Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How I succeed in delivering every project on time
(
vavingo.com
)
1 point
by
vavingo
8 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
vavingo
7 minutes ago
These are the steps I've used for some 17-years to deliver projects on time and have the client complain less during the project. It's done wonders for me.
Hope it resonates with you.
Let me know if I'm missing something.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Hope it resonates with you.
Let me know if I'm missing something.
reply