. It's better than Trump. Yeah, Pence picks ridiculous fights that cost the state a lot of money and he's a socially regressive person who wants to impose his views on everyone, but he's not an unhinged, unstable narcissist. He doesn't make all of his policy within minutes of it being shown on a cable newscast. I'll be able to sleep at night when Trump is replaced by Pence.

reply


Trump isn't that unstable, I believe. He's just blindly following the call of profit (except the pussy-grabbing and sexual assault stuff). Most of the decisions of him and his team up to now can be classified as "will make Donald Trump or his team money in some weird way".

And I believe that this will land him in jail or impeachment more sooner than later.

reply


There are things that, in the interest of global freedom, need to be taken out of the hands of corporations and government, permanently, forever. The transfer of value is definitely one of them.

reply


I started hearing about this several days ago via a subreddit. There had been some confusion//discussion about what was going on regarding the group deletions.

I'm glad to get more of the story.

reply


This may be naive or old fashioned, but could they take checks? Can banks refuse to cash checks based on "morals"?

reply


This has more front-loaded backstory than a recipe post at Pioneer Woman Cooks, but it sounds like a harbinger for Puritan effects on commerce. Who could be next on the list of these card companies? The cannabis world already has their own troubles, so maybe the ratchet will next tighten on them. That a criteria for canceling an account can be "Illegal or immoral," like those are synonyms, is telling.

reply


> The cannabis world already has their own troubles, so maybe the ratchet will next tighten on them

IIRC cannabis merchants can't even open bank accounts, much less accept credit cards. The only way that they can be annoyed further is by restricting the amount of cash they can hold in the store - which actually would make sense, given that a pot stop filled to the brim with cash is a prime target for gangsters.

reply


You're correct. AFAIK all those pot shops in Colorado for instance are cash based only. And have vaults built to store all their cash because the banks won't touch it. There was an episode on Vice TV that touched on this I believe.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: