Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Bitesnap – Deep Learning Meets Food Logging (getbitesnap.com)
50 points by vinayan3 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite





Heh, a few years ago I thought of this same thing. I didn't know anything about ML so I thought it'd be possible by doing the following (for food served in a restaurant/fast-food)

1. Tag the location (if you go to McDonalds and take a picture of a Big Mac you'll see that you're at McDonalds and you have a picture).

2. Then, to get your "nutrition" info you have to tag manually specify what you're eating.

3. What you're eating would then be matched to a database that would provide the nutrition information. The picture basically would be there just to show you what you ate.

---

This looks WAY better than that.

reply


I found your blog post (the learn more button) but I'd love more info on this if it's available somewhere.

How does it handle differentiating different types of bread, which have differing carbs?

How does it handle a thick layer of butter or another fat put on the sandwich in the Avocado Toast example, which would presumably be below the visible avocado?

A long time ago my friends and I offered a manual version of this as a service via sending pics / emails to us and us then manually going through and guessing. It worked well enough, so I have high hopes for a ML version!

My biggest pain point doing it manually came from pics of things like pasta where I couldn't really guess how much oil was in the sauce.

You can definitely get far with just estimating the macronutrients from a photo, and the absolute accuracy matters less than consistency in measurements over time.

reply


> How does it handle differentiating different types of bread, which have differing carbs?

We don’t nail everything yet but we allow users to refine the predictions. So in your example we might predict bread and let the user pick the type.

> How does it handle a thick layer of butter or another fat put on the sandwich in the Avocado Toast example, which would presumably be below the visible avocado?

We don’t predict portion sizes yet. At the moment we give a sane default and ask the users to adjust it. The next time you eat the dish we bring back the past meal so you don't have to specify the details again. We’re hoping to start predicting some of those details once we get enough data from our users.

Thank you for trying it out and the feedback.

reply


What's the reason this is blocked in thePl ay Store for Switzerland?

reply


Very cool! I shared a small project to demo and explain how I used convolutional neural networks to classify food images: http://blog.stratospark.com/deep-learning-applied-food-class....

I'd be curious about the calorie detection. I'm wondering if it's using some kind of weighted sum of image segmentation proportions, or doing end-to-end deep learning.

Anyway, cool product, love to see where it goes!

reply


I took a picture of my finished Styrofoam hot chocolate cup and straw. Hot chocolate was the first guess. It gave an option for "from mix water added", done. Very cool. Edit: just logged my coworker's lunch in about a minute: Cucumber, grill cheese sandwich in one picture, it let me add them from a list. Ramen soup took another try at a lower angle.

reply


Thanks for trying the app!

reply


If this has MyFitnessPal integration I'll start using it immediately.

Would it integrate via HealthKit perhaps?

reply


I wouldn't use this. It's not that I don't think your calorie count might be right for some cases, but it won't get everything right, and when you're trying to lose/gain weight, making sure you have accurate calorie counts is crucial (you need measuring spoons/cups, etc).

Which is why I'm sticking with MyFitnessPal. Also, I find that although it's tedious to keep count of calories in the beginning, once you get used to it, it becomes a game, and even fun.

reply


This feels like this fills the void between people who don't care about calories and people who really care about calories. I know people (read: myself) who are too lazy to measure everything down the milligram and just want an order or magnitude sense of calorie intake.

reply


Thanks for the feedback!

With Bitesnap, you can enter exact cups, ounces, etc. if you want to refine your calorie estimate. One of our goals was to build a flexible tool where it would be quick to get a ballpark number, but also possible to get a very precise number if you put in just a bit more effort.

We think that the visual side of things will be useful to many people, even with ballpark calorie estimates. It's a great way of developing mindfulness of what you’re eating and improving and maintaining your diet.

Also, as we have been working on this it’s been a really fun game to see what we can recognize!

reply


When I read this: "We saw an opportunity to apply recent advances in image recognition to simplify the food logging process"

do they mean CNN's for image classification and/or recognition? Does the app estimate the distance and the portion size and if not, how feasible would that be?

reply


Yeah, it’s a pretty standard conv net. Right now we’re only recognizing the foods in the image. We’re hoping to start predicting the portion sizes for the common foods once we get enough examples from our users.

reply


Can you describe your training or dataset you used?

reply


It's a convolutional neural net that's very similar to the one that won ImageNet last year. We're doing standard preprocessing with opencv and training the net in theano. Dataset is a mix of images we got from our beta users and stuff that's openly available on the web.

reply


Awesome, I've just tried it with an Apple and it worked!

Can you let me enter my height and weight in metric please as I had to use Google to convert.

reply


Thank you for trying the app and the feedback. We will add metric units for entering your details.

reply


"This app is incompatible with all of your devices".. :( I have a Note 4. What sort of device do I need?

reply


Our Android app should work on any device running KitKat or above. But at the moment, we're only available in the US and Canada.

We're working on supporting more countries, but localization can be difficult -- we have to worry about things like foods and preparation methods that are local to a region, etc.

reply


This is probably due to contry restrictions. I get the same "incompatible with all your devices" on the website, but "This item is not available in your country" in Google Play app.

reply


Same here. What's up with the country restrictions?

reply


Got the same on nexus 5

reply


Unavailable in Australia. Weird, because this is the one way of logging food that doesn't differ between countries.

reply


We're being a little bit cautious in expanding beyond the US at the moment because commonly eaten foods and preparation methods can vary a lot between countries. We also don't support metric serving sizes yet. Hopefully, we'll be able to support Australia soon!

reply


Unavailable in Switzerland either, where a lot of people also understand English.

Meanwhile another app with the same name already exists and can be downloaded in Switzerland - http://bitesnap.appstor.io/ - thought this was the one; very buggy bad experience. Oh dear.

Can understand not wanting to launch in non-English speaking app stores, for the risk of attracting negative reviews. But still for this app, would it really hurt? The marketing right now is to the English speaking audience...

Frustration all around

edit: just saw https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13484472 - OK fair enough :-/

reply


Ok, this just seems a bit unbelievable. I'd love to be proven wrong though.

reply


Hey overcast, you can download the app on the App Store or Google Play and try it out for yourself. Let us know what you think!

reply


Seems pretty neat so far.

Only imperial units though :(

reply


We’re initially targeting the US market, and it was easiest to get serving data in imperial units to start. We are planning to add sensible serving sizes in metric units as soon as we can.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: