Launch HN: UpKeep (YC W17) – Basecamp for Facility Maintenance Teams (onupkeep.com)
32 points by ryanchan001 1 hour ago





Hi everyone! My name is Ryan and I am a founder at UpKeep (www.onupkeep.com). I am a bit of an HN noob, so please excuse my noobiness :)

I started UpKeep in 2015 to mobilize and modernize maintenance software. I used to work in the manufacturing industry where I saw this type of software being used, but all on a desktop. Technicians, as you may know, are always out in the field, but the software they used was all desktop based. I started UpKeep to give technicians the ability to record their field data from anywhere without needing to be tied to a desk.

If you got through that full paragraph, you rock! Most people think maintenance is boring, but I tend to think it’s pretty awesome—heck yeah.

Anyways, I am happy to answer any questions!

We are currently in the Winter 2017 YC batch. And if you aren’t in the maintenance industry or have any facilities to manage, here are some things you can ask about that I think might be more interesting to you!

-I am a solo founder in YC (there are some in YC so it’s definitely possible!)

-I was a chemical engineer turned iOS developer

-When I first started UpKeep I literally had no idea how to code, but I learned over the last 2 years (it was slower for sure)

-I worked on UpKeep during the crack of dawn hours while I still had a job to pay the bills for about 1.5 years before jumping into it full time about 7 months ago

-I was working out of my mom’s garage for the past 2 years until YC (now I am working out of my girlfriend’s parent’s guest room—I would say that’s an improvement)


On Firefox the footer overlays atop the pricing table. Not sure why though: http://i.imgur.com/O1ost32.png

That aside, looks interesting. Some of the language could be improved. Off hand it's not apparent what differentiates "Request User" and "Requester User".

What's the A/B consensus (asking HN crowd, not you specifically, as this should be a solved question) on the testimonial links at the bottom of the page? As someone with a tech background they make the entire site look cheesy to me though I can understand if non-tech people (i.e. the majority of your market base) may think otherwise.

Is "UpKeep Maintenance Management 2015-6" the name of the company or a copyright disclaimer? If so you're missing the (c) and it's already out of date.

Dang. Okay yeah we need to fix that... All of that! In respect to what differentiates the two users.... Not too much (except my grammar). Sorry for the confusion.

These are all awesome points. Would love to hear people's thoughts on the testimonials link as well

Congrats on the launch Ryan! Upkeep looks great.

Did your previous employer know that you were working on this for such a long time? How did you pull it off?

Basically the story behind that was that I used to work as a process development engineer at a manufacturing company. I always wanted to start my own thing and learn how to code, so I took a community college class about iOS after work from like 6PM-9PM 2-3 days a week. In all honesty, the class didn't really help too much, BUT it set some pretty hard deadlines that I was forced to meet. I think I told my boss that I was taking some programming classes at a community college, but he didn't really ask too many questions about it. He probably thought I was crazy cause it didn't have anything to do with chemical engineering.

Anyways, after starting the first version of UpKeep and leaving my job as a process development engineer, I got my first real job as an iOS developer by showing my interviewer (and my future boss) this awesome new app that I was making! My bosses were always very supportive because it pushed me to learn more (plus I have a feeling they thought it was going to fail). Now it's time to show them what we're made of!

Congrats on your launch, this looks really cool! And I love your story!

Did you do the design, too? What's the tech stack? How do you stay motivated?

Regarding how do I stay motivated...

Won't lie, there's been some dark days. Especially in the beginning with ZERO users, negative $$$ (basically supporting UpKeep with my paycheck), and working alone in mom's garage.

But what kept me motivated through this period was just this idea that I was learning SO much in such a short period of time. I LOVED it. I basically asked myself if I'd rather pay to go to a bootcamp and learn to code or do an MBA OR try and start my own thing and learn with UpKeep! I chose UpKeep and I just tried to learn something new and challenge myself every day.

Now, I am really motivated by our current customers using UpKeep. Watching them use our software and seeing how it actually has a significant impact on their business and workflow is AWESOME. I wouldn't trade it for anything else. When people say they actually "love" UpKeep it gives me all the warm fuzzies :)

Thanks!!! So I basically did v1.0 of the design myself and it was.... VERY different hahaha

Let me try to dig up a screenshot: http://cdn.appcrawlr.com/imageService/aHR0cDovL2E0Lm16c3RhdG...

This is what I designed. After we gained a little bit of traction, I asked one of my designer friends to help out with the designs (she's way better than me)

Because I started out on my own, basically learning iOS myself, I used Parse. I am so so thankful for Parse and what they have done because that is honestly the only way I could have gotten to where I am right now. It was sad to see them shut down, but we wound up migrating from Parse to our own node server after we heard the news.

Anyways, a big part of this for me was that I really wanted to create native applications because enterprise sort of gets the short end of the stick for apps and new technology. I really wanted our enterprise users to have a slick app they actually enjoyed using!

Hi Ryan

I'm confused by the pricing.

I went the pricing page and it wasn't clear to what, if anything, the service cost.

Just FYI.

https://onupkeep.com/pricing.php

Edit. I really like the intro video by the way. https://youtu.be/oX7Lak7o0qI

Oh man! Okay that's definitely on us--we are trying to through a design update to fix that up.

But here's the 411

We charge only for technicians and the admin users-so that means you can add as many people to your group that submit requests (ie. hey the HVAC system just went down). We've got a free trial which is based on usage (first 25 work orders are free).

Sorry if that's not as clear as it should be and thanks for your input!

What does "Here's the 411" mean?

Yeah so maybe that's not a very common term..... Or maybe I might've just made it up in my head hah. Just trying to explain our pricing and give you some additional information

How much ($) do you charge per technican and admin user?

Our plans basically start at $25 per technician/admin user per month. We go up from there, but most small businesses can get away with our "starter plan". It sometimes seems expensive for a lot of small businesses, but then very very inexpensive for a large enterprise.

Okay yeah, anything you like that you think was designed really well I attribute that all to my friend Irene.

Definitely not my strong suit! I am always astounded by the designs that she creates and I'll let her know!

Does Irene have a blog/website/portfolio?

How can someone contact Irene in case they would like to hire Irene?

Okay yeah, send me an email at ryanchan@onupkeep.com and I'll forward you her contact info! She's actually my high school friend's girlfriend so we are really close and she is always looking for new gigs!

Off topic, but is "Launch HN" now a thing? Or is this some reserved namespace for YC companies? Been seeing this last couple of days on HN front page and curious.

It's a new thing we're trying out for YC W17, and we're still fiddling with it. This is the third one so far, the other two being https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13366964 and https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13474042.

The idea is to occasionally replace job ads (which have been the content of YC's reserved slot on the front page since forever) with YC startup launches. Since startup launches are more interesting than job ads, and since freshly-launched startups are typically too new to need job ads, this feels like a win/win: HN's front page gets more interesting, and YC's reserved slot can benefit more startups. We'll make sure that there isn't both a job ad and a launch post on the front page at the same time, but that's not done yet.

Congrats Ryan! Glad to see another face from OP in the Bay Area

Thanks! If you are who I think you are, it's been a while! :)

