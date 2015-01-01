I started UpKeep in 2015 to mobilize and modernize maintenance software. I used to work in the manufacturing industry where I saw this type of software being used, but all on a desktop. Technicians, as you may know, are always out in the field, but the software they used was all desktop based. I started UpKeep to give technicians the ability to record their field data from anywhere without needing to be tied to a desk.
If you got through that full paragraph, you rock! Most people think maintenance is boring, but I tend to think it’s pretty awesome—heck yeah.
Anyways, I am happy to answer any questions!
We are currently in the Winter 2017 YC batch. And if you aren’t in the maintenance industry or have any facilities to manage, here are some things you can ask about that I think might be more interesting to you!
-I am a solo founder in YC (there are some in YC so it’s definitely possible!)
-I was a chemical engineer turned iOS developer
-When I first started UpKeep I literally had no idea how to code, but I learned over the last 2 years (it was slower for sure)
-I worked on UpKeep during the crack of dawn hours while I still had a job to pay the bills for about 1.5 years before jumping into it full time about 7 months ago
-I was working out of my mom’s garage for the past 2 years until YC (now I am working out of my girlfriend’s parent’s guest room—I would say that’s an improvement)
That aside, looks interesting. Some of the language could be improved. Off hand it's not apparent what differentiates "Request User" and "Requester User".
What's the A/B consensus (asking HN crowd, not you specifically, as this should be a solved question) on the testimonial links at the bottom of the page? As someone with a tech background they make the entire site look cheesy to me though I can understand if non-tech people (i.e. the majority of your market base) may think otherwise.
Is "UpKeep Maintenance Management 2015-6" the name of the company or a copyright disclaimer? If so you're missing the (c) and it's already out of date.
These are all awesome points. Would love to hear people's thoughts on the testimonials link as well
Did your previous employer know that you were working on this for such a long time? How did you pull it off?
Anyways, after starting the first version of UpKeep and leaving my job as a process development engineer, I got my first real job as an iOS developer by showing my interviewer (and my future boss) this awesome new app that I was making! My bosses were always very supportive because it pushed me to learn more (plus I have a feeling they thought it was going to fail). Now it's time to show them what we're made of!
Did you do the design, too? What's the tech stack? How do you stay motivated?
Won't lie, there's been some dark days. Especially in the beginning with ZERO users, negative $$$ (basically supporting UpKeep with my paycheck), and working alone in mom's garage.
But what kept me motivated through this period was just this idea that I was learning SO much in such a short period of time. I LOVED it. I basically asked myself if I'd rather pay to go to a bootcamp and learn to code or do an MBA OR try and start my own thing and learn with UpKeep! I chose UpKeep and I just tried to learn something new and challenge myself every day.
Now, I am really motivated by our current customers using UpKeep. Watching them use our software and seeing how it actually has a significant impact on their business and workflow is AWESOME. I wouldn't trade it for anything else. When people say they actually "love" UpKeep it gives me all the warm fuzzies :)
Let me try to dig up a screenshot:
http://cdn.appcrawlr.com/imageService/aHR0cDovL2E0Lm16c3RhdG...
This is what I designed. After we gained a little bit of traction, I asked one of my designer friends to help out with the designs (she's way better than me)
Because I started out on my own, basically learning iOS myself, I used Parse. I am so so thankful for Parse and what they have done because that is honestly the only way I could have gotten to where I am right now. It was sad to see them shut down, but we wound up migrating from Parse to our own node server after we heard the news.
Anyways, a big part of this for me was that I really wanted to create native applications because enterprise sort of gets the short end of the stick for apps and new technology. I really wanted our enterprise users to have a slick app they actually enjoyed using!
I'm confused by the pricing.
I went the pricing page and it wasn't clear to what, if anything, the service cost.
Just FYI.
https://onupkeep.com/pricing.php
Edit. I really like the intro video by the way. https://youtu.be/oX7Lak7o0qI
But here's the 411
We charge only for technicians and the admin users-so that means you can add as many people to your group that submit requests (ie. hey the HVAC system just went down). We've got a free trial which is based on usage (first 25 work orders are free).
Sorry if that's not as clear as it should be and thanks for your input!
Definitely not my strong suit! I am always astounded by the designs that she creates and I'll let her know!
How can someone contact Irene in case they would like to hire Irene?
The idea is to occasionally replace job ads (which have been the content of YC's reserved slot on the front page since forever) with YC startup launches. Since startup launches are more interesting than job ads, and since freshly-launched startups are typically too new to need job ads, this feels like a win/win: HN's front page gets more interesting, and YC's reserved slot can benefit more startups. We'll make sure that there isn't both a job ad and a launch post on the front page at the same time, but that's not done yet.
