1. Tag the location (if you go to McDonalds and take a picture of a Big Mac you'll see that you're at McDonalds and you have a picture).
2. Then, to get your "nutrition" info you have to tag manually specify what you're eating.
3. What you're eating would then be matched to a database that would provide the nutrition information. The picture basically would be there just to show you what you ate.
---
This looks WAY better than that.
reply
How does it handle differentiating different types of bread, which have differing carbs?
How does it handle a thick layer of butter or another fat put on the sandwich in the Avocado Toast example, which would presumably be below the visible avocado?
A long time ago my friends and I offered a manual version of this as a service via sending pics / emails to us and us then manually going through and guessing. It worked well enough, so I have high hopes for a ML version!
My biggest pain point doing it manually came from pics of things like pasta where I couldn't really guess how much oil was in the sauce.
You can definitely get far with just estimating the macronutrients from a photo, and the absolute accuracy matters less than consistency in measurements over time.
We don’t nail everything yet but we allow users to refine the predictions. So in your example we might predict bread and let the user pick the type.
> How does it handle a thick layer of butter or another fat put on the sandwich in the Avocado Toast example, which would presumably be below the visible avocado?
We don’t predict portion sizes yet. At the moment we give a sane default and ask the users to adjust it. The next time you eat the dish we bring back the past meal so you don't have to specify the details again. We’re hoping to start predicting some of those details once we get enough data from our users.
Thank you for trying it out and the feedback.
I'd be curious about the calorie detection. I'm wondering if it's using some kind of weighted sum of image segmentation proportions, or doing end-to-end deep learning.
Anyway, cool product, love to see where it goes!
Would it integrate via HealthKit perhaps?
Which is why I'm sticking with MyFitnessPal. Also, I find that although it's tedious to keep count of calories in the beginning, once you get used to it, it becomes a game, and even fun.
With Bitesnap, you can enter exact cups, ounces, etc. if you want to refine your calorie estimate. One of our goals was to build a flexible tool where it would be quick to get a ballpark number, but also possible to get a very precise number if you put in just a bit more effort.
We think that the visual side of things will be useful to many people, even with ballpark calorie estimates. It's a great way of developing mindfulness of what you’re eating and improving and maintaining your diet.
Also, as we have been working on this it’s been a really fun game to see what we can recognize!
do they mean CNN's for image classification and/or recognition? Does the app estimate the distance and the portion size and if not, how feasible would that be?
Can you let me enter my height and weight in metric please as I had to use Google to convert.
We're working on supporting more countries, but localization can be difficult -- we have to worry about things like foods and preparation methods that are local to a region, etc.
Meanwhile another app with the same name already exists and can be downloaded in Switzerland - http://bitesnap.appstor.io/ - thought this was the one; very buggy bad experience. Oh dear.
Can understand not wanting to launch in non-English speaking app stores, for the risk of attracting negative reviews. But still for this app, would it really hurt? The marketing right now is to the English speaking audience...
Frustration all around
edit: just saw https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13484472 - OK fair enough :-/
Only imperial units though :(
1. Tag the location (if you go to McDonalds and take a picture of a Big Mac you'll see that you're at McDonalds and you have a picture).
2. Then, to get your "nutrition" info you have to tag manually specify what you're eating.
3. What you're eating would then be matched to a database that would provide the nutrition information. The picture basically would be there just to show you what you ate.
---
This looks WAY better than that.
reply