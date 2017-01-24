Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Canonical Distribution of Kubernetes (ubuntu.com)
21 points by loppers92 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





How long do you expect CDK to lag behind upstream Kubernetes releases? So far it's been pretty tight, but I'm curious about what sort of expectation you have here.

reply


We're still "beta" so we have been able to release within 10 after upstream.

With recent updates to our build/ci process, we're able to constantly test master. This means we can bless releases days after being cut. Expect GA for CDK around 1.6.0 release time, which we will be driving for release blessed within five business days of upstream.

reply


Right now we're about 3-5 days behind an upstream release, so right now we're at 1.5.2.

reply


Hey HN, PM for Canonical's Kubernetes (CDK) here. Feel free to ask questions!

reply


Non-rhetorical question: Why would I use this instead of the many other approaches to running Kubernetes? Looking through the linked pages gave me no clue what the advantage is. I love Ubuntu, I've been a heavy Ubuntu user (on servers, laptops, etc.) for over 13 years, and I have a 25-node Kubernetes cluster running as part of https://cloud.sagemath.com. The kubernetes nodes all run Debian images, since that's what actually worked by default on GCE (with Kubernetes 1.3) when I setup the cluster. Soon I'll be making a new Kubernetes 1.5.x based cluster, and expanding how it's used.

Anyway, I feel like the documentation I was easily able to find about CDK misses the "comparison to the competition". I will maybe consider CDK as one option, instead of just using the install scripts that come with the Kubernetes source distribution.

reply


How is the dynamic adding / removing of nodes story? I am really waiting for something like kubeadm to become stable, and be able to just run "kubeadm join X.X.X.X --token XYZ" and be good!

reply


It's super clean already with CDK. You just issue a single command from your laptop, something like: `juju add-unit k8s-node` or `juju add-unit -n 10 k8s-node`. This will provision a new machine wherever you're running Kubernetes (AWS/GCE/Azure/Rackspace/OpenStack/VMWare/Bare metal/locally), install kubelet, configure the SDN you've chosen, and have it available to schedule workloads.

https://kubernetes.io/docs/getting-started-guides/ubuntu/sca...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: