What’s up with Firefox? (recode.net)
76 points by cpeterso 1 hour ago | 66 comments





Regarding FirefoxOS, Mozilla erred in focusing their efforts on cheap, crappy phones¹ that were only available in places like Spain or India, and not getting first-tier phones into the hands of as many hackers as possible, as quickly as possible.

By focusing on low-end phones and not Nexus- or Galaxy-class handsets, they lost sight of the fact that smartphones are aspirational devices. People want the best phones they can get, with high performance and high-resolution screens. They don't care about libre software or the Open Web if the devices on which it runs are perceived as inferior. (Everyone I know uses either an iPhone or a reasonably performant Android phone, and I don't run in wealthy or tech circles much these days.)

Look at the runaway success of the iPhone. It wasn't cheap, but because it was clearly a quality device, both regular people and developers clamored for them. (Remember the hue and cry when Apple initially said they wouldn't provide a market for third-party apps?)

If Mozilla really wanted to spur interest in FirefoxOS among developers, they should have set up kiosks at every Fry's Electronics in the greater S.F. Bay area (on the doorsteps of Apple, Google, Facebook) to sell decent, unlocked phones directly. People would have lined up to buy them just to hack on them. I would have seriously considered buying one as an alternative to a Nexus phone, if one had been available.

1: Ars Technical eviscerates a $35 FirefoxOS phone: http://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2014/10/testing-a-3

They could only get carrier support in select countries and that was what was helping pay for development of the platform. And trust me, even if they had had them available for developers in the Bay area, I don't think developers would have cared. The hard truth is the APIs just weren't robust enough to do anything beyond the same HTML5 apps we already saw across Android and iOS, and it ran like dogshit.

The main problem with Firefox OS and also Canonical's Ubuntu phone was that they treated the lowend market of certain countries like second or third class citizens, assuming the cheap price would make up for the fact that there were no apps and the performance was terrible. What those companies didn't count on (but frankly should have), was that Android would just get cheaper and cheaper and the those countries would be fine with running two or three year old hardware (especially since apps frequently support old versions), rather than running a second-class OS.

I would always ask Mozilla what they would do when Android simply got as cheap, and I never got an answer that was in any way encouraging. And the answer was, they would accept defeat and give up.

> And it has been paying more attention to mobile browsing. In late 2015, it finally brought out Firefox for iOS, after years of refusing to do so because Apple requires all iPhone and iPad browsers to use its own Safari engine under the hood.

Apple should be legally stopped from doing this monopolistic garbage.

> In my experience, Firefox today is still only a meh product.

I wouldn't say that, but I do admit that Firefox on Linux is moving pretty slowly. Since it's not the highest priority for Mozilla in general I assume, it feels like it lags behind development wise.

> Apple should be legally stopped from doing this monopolistic garbage.

IANAL but couldn't the MS case be relevant/provide precedent?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_v._Microsoft_Cor....

From a legal standpoint Apple don't have a monopoly in the phone market comparable to what Ms had on the desktop.

It causes enough damage to browsers market however, which shows that their influence is sufficient to hinder competition. This should be a subject to Sherman Act or something similar. But I'm NAL either.

In my few CLJS benchmarks that I did because I had to optimize something FF regularly beats Chrome by about a factor of 2.

Malarkey. Apple has excellent security reasons to keep third party apps (Chrome, Firefox, ...) from using JITs on iOS. They've only recently allowed them to use the Apple JIT.

It's not a restriction on JITs that's the problem (though certainly it would be a limitation), it's this: “Apps that browse the web must use the iOS WebKit framework and WebKit Javascript.”

I agree with you, but Apple doesn't control the entire cell phone market. Also, if you make them allow 3rd party browsers, why not then allow 3rd party OS's and app stores on the iPhone as well - I can see how Apple would have a problem with that.

> Apple should be legally stopped from doing this monopolistic garbage.

mo·nop·o·ly məˈnäpəlē noun 1. the exclusive possession or control of the supply or trade in a commodity or service.

What's the iPhone's marketshare compared to Android again? You can't just decide to define a monopoly as something that's inconvenient or even abhorrent to you - words (and the laws that use them) have real meanings.

Anti-trust laws should be more complex than that. Having a disproportionate control over the market is already a problem. And Apple have control over what features in HTML gain adoption, and which not, by refusing to implement ones they don't like, and refusing other browsers on iOS. This has negative influence on the whole browser market, way beyond iOS itself.

This all seems a bit sensationalist. Mozilla tried a few other things, mostly didn't work out, maybe a bit distracted from Firefox. The decline from 2010 was about Chrome, not neglect (& maybe mobile, where they lacked a device).

I wouldn't say Firefox was leading the way or the biggest innovator in the last few years, but for me it's kept up-to-date enough not to feel at all neglected.

I've been using Firefox for years without any problems and find it much better (just as fast, more privacy-minded) than chrome.

I honestly don't understand (from a consumer standpoint) why people complain about Firefox. I can understand devs having browser preferences, but to say that "time forgot" firefox is ridiculous as a general user.

I do miss loving Firefox, which hasn't been the case since the 1.x days.

Then again, I think these days what I dislike is the Web itself. You can't have a lean, responsive browser like that and support enough of the "advances" of modern CSS and Javascript to render 99.9+% of the Web more or less correctly.

If you look at the cutting edge of browser tech lately, and you read between the lines as to why the browser makers are doing this, you can see that there's a pretty significant trend now towards browsers actually fighting the web itself, because once multiprocess is done and modulo a 2 or 3x rendering speedup that Servo may be able to bring (which will probably be the last advance of that size), the only way for a browser to feel "less klunky" or "speedier" than its competition will be for it to render less of the web. That is, the classic optimization of doing less work.

Which in this case means trashing all the shitty ads and plugins from 15 different sites and synchronous JS trackers, since that happens to be what's klunking up the web. Which, fortunately for the browsers, gives them cover to do this under the guise of working for the user, because there's a lot of truth there, but in some sense it's still just cover, too.

It is in some sense a change of an era; browsers are moving out of a phase of enabling and empowering content creators and slowly moving into active conflict with them. As slowly as possible in some sense, because it's scary for them, but it's something they're being forced to do. It's the same effect where computer users will blame "Microsoft" or "Dell" for the computer being slow, when the problem is actually a slow hard drive or something; eventually it stops mattering that it isn't "your" fault and you have to do something about it.

Big changes in the browser space in the next five years here, I think. Content producers so far have only tepidly fired back at ad blockers and stuff because they're still very niche, but they are getting less niche very fast now.

the poor state of e10s feels like neglect to me

To save some Googling if you're like me and have no idea what e10s is:

Electrolysis: https://blog.mozilla.org/addons/2016/04/11/the-why-of-electr...

Seriously. These "enumeronyms" drive me batty.

What's the problem with e10s?

I assume the problem is just that it seems to be moving towards completion at a snail's pace. It certainly feels like I have been hearing about it for a LONG time without a stable release.

Yeah, but it's a massive reworking of the FF internals, so it took a long time to complete. But I'm using it now, and it works pretty well.

My only hitch was needing to turn off some older add-ons. While Mozilla is still doing a slow roll-out, it disables E10s if it can't ensure your plugins will work. (One of mine was a HN add-on, amusingly.)

Most of the opoular add-ons are ready, though. To check, see: https://www.arewee10syet.com/

Of course, the reasons for it taking a while to get done are completely reasonable. :)

But e10s launched in Firefox 48 https://asadotzler.com/2016/06/06/firefox-48-beta-release-an... and hit 35% of all Firefox users by November. https://wiki.mozilla.org/Electrolysis#Schedule

It might be because it's running without you knowing about it? Preferences > Enable multi-process is checked for me.

I don't believe that I have that option at all here (Firefox 51.0 on Fedora 25).

This is kinda confusing, but that button only exists in Nightly and Developer builds. Here's how to check, enable, and force-enable it for regular builds: https://wiki.mozilla.org/Electrolysis#Testing


It's not process-per-tab like Chrome, it's just 2 or 3 processes.

> It's not process-per-tab like Chrome, it's just 2 or 3 processes.

Chrome is not process-per-tab - it's process per domain. (Even that's not true - sometimes tabs from multiple domains will still share the same process).

Firefox currently uses two processes (one for the UI, and one for rendering pages), but from a technical standpoint, that's the hard part, and that's what took so many years to develop. Once you have separated UI and rendering processes, going from 1 rendering process to multiple is relatively easy - you can already configure Nightly to do this, and Mozilla is basically just waiting for (a) e10s itself to rolled out more broadly, and (b) empirical evidence on what the right number of processes is, as (a) happens.

There are some downsides to doing true process-per-tab (the main one is that it's absurdly inefficient with memory), so ultimately Firefox will probably land on something in between (like Chrome and IE do).

By default. You can have a process per tab if you want.

What's wrong with e10s?

A better question would be: what is e10s?

Multi-process Firefox. One process for browser chrome and one or more for content. https://wiki.mozilla.org/Electrolysis#Overview

I know what it is, so why would that be a better question for me? If you want to ask what e10s is for your own information, that's fine.

With the state of internet privacy today it's more important than ever to evangelize about Firefox and Mozilla's efforts.

That Firefox can remain a modern and relevant browser while at least paying attention to those principles and not being owned by a tech giant is amazing to me. No one entity should provide my phone OS, phone hardware, browser, search history, and internet service. It's very worrying that Google is becoming the best, default, or even a competitive option for all of those things.

Hopefully, the dev/privacy niche that Firefox seems to compete well in today will incentivize good decisions on that front in the future. I also hope that the allure of Yahoo/Verizon money and a single-minded fixation on increasing market share won't corrupt Mozilla too much.

I have used Chrome since it's inception. Before that I used Firefox. After feeling some nostalgia recently and having some romantic feelings about using and supporting OSS, I decided to install Firefox (on MacOS) and give it a try as my primary browser again.

I had three primary complaints that caused me to go back to Chrome after a couple days:

- The UI feels old and clunky compared to Chrome, although this is likely just a personal preference issue for me.

- Performance felt lacking. Pages seemed to take longer to render. The browser UI itself felt slower.

- Stability. On a few occasions within a couple day period, it seemed like one tab would lock up the entire browser. Firefox would pop up a vague message telling me that "one of your tabs" is causing an issue (not telling me which one) and then I would need to randomly close tabs to try and get things working properly again. This seems insane and archaic and is not something I ever deal with on Chrome.

Firefox remains one of the browsers I use.

I sideload Chrome, Safari and Firefox on my work machine because we work with mTLS with smartcards and honestly none of the browsers work reliably (it's not a very high use case).

The biggest difference I notice to my browsing experience is when I switch over to Safari (Webkit). It's not that it's slow - it just renders pages slightly differently, whereas Firefox and Chrome seem to have aligned over the years very well on how to interpret stylesheets.

I'm never doing anything intense enough in the browser (besides maybe streaming a single video?) to notice significant performance differences.

I used to use Firefox, but now I use Chrome.

This means I can't use DownThemAll.

I can't use Tab Wheel Scroll. On Windows I use an AutoHotkey script to simulate Tab Wheel Scroll. On Linux, it seems to work somehow. On Mac I have learned to live without it.

On my phone, I get bombarded with useless ads all the time on Chrome since it has no uBlock. I have learned to live without it.

Firefox seems to be better than Chrome at recognizing password fields for 'Save Password' feature. I have learned to live without it in Chrome.

Why ? Firefox still feels slower in loading and showing web pages. It seems to freeze up occasionally. The new tab opening and scrolls have occasional jitters, sometimes sufficient to bring me out of my "flow".

Firefox mobile is a disaster. It sometimes loads desktop versions on some sites. Once it failed to load a favorite site of mine completely, due to uBlock ( that has never happened on the desktop, on any browser )

I want to use Firefox, I do. But, I spend an extra-ordinary amount of my time on my browser. Only the best browser is 'good enough' for me

>Why ? Firefox still feels slower in loading and showing web pages. It seems to freeze up occasionally. The new tab opening and scrolls have occasional jitters, sometimes sufficient to bring me out of my "flow".

And what's even better if you point that out here they'll come with their completely artificial benchmarks to show you how Firefox is x1337 faster than the rest of browsers.

Only that it isn't.

And what really worries me is that they actually believe what they say, which would mean they are refusing to work on making Firefox faster, because they think Firefox is fast already.

I'm glad we are finally coming to terms with the fact that Firefox has been a second tier browser since Chrome was released.

Everyone has love and good will for Mozilla and Firefox because Firefox showed the world what a browser and the web could be if designed correctly to some open standard.

However, the developer tools, JS performance, and overall browser tech have languished. So while we all are cheering for them to catch up, we do it sadly from a Chrome. Debugging a modern SPA on Firefox is painful.

What should have been an "oh crap, we need to up our game" moment for them was a whoosh just like the iPhone reveal was for Balmer.

I'm calling it today: 2017 will be the year of the Firefox come-back. I recently started using it again after switching to Chrome when Chrome was initially released in beta. I'm more of a second-wave of adopters--not among the very first but before the masses jump on board. I predict that tech-savvy business users will start jumping back later this year and that by 2018, we'll start to see non-technical people (like my parents and in-laws) start to use it as family and friends begin to recommend it.

Why? Battery life and speed. Chrome is just a mess these days. Absolutely terrible on laptops.

When Firefox started to forbid unsigned extensions it was a dealbreaker and I switched to Pale Moon. I've been happier with it.

I think there's a pattern where products first get into a great state for power users/hackers but then pivot to evolve to be the lowest common denominator for mass adoption.

They are very protective of the Firefox trademark. They don't even put it on their own nightly builds. If you want to sideload unsigned extensions, there are first-party unbranded builds that let you do that. https://wiki.mozilla.org/Add-ons/Extension_Signing#Unbranded...

I'm not sure it's true that Mozilla has rebounded. Only a few years ago it used to be a neck and neck race between Chrome and Firefox to see how quickly new browser features get developed.

Now it seems that Chrome has pulled far ahead, and Firefox is often in 3rd place. I can't think of too many recent features that FF has been a leader on. SW kinda, I guess, but that's it.

Often either Edge or Safari is also faster to adopt (Safari with web components, for example), depending on the feature.

Maybe the direction taken is not what some users wanted, but Firefox development is not stagnant. In general, it feels that there is little more to offer in the browser space, but that is not only Firefox. ¿What are the big new features (from all vendors) in the last few years?

My Firefox wishlist:

1) Make background tabs completely frozen by default. No intelligent guessing. Simply assign zero CPU time to them. But give the user an easy to use switch to toggle the activity of a tab. So I can activate background tabs and freeze foreground tabs just as I like.

2) One process per tab. Even with e10s, all javascript in all tabs runs on a single core. So at the moment, using Firefox on an 8 core computer is like using Chromium on a single core machine.

3) Make the url bar functional immediately on startup. Right now, every time I start Firefox, it takes 1 or 2 seconds until I can start typing the url I want to go to. In Chromium, I can start typing right away.

4) Don't set a bookmark every time I press CTRL+d. Only set it after I clicked "done" in the bookmark dialog that pops up on CTRL+d.

RE 2: Firefox uses a lot of threads for image decoding, GC, compositing, running the UI. So it's nothing like running on a single core machine. Threads != processes.

For 2), go to about:config and search for the "dom.ipc.processCount" preferences. Set it to the number of cores you wish and enjoy.

So someone managed to write an article about the state and future of Firefox - and didn't mention rust a single time? That's quite something.

Firefox is still great, and I actually appreciate their focus on a single useful product.

After disabling a couple old add-ons that were blocking Firefox's multiprocess architecture (Electrolysis), Firefox now feels as fast as Chrome for me.

What add-ons were those? Just curious, since Firefox feels sort of slow on MacOS for me.

I'm on Firefox for Android, it works fine in most cases.

I've stuck with Firefox because it works the way I want it to work and is extremely customizable. I've been doing more front-end development lately though and Chrome and Safari have been a lot nicer, and given the incredible slowness of Firefox, I've been thinking of making the switch. However, the new multithreading engine (Electrolysis) has given it a new lease on life for me.

On my mac I avoid chrome and firefox, mainly because the the zoomable interface in safari is so nice. Maybe if I had better eye sight it wouldn't be a big deal, but I find I miss it immediately when I'm using an alternative browser.

I assume you are talking about "pinch to zoom" ? Chromium has smooth pinch to zoom also just like Safari. Firefox however, does not.

It's basically the 1 reason i stopped using Firefox, zooming (pinch to zoom) absolutely sucks as opposed to Safari/Chromium. Pinch to zoom in Firefox feels like going 20 years back in time...

It's difficult for browser makers to differentiate themselves due to web standards. Thus it becomes a money-takes-all game where the diminishing returns on performance investment can be afforded only by the richest (Chrome). Maybe Mozilla should differentiate itself in another way - politically? It already fired Eich on progressive grounds. Why not go all in and become the explicitly-progressive browser? See women's march/trump protests for market share potential. Nurture add-ins that do stuff that stock-price obsessed corporations are too scared to do. Skate to where the puck is going....the anti-capitalist browser!

As an aside, as a Linux-all-day dev I use Firefox almost exclusively. I can do Chrome, but something stops me. One of those things is the idea that we need browser diversity. Also chrome just isn't "better enough" than Firefox for me - in fact I find the difference very marginal now. And I love the nightly colour scheme, and the fox.

It's awfulllllllllll. Doing web dev work for it is a nightmare. There are always weird issues that pop up for it that don't occur on other browsers.

Firefox is my main development browser on personal laptop (Ubuntu) and Chrome on the PC (Win10) at work.

When I develop (HTML, CSS, ES6+babel) on Chrome, then test in Firefox there are some inconsistencies that require minor fixing. The same is true the other way around: develop with Firefox, then some fixes are needed for Chrome. These fixes are usually quite easy, make sense in retrospect and make thigs work in the second browser without breaking the first one. What I find strange, after years of hacking around IE bugs, is that everything usually just works in MS Edge.

Interesting --- my experience is generally that Chrome has odd eccentricities and missing features, while Firefox Just Works.

What it boils down to is that a person perceives the browser that they develop on as being "right" and the other browsers as "wrong".

I know why I personally stopped using FF, and switched to Chrome.

Because FF has been ridiculously slow compared to Chrome.

Because FF crashed when one tab crashed.

Because I didn't care about higher RAM usage - RAM is cheap.

Because I used so many Google services, and Chrome is (obviously) better integrated.

Because Google's update cycle has been faster.

So even if FF fixed all these issues (it didn't), the only argument that remains is privacy. And I don't care. I just don't give out the information that I want private.

I've issues with firefox on linux, a lot of them, it gets dark and unresponsive sometimes without any reason and then just get back 15 sec later to normal state. On one of the sites where there is a lot of text content when I close the tab whole browser gets unresponsive for seconds, on youtube most of the time video get looped in couple of frames while sound is playing normally. I use chrome on linux also, no problems there..

The unresponsiveness might be memory related, though it's impossible to know for sure. Have you tried altering the 'swappiness' sysctl setting? The default it 60 out of 100, where higher means earlier swapping to disk. Another culprit might be too high dirty page thresholds. There's also the drastic step of deleting your firefox profile folder and starting over...

Here's some links that might help:

https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Swap#Performance_Tuning

https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Sysctl#Virtual_memory

https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Firefox/Tweaks#Performa...

EDIT: and one more...

https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Firefox/Profile_on_RAM

probably memory swapping. on one of my inherited PCs, I recently realized I had been running with only 2 GB for over a year! I get the same black out from the OS (Ubuntu) with massive amounts of swaps seen from vmstat 1.

Machine that I have this issues on have 8 GB of ram, it's not that.

